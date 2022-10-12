Read full article on original website
Hairbanger's Ball at Konow's Corn Maze on 10/16Adrian HolmanHomer Glen, IL
Chicago is at its Breaking Point Because of the Arrival of 3,000 MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Would you pay extra money to bypass the traffic in Chicago?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Video: Wild Goose Gets Loose on the Field at Dodger Stadium During Game 2 of NLDS
If rain at Dodger Stadium during Game 1 of the National League Division Series wasn't odd enough, a wild goose decided to up the ante during Game 2 on Wednesday night. As the Dodgers batted in the bottom of the eighth inning, a wild, and likely injured goose flew on to the field at Dodger Stadium and laid in the shallow outfield between center and right field.
Mets legend Keith Hernandez backpedals from earlier criticism of Phillies
On Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2010 after eliminating the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. After a down September, which saw the Phillies barely hang on to the third wild-card spot in the NL, they've since stunned the St. Louis Cardinals and the defending World Series Champions in the postseason.
WATCH: Aaron Judge's Home Run Ties Yankees with Guardians 2-2 in Game 3
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge hit his first home run of the MLB playoffs, snapping an 0-for-9 skid to open the postseason. Judge's home run tied game three of the American League Division Series 2-2 at Progressive Field in Cleveland.
Phillies Dominate Braves 8-3: Head to First NLCS Appearance in Over a Decade
Rampaging Phillies finish off Braves, advance to NLCS for first time since 2010 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Breaking a 10-year postseason drought apparently wasn't enough for these Phillies. They're sticking around longer than expected in this October baseball tournament. They're riding a wave of special chemistry. They're sending...
Rhys Hoskins Turns Boos to Thunderous Cheers With Clutch Game 3 Homer
Rhys Hoskins turns boos to thunderous cheers with a swing right out of the glory years originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. When Rhys Hoskins signed with the Phillies as a fifth-round draft pick out of Sacramento State University in the summer of 2014, memories of the team's championship run from 2007 to 2011 were still fresh in the mind.
How the Yu Darvish Trade Looks for Cubs 2 Years Later
How the Yu Darvish trade looks for Cubs 2 years later originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Yu Darvish pitching an impressive six innings in the Padres’ playoff victory over Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers on Wednesday might not have done much for Cubs fans wishing he was still in Chicago — certainly not for anyone who believes he might have made a difference in the Cubs’ 2021 fortunes.
‘It Feels Like Failure’: The Braves’ Promising Season Is Over
This team was better than the one that won the World Series last year. That’s what makes this early exit so painful.
JT Realmuto
J.T. Realmuto extended the Phillies’ Game 4 lead against the Braves with an inside-the-park home run.
12 Outside-The-Box Manager Options the White Sox Could Consider
12 Outside-the-box manager options the White Sox could consider originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Editor's Note: "12 Outside-the-box manager options the White Sox could consider" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
Unconventional Wisdom Vs. Matt Mervis for Cubs 1B Opening?
Unconventional Wisdom vs. Matt Mervis for Cubs 1B opening? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Before anyone ordains big-slugging prospect Matt Mervis as the Cubs’ 2023 first baseman — and then some — Patrick Wisdom might like to have a word. The late-blooming, second-year slugger with back-to-back...
