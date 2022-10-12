How the Yu Darvish trade looks for Cubs 2 years later originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Yu Darvish pitching an impressive six innings in the Padres’ playoff victory over Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers on Wednesday might not have done much for Cubs fans wishing he was still in Chicago — certainly not for anyone who believes he might have made a difference in the Cubs’ 2021 fortunes.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO