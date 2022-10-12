Read full article on original website
Flutist Sheila del Bosque Plays Through the Prism of Cuban Culture
Flutist, composer, and conductor Sheila del Bosque B.M. ’22 has been a member of the renowned Havana Lyceum Orchestra and National Orchestra of Cuba, played alongside such luminaries as Paquito d’Rivera, Omar Hakim, and Danilo Pérez, and recently added another achievement to her résumé when she won first place in the National Flute Association’s Jazz Artist Competition.
Kenny Barron to Perform with Berklee World Strings Ensemble
Berklee’s fall Signature Series brings to the stage Kenny Barron, a living legend of jazz, in a special performance of his work featuring the Berklee World Strings orchestra. The concert will take place on Thursday, October 27, at 8:00 p.m. at the Berklee Performance Center, in Boston. The concert,...
It’s Time to Change How We Talk About Disability in Education
“Language is powerful, and the language that we use communicates values, attitudes, and power differentials,” says Rhoda Bernard, managing director of Berklee’s recently renamed Institute for Accessible Arts Education. That’s why, as she looked at how the language around disability has shifted in recent years, and as she responded to feedback from disability advocates, Bernard knew that the time had come to update the name of the institute, formerly known as the Berklee Institute for Arts Education and Special Needs.
