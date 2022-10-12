Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Waioli Tea Room in Manoa marks 100 years of serving food ― and second chances
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In Manoa Valley, a historic restaurant draws in diners with delicious food and garden views. A century old, it serves the same helping of hope it did when the Salvation Army first built it. The Waioli Tea Room was built 100 years ago as a vocational training...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Music, arts and craft beer: One of Hawaii’s biggest Halloween parties returns to Chinatown
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a three year hiatus, one of Hawaii’s biggest spook-tacular Halloween celebrations is making its return. Over 5,000 people are expected to pack the streets of Chinatown for Hallowbaloo on Oct. 29. Festivities will take over Nuuanu Avenue, Hotel Street, Pauahi Street and Smith Street. The...
KHON2
Hawaii’s Kitchen: Fresh Bites Hawaii
Fresh Bites Hawaii is celebrating their one-year anniversary! They are a hidden gem in the McCully area that serve up a variety of fresh, made-to-order dishes. They have a large brunch menu which features mochi waffle benedicts, avocado toast, sandwiches and more. They also serve up fresh fish all-day long and have poke bowls, sushi, and donburi! It is a wonderful mix of offerings, and they are all delicious! Kelly went to Fresh Bites to check out the offerings with the owner of Fresh Bites, Gaven Wu, in today’s Hawaii’s Kitchen.
Food options at new Mauka concourse still pending
HONOLULU (KHON2) — It is one of the first landmarks people see when they arrive on the islands, but is it the best Hawaii has to offer? State transportation officials said they are working on it, as the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport sees its share of improvements. The Hawaii Department of Transportation Airports Division […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KHON2
The Doctors of Waikiki Welcomes Patients from All Walks of Life
Honolulu (KHON2) – The Doctors of Waikiki are taking appointments for patients from different backgrounds as part of their new slogan. Founded in 2018, the Doctors of Waikiki provide quality medical care that is genuine, friendly and compassionate. “We have cared for over 200,000 patients since our opening. It...
KHON2
Embraced by the Community with Alaska Airlines
Diversity, Inclusion and Equity are values that are very important to Alaska Airlines, and they believe every person deserves respect regardless of race, ethnicity, capability, age, gender or sexual orientation – you name it – and are committed to advancing equity in all forms. Last year, Alaska Airlines announced their 2025 goal for diversity and inclusion. Daniel Chun, who is the Director of Sales, Community & Public Relations – Hawai‘i for Alaska Airlines, says one example is wanting the racial diversity of our leadership to reflect the diversity of our frontline employees.
Businesses are hiring for the holidays, with added incentives
HONOLULU(KHON2) — The holidays are quickly approaching and businesses are looking for workers. Retailers said finding a new hire has become more difficult than finding that perfect gift. Here’s a look at some of the places hiring and what they’re doing to entice workers. There are just 73 days until Christmas, 43 before Black Friday. […]
These desserts are back at Leonard’s Bakery!
From its famed hot malasadas to its other mouthwatering desserts, Leonard’s Bakery is the place to go to satisfy your sweet tooth.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dezeen
Studio Gang completes Hawaii skyscraper with sugar cane-informed facade
Chicago-based Studio Gang has completed a residential tower in Hawaii called Kō'ula with an undulating facade that takes cues from local ecology. Kō'ula, which means "red sugar cane" in native Hawaiian, is a local plant with a twisting structure that became a major influence on the facade of the tower.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Meet the Honolulu Zoo’s adorable new residents: a family of fennec foxes!
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Meet the Honolulu Zoo’s newest residents: Adorable fennec foxes named Moana, Aukai and Vaitea!. Zoo officials said Moana, the female fennec fox, and Aukai, the male, arrived from Oklahoma on April 22 as part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan. Moana and...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘We were despised’: Honolulu Pride is celebrated today, but it wasn’t always that way
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The warm and welcoming Honolulu Pride celebration that takes place on Oahu every October wasn’t always the glitzy party it is today. It comes from rocky beginnings during a time when gay and queer people pushed for their voices to be heard. At 77, Scott Foster...
KITV.com
Kama'aina egg farmers back in business in Waimanalo
WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Kama'aina farmers who've been feeding Oahu families for 75 years have recently returned to business in hopes of producing eggs for generations to come. And for the Kaneshiro family of Waimanalo, it's a labor of love.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mymmanews.com
Trinity Kings 11 – LIVE Stream from Honolulu, Hawaii
On October 15th, Trinity Kings 11 is live on FITE+ straight from Hawaii Convention Center in Honolulu, Hawaii. The fight card is projected to have close to 18 matches, and Nohili Kahepuu vs Ben Santiago will serve as the night’s main event of the evening. The event begins at...
Kuhio Avenue likely to see bus-only lanes installed
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City is looking at Kuhio Avenue in Waikiki as the next location to introduce bus-only lanes, officials said it will mean a quicker commute for bus riders, but some who live and work in the area question the proposal. Kuhio Avenue is one of the three main arterial roadways in Waikiki, […]
the university of hawai'i system
Instruments dating to Hawaiian Kingdom featured in special concert
Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole’s personal guitar, handcrafted in 1911 by Manuel Nunes, was just one of the musical treasures featured at a unique fundraising event held at Kapiʻolani Community College. Students, faculty and staff, along with community members and ʻukulele enthusiasts worldwide, were treated to...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Four stones sit in Waikiki. Their story? Unknown to most who pass by
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On the side of Kalakaua Avenue in Waikiki, four stones sit behind a black fence. Thousands of people pass them every day. “But those people, very few of them know the true story about what the stones represent,” Bishop Museum Historian and Archives Curator DeSoto Brown said.
KITV.com
Queen's Health System hosts job fair
HONOLULU, O'ahu (KITV4) -- The Queen's Health System wants to hire you!. What: The Queen’s Health System Recruitment Event. Where: Moani Waikīkī (2330 Kalakaua Ave.) at International Market Place. When: Friday, October 14, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Registration: Interested attendees can pre-register at www.queens.org/join/.
KITV.com
Water main breaks affecting 93,000 Oahu residents
Three water main breaks today have caused another water crisis for 93,000 Oahu residents on the Navy water system. The first water main break early this morning near the HECO power plant created a massive hole on the Pearl Harbor bike path.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Mark your calendars: Popular Honolulu City Lights event set to ring in holiday season
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s almost time to get into the holiday spirit because the popular Honolulu City Lights event is officially returning this year!. The city announced Thursday that the 38th annual event will be happening at Honolulu Hale. The month-long event kicks off Dec. 3 with a jam-packed...
Officials worry West Oahu wave pool may wipe out resources
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The public is getting a look at Hawaii’s first surf park destination Tuesday. An entertainment area, restaurants, and 52 acre lagoon for water activities to name a few are all part of Haseko’s $100 million project called Wai Kai at Hoakalei. “The beach area includes a white sand beach and then a […]
Comments / 0