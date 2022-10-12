ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UnitedHealthcare unveils 2023 Medicare Advantage plans

UnitedHealthcare has introduced its 2023 Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and has promised improved benefits in 2023 for 95% of all individual MA members. The nation's largest insurer says the plans will provide improved core and ancillary benefits, as well as lower prescription drug prices. More than 8.2 million...
HEALTH
Healthline

Dental, Vision, and Hearing Coverage with Medicare Advantage: Know the Facts

Wellness checkups and health screening are all part of preventing serious health problems. With aging comes a higher chance of developing chronic conditions, which may require additional medical support. In the United States, people often get health insurance through their employers. But what happens when you retire? If you’re over...
HEALTH SERVICES
getnews.info

The Best Dental Insurance for Seniors on Medicare

Premium insurance broker, Abby’s Consulting Services, has penned down its own selection of the best dental and vision insurance for Medicare recipients. Original Medicare offers limited dental protection that excludes services like cleanings, crowns, dentures, and fillings. Those who want these extra benefits usually have to purchase a separate dental insurance plan or enroll in a Medicare Advantage Plan (commonly known as Medicare Part C), which includes dental coverage. However, it can be difficult to shop around for a Medicare Advantage Plan with dental insurance coverage that provides the most relevant dental benefits or dental services. One also has to be sure that the dental plan they settle on is widely available and has reasonable prices.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Here's What Medicare Part B Costs and Covers in 2023

Medicare Part B covers doctor visits and outpatient care. There are higher amounts you might have to pay if you have high income levels. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Associated Press

How to change Medicare plans — and why you might want to

Medicare open enrollment starts soon, but 7 in 10 Medicare beneficiaries say they don’t compare Medicare plans during this period, according to a 2021 analysis by KFF, a health policy nonprofit. That’s not great, since Medicare Advantage plans — which operate much like the private insurance you may have...
HEALTH
The Associated Press

Exercise caution with zero-premium Medicare Advantage plans

Health insurers will flood the Medicare Advantage market again this fall with enticing offers for plans that have no monthly price tag. The number of so-called zero-premium plans has been growing for years, and they can appeal to retirees who live on fixed incomes. Experts say shoppers should exercise caution, because they might find better coverage at a relatively small monthly cost.
ECONOMY
Axios

Medicare Advantage star ratings fall

Medicare administrators released Medicare Advantage plan star ratings Thursday, revealing the average rating for the private plans has fallen compared to last year. Why it matters: The Medicare enrollment period kicks off Oct. 15 and roughly half of the 59 million eligible Medicare beneficiaries are expected to enroll in private Medicare plans.
HEALTH
healthleadersmedia.com

Tracking Medicare Advantage's Upward Trajectory With Aetna's Terri Swanson

Aetna's vice president and head of Medicare Part D shares insights into Medicare Advantage's growth ahead of the annual enrollment period (AEP). — Medicare Advantage plans will welcome an influx of new beneficiaries when the AEP opens this month, adding to the momentum towards the private sector offering. No...
ECONOMY
bloomberglaw.com

Medicaid, Telehealth Future: Ending Covid Emergency Explained

Millions of Americans’ Medicaid coverage and remote health-care services are among the items that will be cast into limbo once the Covid-19 public emergency comes to an end. But with a recent renewal, the Biden administration has allowed more time to work out any potential changes. The public health...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Money

Medicare Open Enrollment Starts Soon, and Here’s What’s New for 2023

The annual Medicare open enrollment period for the roughly 64 million Americans enrolled in the program begins Saturday. The usual barrage of advertising heralded the arrival of this nearly two-month stretch, which runs every year from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. Any coverage changes made during this period will go into effect Jan. 1, 2023.
HEALTH
beckerspayer.com

Best Medicare Advantage plans of 2022, per Forbes

Forbes compiled the six best Medicare Advantage plan providers in an article published Oct. 6. The ratings were based on CMS quality ratings, A.M. Best financial health ratings, J.D. Power customer feedback, the types of benefits plans offer and the number of states in which they provide coverage. These are...
HEALTH INSURANCE
GOBankingRates

GO in the Know: Disaster SNAP Approved, Recession Warning & Top Financial News for Oct. 11, 2022

I hope you are all having a decent Tuesday. Here are the top financial stories of the day. The Big Lead: Florida Approves Disaster Food Stamps for Hurricane Ian Victims. Florida’s Department of Children and Families announced the state’s application for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) has been approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. D-SNAP will provide food assistance to low-income households affected by Hurricane Ian. Read the full story here.
FLORIDA STATE
The Oregonian

Medicare Guide 2023: Part B premium costs are going down

While inflation is pushing up prices for almost everything else, Medicare is about to be less expensive. Medicare Part B premiums will go down for 2023, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, or CMS. The monthly premium for Medicare Part B will fall to $164.90 in 2023...
BUSINESS
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Hospital Corporations ‘Bleeding Families Dry,’ New Report Claims

Powerful hospital corporations in the United States — even nonprofit ones — have adopted practices to maximize revenue that hurt patients and contribute to out-of-control health care costs, according to a new report from the health care advocacy group Families USA. “This paper exposes how the corporate hospital...
HEALTH SERVICES

