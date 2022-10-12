Read full article on original website
Florida, Georgia fathers allegedly get into shootout on highway, injure each other's daughters
A Florida road rage incident between two fathers erupted into gunfire earlier this month, leaving each of the pair's daughters injured with gunshot wounds.
WINKNEWS.com
Collier deputies arrest man for shooting someone after stealing iPhone
A 21-year-old man was arrested after deputies say he shot someone after stealing their cell phone. According to an arrest report, Markinson Telusnord faces charges of robbery, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The shooting happened on Wednesday. The location of where the shooting occurred...
Florida 'Good Samaritan' discovers $150,000 worth of cocaine washed-up on shoreline, hands it to authorities
Florida officials say that a Good Samaritan discovered more than $150,000 worth of cocaine on the shores of Daytona Beach and handed it to authorities
cw34.com
Man 'had a sword and machete and was trying to break down the door,' SWAT team called
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — First, a couple started drinking. Then came an argument and things ended with threats, violence and the SWAT team. That's what the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said happened last Saturday morning, Oct. 8. At 6:41 a.m., "Units responded to an armed domestic...
‘Bonnie & Clyde’: Couple goes on crime-spree that ends in deadly shooting in Milton
MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — It’s what media outlets deemed the “modern-day Bonnie and Clyde” — a Missouri couple committing crimes across multiple states. When they were found in Florida, gunfire was exchanged, leading to a deadly ending for one of the pair. This is the story of Blake Fitzgerald and Brittany Harper. WKRG News 5 […]
Slain Florida mother Cassie Carli's cause, manner of death ruled 'undetermined' 6 months later
The cause and manner of Cassie Carli's death remain "undetermined" despite the Florida mother being found dead more than six months ago, officials confirmed.
Mississippi police officer killed in ‘shootout,’ suspect in custody
Greenville, Miss. is mourning the loss of Detective Myiesha Stewart, 31, who was shot and killed in the line of duty on Oct. 11. Stewart leaves behind a 3-year-old son and her parents.
WINKNEWS.com
Man arrested while deplaning for shooting death at Cavo Lounge
Alexander Michael Evans, 32, was arrested Wednesday night in connection to the shooting death at Cavo Lounge at the Mercato on Oct. 8. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Evans was arrested as he was getting off a commercial flight into Fort Lauderdale. Evans was arrested for Murder...
Missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon likely dead; police name mother as 'prime suspect'
Quinton Simon, who is 20 months old, went missing from his home on Oct. 5. Police said on Wednesday that he was believed to be dead and his mother is the main suspect.
iheart.com
San Antonio Man Accused Of Murdering Co-Worker In Florida
A San Antonio man is accused of killing his co-worker in Florida. Hendry County deputies responded around 7 a.m. Thursday to a shooting in the parking lot of the Port LaBelle Inn in LaBelle. They found 29-year-old Messiah Grier of San Antonio shot to death. Witnesses say the shooting resulted from an argument between Grier and 36-year-old Vincent Harris, also of San Antonio. They both worked for the same damage restoration company. Harris had left the scene, but deputies arrested him for murder and tampering with evidence.
Florida man charged with murder in connection with missing ex-wife after her remains are found in a burn pile
A Florida man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of his missing ex-wife after human remains were found in a burn pile on his property, according to court documents. Ian Christopher Baunach, 43, was charged Monday in Hendry County, Florida, in connection with the death of...
Pennsylvania State Police report more fentanyl seized in last 3 months than all of 2020
Fentanyl seizures have increased over the past few years, with 2022's year-to-date haul totaling nearly 13,000 pounds of the deadly drug, already exceeding 2021's total.
Alabama fugitive captured in Florida
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Springfield Police Department have captured a fugitive from Alabama who was wanted on domestic-related offenses. Officers said they responded to a domestic dispute on Bayou Avenue. The suspect, 52-year-old Jerry Parker, had left the home. Springfield Police located him a short time later at Harlem Avenue and Cherry Street. […]
‘A crime may have been committed’ in Parkland trial jury room, prosecutors say
Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. The deliberation room where 12 jurors decided the fate of confessed mass shooter Nikolas Cruz may have been a crime scene itself — a juror told prosecutors she was threatened by a fellow juror during deliberations. Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer gave prosecutors permission Friday ...
Georgia Toddler Quinton Simon: Mom now 'main focus' of investigation, police search for child's remains
Georgia toddler Quinton Simon's mother, 22-year-old Leilani Simon, is now the "main focus" of the investigation into the boy's disappearance and death, police said.
Sheriff: Okeechobee detective accidentally shot by friend
Two people, including an off-duty Okeechobee police detective, were shot Wednesday evening after a person handling a gun thought the weapon wasn't loaded.
Florida Duo Sentenced In Fake Home Loan Scam
After previously pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud and Aggravated Identity Theft, Ana Amador and Sunilda Casilla were sentenced in federal court to prison and ordered to pay restitution on Wednesday. Amador was sentenced to 72 months in prison, three years of supervised
WESH
AG Moody says enough fentanyl seized in ‘massive’ bust to kill half of Florida
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A traffic stop involving James Forbes Jr. happened just before 9 p.m. Tuesday night while riding a bike on Palm Avenue in Bunnell. The situation changed dramatically as Forbes tried to run away after a deputy found a suspicious package during a pat down. Forbes,...
wqcs.org
Operation 13 Tiers: 25 Suspects Charged, 48 Pounds of Fentanyl Seized
Florida - Thursday October 13, 2022: Federal, state and local law enforcement officials Wednesday announced multiple drug and other felony charges against of 25 suspects with links to Mexican drug cartels, as well as the seizure of 48 pounds of fentanyl, among other drugs, cash, and guns. "My narcotics unit...
Sheriff Judd’s comment on the life in prison instead of the death penalty for the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass murderer
Sheriff Judd was asked by a local reporter about his reaction to the Broward County jury recommendation of life in prison instead of the death penalty for the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass murderer. The Sheriff did not beat around the bush—this is a must-watch:
Fox News
