Fairborn Daily Herald

Ferrin’s kick helps Bellbrook defeat Monroe

BELLBROOK — The moment every kicker dreams of presented itself to Riley Ferrin with six seconds left on Senior Night. He gave his seniors a SWBL East Division title when he drilled a 26-yard shot straight through the uprights as Bellbrook defeated Monroe 10-7 in front of the home crowd.
BELLBROOK, OH
The Cross Timbers Gazette

High School Football Scoreboard

In a battle for district supremacy, Argyle demonstrated why it is the top-ranked 5A-DII team in the state on Thursday night, defeating McKinney Emerson by a score of 24-10. District 3-5A included three unbeaten teams heading into the tonight’s contest in what promised to be a dog fight, but the Eagles were in control for most of the game.
ARGYLE, TX
Grundy County Herald

Devils and Devilettes reunite with former coaches

An air of pride and comradery filled the Altamont Community Center on Saturday, September 24, when over sixty-five former Altamont Red Devils and Devilettes convened for a basketball team reunion. Teams spanning years 1966-1979 came together to honor former coaches Bill Goss and James “Petie” Baker who began the Red Devil Dynasty.
ALTAMONT, TN
KTLO

Friday football results include Yellville-Summit falling at Salem

The Yellville-Summit High School football team was not able to snap its losing skid that began with the start of conference play. The Panthers went on the road and suffered a 44-8 loss at Salem. Yellville-Summit falls to 4-4 on the season and 0-4 in the 3A-2, and they’ll host Atkins next week for Senior Night. The Greyhounds improve to 5-3 and 2-2, and their next game will be in two weeks when they host Perryville for their Senior Night.
YELLVILLE, AR
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mt. Pleasant girls soccer stays unbeaten, tops Southmoreland

Usually this late in the girls soccer regular season, section games are precious and carry heavy meaning in the standings. Unbeaten Mt. Pleasant already had secured its first section title since 2016 and a WPIAL playoff spot by the time it hosted rival Southmoreland on Wednesday night. But the No....
MOUNT PLEASANT, PA

