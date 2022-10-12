After holding out a long time, I joined Facebook over two years ago and tried it out for about a year. Facebook web pagePhoto by Kon Karampelas on Unsplash. During my year on Facebook, I found some things I liked: reconnecting with old friends, staying up-to-date with what my friends and relatives were doing, and sharing photos. When I quit Facebook, I had a following of over 500 people. They included many new acquaintances from all walks of life and around the world.

6 DAYS AGO