Cell Phones

SlashGear

The Hidden Feature On Android Phones That Can Be A Real Time Saver

Thanks to Google's wide array of apps and services, Android phones already come packed with a slew of useful features, and some of them may not be so obvious to those new to the operating system. One such feature has to do with Google Assistant, Android's built-in and voice-controlled digital aide that lets you do things like manage your to-do list, organize your schedule, enjoy all types of content, and get answers to queries on your phone, to name a few. By tweaking Google Assistant's settings, you can go a step further and actually execute advanced commands within your most used Android apps by using customized phrases that sound more natural to you when you say them out loud.
xda-developers

Grab these Samsung Galaxy S22 series deals on Amazon before they're gone

Google’s new Pixel 7 series and Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro models are getting all the attention right now. But if you’re not interested in any of those phones and you’d rather buy a Samsung flagship then you might want to grab your credit card. For its Prime Early Access sale, Amazon is offering huge discounts on both Galaxy S22 Plus and the Galaxy S22 Ultra that you shouldn’t miss. You can save up to $310 on these phones right now, which is simply amazing if you’re in the market to buy a new flagship phone for the holidays.
makeuseof.com

How to Find a Lost Android Phone

Lost your phone? There's no need to panic. Unlike in the past, there are several ways to find your misplaced or lost phone. And you don't even need to install any app on your Android phone to achieve this. All Android devices launched in the last few years feature a built-in anti-theft system, allowing you to track them if they are ever misplaced or lost.
Android Authority

Here's when Android 13 is coming to the Galaxy S22

One UI 5 will be arriving to the Galaxy S22 series later this month. Samsung is currently hosting its developer’s conference. At SDC 2022, the company announced that the stable version of One UI 5 will be coming to the Galaxy S22 series this month. It had previously only...
Apple Insider

Google updates Maps, Search with iOS 16 widgets

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Google Maps and the search feature in the Google app have been updated to add multipleiOS 16 Lock Screen widgets. Following its announcement of adding iOS 6 widgets to its apps, Google has now...
ZDNet

Apple's worst product has now become one of its best

Over the years I've spent a lot of time talking about charging cables. A theme that cropped up with alarming regularity was the poor quality of Apple's charging cables. Anyone who's been buying iPhones or Macs over the past decade will know the pain of charging cables that would wear out over a matter of months. iPhone cables were the worst, with the sheathing on the end of the cable wearing through to the wires beneath.
Android Police

If you missed out on preorders, Google Store will still give you a free Pixel 7 for your old phone

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are finally here, making an impressive debut with some big improvements over their predecessors. If you waited patiently for reviews to drop before pre-ordering, today's the day to hit that add-to-cart button. If you aren't sold on a retailer, Google's trade-in program offers an enticing deal for anyone looking to ditch their older hardware. In fact, with the right phone, you might be able to get your Pixel 7 — or even a Pixel 7 Pro — completely free.
The Verge

The best iOS lock screen widget is made by Google

Google announced widgets for the new iOS 16 lock screens last month when the OS left beta and went public, but they weren’t quite ready. Now, the company has just released the last of its promised widgets, including one extremely important shortcut: a Google Maps app search for nearby coffee shops. We can all stop searching for the most useful lock screen widget because this is it.
Android Headlines

Everything New In Google Camera 8.7 On The Pixel 7 Series

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are Google’s latest phones, and they ship with the Google Camera version 8.7. Many of you are probably wondering what’s changed in this app, well, that’s what we’re here to talk about. Google Camera 8.7 from the Pixel 7...
CNN

CNN

