“Language is powerful, and the language that we use communicates values, attitudes, and power differentials,” says Rhoda Bernard, managing director of Berklee’s recently renamed Institute for Accessible Arts Education. That’s why, as she looked at how the language around disability has shifted in recent years, and as she responded to feedback from disability advocates, Bernard knew that the time had come to update the name of the institute, formerly known as the Berklee Institute for Arts Education and Special Needs.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO