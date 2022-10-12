ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendry County, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Collier deputies arrest man for shooting someone after stealing iPhone

A 21-year-old man was arrested after deputies say he shot someone after stealing their cell phone. According to an arrest report, Markinson Telusnord faces charges of robbery, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The shooting happened on Wednesday. The location of where the shooting occurred...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man arrested while deplaning for shooting death at Cavo Lounge

Alexander Michael Evans, 32, was arrested Wednesday night in connection to the shooting death at Cavo Lounge at the Mercato on Oct. 8. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Evans was arrested as he was getting off a commercial flight into Fort Lauderdale. Evans was arrested for Murder...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
iheart.com

San Antonio Man Accused Of Murdering Co-Worker In Florida

A San Antonio man is accused of killing his co-worker in Florida. Hendry County deputies responded around 7 a.m. Thursday to a shooting in the parking lot of the Port LaBelle Inn in LaBelle. They found 29-year-old Messiah Grier of San Antonio shot to death. Witnesses say the shooting resulted from an argument between Grier and 36-year-old Vincent Harris, also of San Antonio. They both worked for the same damage restoration company. Harris had left the scene, but deputies arrested him for murder and tampering with evidence.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS 42

Alabama fugitive captured in Florida

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Springfield Police Department have captured a fugitive from Alabama who was wanted on domestic-related offenses. Officers said they responded to a domestic dispute on Bayou Avenue. The suspect, 52-year-old Jerry Parker, had left the home. Springfield Police located him a short time later at Harlem Avenue and Cherry Street. […]
ALABAMA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘A crime may have been committed’ in Parkland trial jury room, prosecutors say

Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. The deliberation room where 12 jurors decided the fate of confessed mass shooter Nikolas Cruz may have been a crime scene itself — a juror told prosecutors she was threatened by a fellow juror during deliberations. Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer gave prosecutors permission Friday ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Duo Sentenced In Fake Home Loan Scam

After previously pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud and Aggravated Identity Theft, Ana Amador and Sunilda Casilla were sentenced in federal court to prison and ordered to pay restitution on Wednesday. Amador was sentenced to 72 months in prison, three years of supervised
FLORIDA STATE
