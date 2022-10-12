ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson Valley Post

New York Changes Over 20 Year Rule To Give Residents More Money

New York State just made a big change to a two-decade-old rule that will give Empire State residents more money to help them "focus on healing." On Thursday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that victims and survivors of crime whose essential personal property were stolen, damaged, or destroyed during the incident may now receive up to $2,500 to replace items deemed necessary for their health, safety or welfare.
POLITICS
NY1

New York sending more checks to taxpayers

About 1.8 million New Yorkers will be receiving checks in the coming weeks from the state — just as Election Day approaches. Eligible taxpayers for this round of checks will be people who have filed in 2021 for an Empire Child Tax Credit or a New York state earned income tax credit, the state Department of Taxation and Finance announced Wednesday.
INCOME TAX
nystateofpolitics.com

Proposal would waive fees for 'Real IDs' in New York

A New York state lawmaker wants to waive the transaction fees for people to obtain a Real ID ahead of a coming requirement for the identification cards to be used when boarding a commercial flight or entering a federal building. Real IDs or enhanced drivers licenses — which use a...
BUSINESS
aarp.org

AARP Utah 4th Quarter Drawing: 1 (one) $100 Visa Card

Please click on the red REGISTER NOW button to enter our AARP Utah 4th quarter drawing for the chance to win 1 (one) $100 Visa Card. You must live in Utah to enter and you must be 50+ years old to enter. Only one registration per person. ____________________________________. AARP Utah...
UTAH STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York to look at future of shuttered prisons

LODI, N.Y. — New York state has formed a commission to look at vacant properties after a slate of prison closures earlier this year. The closures have had an impact on local businesses. Places like Boundary Breaks Vineyard where it’s the time of year to test the sugar content of its grapes.
POLITICS
KISS 104.1

New York State’s Plan For Your Pickup Truck

There is nothing like a good truck. For some, a pickup is more than just a vehicle. It can be an office on wheels or a necessary tool for the job they have. No matter the reason that you love the truck you have, there is a plan in place that may not be the news you want to hear.
Sports Radio 1360 AM

New York State to Officially End Columbus Day?

Is Columbus Day going to be officially off of the calendar in 2023? Are we overdue to change the longtime-standing Columbus Day to something else? New York is in the process of approving a bill to green-light the change. The first recorded celebration of Columbus Day in the United States...
POLITICS
aarp.org

Coastal Regional Commission Becomes 5th Age-Friendly Region in Georgia

Today the AARP Network of Age-Friendly States & Communities welcomed the Coastal Regional Commission of Georgia (CRC) into the network during an in-person designation ceremony and Council Meeting. The 10 counties represented by the Commission, serving over 731,630 Georgians, joins over 600 other communities across the nation that have committed to preparing for an aging population.
GEORGIA STATE
newyorkupstate.com

CDC recommends masks in 12 New York state counties with high Covid levels

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending masks in 12 New York state counties with high Covid-19 levels, up from nine counties last week. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including Cayuga County, Madison County, Onondaga County, and Oswego County.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Advocates urge NY state health department to change Medicaid policy

Thousands of cancer patients enrolled in Medicaid in New York state are facing an additional hurdle that could impact the efficacy of the treatment intended to save their lives. Cancer and HIV patients across the state can get their oral medications directly from their physician's dispensary. But the state health...
HEALTH
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

The Dates When New York State Can Expect First Snowfall

Are you ready for winter? It's coming and may start sooner than you think in New York State. Earlier this week, Hudson Valley Post was the bearer of bad news about the upcoming winter. The Old Farmer’s Almanac recently released its 2022-2023 Winter Forcast and says to expect a lot of snow in the Empire State.
ENVIRONMENT
101.5 WPDH

NY Legalized Pot Expected to be Disappointing, Poor Quality

If you're excited for legalized marijuana in New York, don't hold your breath. Or, actually, you may want to hold your breath to avoid inhaling some sad weed. New York's first recreational dispensaries are set to open before the end of the year, but the product they're prepared to sell is expected to be underwhelming at best. According to Gothamist, this year's New York pot harvest has been very disappointing for a few reasons.
AGRICULTURE

