Honolulu, HI

KHON2

Hawaii’s Kitchen: Fresh Bites Hawaii

Fresh Bites Hawaii is celebrating their one-year anniversary! They are a hidden gem in the McCully area that serve up a variety of fresh, made-to-order dishes. They have a large brunch menu which features mochi waffle benedicts, avocado toast, sandwiches and more. They also serve up fresh fish all-day long and have poke bowls, sushi, and donburi! It is a wonderful mix of offerings, and they are all delicious! Kelly went to Fresh Bites to check out the offerings with the owner of Fresh Bites, Gaven Wu, in today’s Hawaii’s Kitchen.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Food options at new Mauka concourse still pending

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It is one of the first landmarks people see when they arrive on the islands, but is it the best Hawaii has to offer? State transportation officials said they are working on it, as the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport sees its share of improvements. The Hawaii Department of Transportation Airports Division […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

The Doctors of Waikiki Welcomes Patients from All Walks of Life

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Doctors of Waikiki are taking appointments for patients from different backgrounds as part of their new slogan. Founded in 2018, the Doctors of Waikiki provide quality medical care that is genuine, friendly and compassionate. “We have cared for over 200,000 patients since our opening. It...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Embraced by the Community with Alaska Airlines

Diversity, Inclusion and Equity are values that are very important to Alaska Airlines, and they believe every person deserves respect regardless of race, ethnicity, capability, age, gender or sexual orientation – you name it – and are committed to advancing equity in all forms. Last year, Alaska Airlines announced their 2025 goal for diversity and inclusion. Daniel Chun, who is the Director of Sales, Community & Public Relations – Hawai‘i for Alaska Airlines, says one example is wanting the racial diversity of our leadership to reflect the diversity of our frontline employees.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Businesses are hiring for the holidays, with added incentives

HONOLULU(KHON2) — The holidays are quickly approaching and businesses are looking for workers. Retailers said finding a new hire has become more difficult than finding that perfect gift. Here’s a look at some of the places hiring and what they’re doing to entice workers. There are just 73 days until Christmas, 43 before Black Friday. […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Meet the Honolulu Zoo’s adorable new residents: a family of fennec foxes!

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Meet the Honolulu Zoo’s newest residents: Adorable fennec foxes named Moana, Aukai and Vaitea!. Zoo officials said Moana, the female fennec fox, and Aukai, the male, arrived from Oklahoma on April 22 as part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan. Moana and...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Kama'aina egg farmers back in business in Waimanalo

WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Kama'aina farmers who've been feeding Oahu families for 75 years have recently returned to business in hopes of producing eggs for generations to come. And for the Kaneshiro family of Waimanalo, it's a labor of love.
WAIMANALO, HI
mymmanews.com

Trinity Kings 11 – LIVE Stream from Honolulu, Hawaii

On October 15th, Trinity Kings 11 is live on FITE+ straight from Hawaii Convention Center in Honolulu, Hawaii. The fight card is projected to have close to 18 matches, and Nohili Kahepuu vs Ben Santiago will serve as the night’s main event of the evening. The event begins at...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Kuhio Avenue likely to see bus-only lanes installed

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City is looking at Kuhio Avenue in Waikiki as the next location to introduce bus-only lanes, officials said it will mean a quicker commute for bus riders, but some who live and work in the area question the proposal. Kuhio Avenue is one of the three main arterial roadways in Waikiki, […]
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Instruments dating to Hawaiian Kingdom featured in special concert

Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole’s personal guitar, handcrafted in 1911 by Manuel Nunes, was just one of the musical treasures featured at a unique fundraising event held at Kapiʻolani Community College. Students, faculty and staff, along with community members and ʻukulele enthusiasts worldwide, were treated to...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Four stones sit in Waikiki. Their story? Unknown to most who pass by

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On the side of Kalakaua Avenue in Waikiki, four stones sit behind a black fence. Thousands of people pass them every day. “But those people, very few of them know the true story about what the stones represent,” Bishop Museum Historian and Archives Curator DeSoto Brown said.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Queen's Health System hosts job fair

HONOLULU, O'ahu (KITV4) -- The Queen's Health System wants to hire you!. What: The Queen’s Health System Recruitment Event. Where: Moani Waikīkī (2330 Kalakaua Ave.) at International Market Place. When: Friday, October 14, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Registration: Interested attendees can pre-register at www.queens.org/join/.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Water main breaks affecting 93,000 Oahu residents

Three water main breaks today have caused another water crisis for 93,000 Oahu residents on the Navy water system. The first water main break early this morning near the HECO power plant created a massive hole on the Pearl Harbor bike path.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
KHON2

Officials worry West Oahu wave pool may wipe out resources

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The public is getting a look at Hawaii’s first surf park destination Tuesday. An entertainment area, restaurants, and 52 acre lagoon for water activities to name a few are all part of Haseko’s $100 million project called Wai Kai at Hoakalei. “The beach area includes a white sand beach and then a […]
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI

