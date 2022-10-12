Bengals will practice at indoor bubble for first time on Friday

The Cincinnati Bengals moved fast on an indoor practice facility since last season and will utilize it for the first time this week.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters that the team will practice inside on Friday as they prep to take on the New Orleans Saints, according to Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic.

According to Taylor, the goal is not necessarily to combat bad weather, but to simulate what a game might be like at the dome in New Orleans.

The Bengals got approval for a temporary facility earlier this year and more recently revealed a naming-rights deal.

Taylor and Co. will practice in the stadium often later this season, but now serves as a good test run given the indoor opponent on the schedule this weekend.