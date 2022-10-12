Diversity, Inclusion and Equity are values that are very important to Alaska Airlines, and they believe every person deserves respect regardless of race, ethnicity, capability, age, gender or sexual orientation – you name it – and are committed to advancing equity in all forms. Last year, Alaska Airlines announced their 2025 goal for diversity and inclusion. Daniel Chun, who is the Director of Sales, Community & Public Relations – Hawai‘i for Alaska Airlines, says one example is wanting the racial diversity of our leadership to reflect the diversity of our frontline employees.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO