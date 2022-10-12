ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This All-Black Airbnb in Illinois Puts Dracula’s Castle to Shame

While most people decorate their homes in shades of black...
LINCOLN, IL
The Guardian

Experience: I broke every bone in my face

Last year, I was enrolled on a master’s course in computer software engineering at Carnegie Mellon University in Silicon Valley. Most of my time was spent studying, but I hung out a lot with my twin brother, who also studied there. We lived together, liked to work out in the gym, and helped each other study. I was living a normal student life.
GEORGIA STATE
Terry Mansfield

Why I Quit Facebook 'Cold Turkey'

After holding out a long time, I joined Facebook over two years ago and tried it out for about a year. Facebook web pagePhoto by Kon Karampelas on Unsplash. During my year on Facebook, I found some things I liked: reconnecting with old friends, staying up-to-date with what my friends and relatives were doing, and sharing photos. When I quit Facebook, I had a following of over 500 people. They included many new acquaintances from all walks of life and around the world.

