ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals will practice at indoor bubble for first time on Friday

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GN1IS_0iWKeK0F00

The Cincinnati Bengals moved fast on an indoor practice facility since last season and will utilize it for the first time this week.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters that the team will practice inside on Friday as they prep to take on the New Orleans Saints, according to Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic.

According to Taylor, the goal is not necessarily to combat bad weather, but to simulate what a game might be like at the dome in New Orleans.

The Bengals got approval for a temporary facility earlier this year and more recently revealed a naming-rights deal.

Taylor and Co. will practice in the stadium often later this season, but now serves as a good test run given the indoor opponent on the schedule this weekend.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Marshawn Lynch Makes His Thoughts On Russell Wilson Very Clear

Russell Wilson is currently going through a serious career decline through the first five games of his 2022 season. In his first year with the Denver Broncos — and his first year away from the Seattle Seahawks — the star quarterback isn't performing even close to the level we've come to expect from him.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
Yardbarker

Steelers Owner Art Rooney II Is The Victim Of A Vicious Rant By Mike Florio Heading Into Week 6

The Pittsburgh Steelers are not having a very good start to the 2022 season. The Steelers were embarrassed by the Buffalo Bills 38-3 and now they are an 8.5-point underdog to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at home. Mike Tomlin and Matt Canada have come under fire this week for the state of the black and gold and the fans want an organizational scalp so they can assess blame.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Athlon Sports

Blockbuster NFL Trade Proposal Floated On Thursday

A blockbuster NFL trade proposal is being floated around on social media this Thursday afternoon.  ESPN's Bill Barnwell has 15 trade proposals in mind ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline.  Most notably, Barnwell thinks the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills should consider a trade centered ...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zac Taylor
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 6 of 2022

We’re back for another round of picks and kicking it off with a BANGER between the Bears and Commanders. Oh, that was literal ... this game is going to make the same sound as your car engine when it starts knocking and it’s about to die. Horrible Thursday...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Orleans#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#Taylor And Co
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL doubles down on roughing the passer call against Grady Jarrett

By now, just about everyone in sports media has given their take on Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett’s sack on Tom Brady at the end of Sunday’s loss in Tampa Bay. What appeared to be a third-down stop by Jarrett was called back due to a roughing the passer penalty. Most NFL analysts couldn’t believe the officials would make such a questionable call at such a critical moment in the game.
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Sign Running Back To Active Roster Following Injury

When the New England Patriots take the field for Sunday's matchup against the Cleveland Browns a familiar face might not be there. During last weekend's game against the Detroit Lions, running back Damien Harris picked up a hamstring injury. Although he's been working with the team in practice this week, the Patriots made a notable roster move.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

161K+
Followers
213K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy