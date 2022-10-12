Read full article on original website
Related
kanecountyconnects.com
St. Charles Residents Recognized for Community Involvement
TriCity Family Services will present the 38th Annual William D. Barth Award on Wednesday, October 19 to Bob and Sue McDowell. The award will be presented at the agency’s Barth Award Dinner between 5-8pm, at Riverside Receptions and Conference Center in Geneva. The Barth Award honors the memory of...
WSPY NEWS
Plano-Bologna-Sandwich Day returns later this month
The annual Plano-Bologna-Sandwich Day is returning to the the fictional Town of Bologna, located between Sandwich and Plano, on Sunday, October 23. It's taking place at the corner of Route 34 and Tara Street from noon to four. The annual event is more than just a fun play on city...
positivelynaperville.com
Things to do around Naperville this weekend: October 14-16
Live Music at Quigley’s / 8:30PM / Leroy Winn Power Trio to perform at Quigley’s Irish Pub, 43 E. Jefferson in downtown Naperville. All Hallows Eve / Friday, October 14 & Saturday, October 15 – 6:30-10PM / Monsters, witches, and werewolves have escaped their homes on the pages of your favorite Halloween stories and are running loose on the grounds of Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster. The cost is $20/person. Experience All Hallows Eve like never before with a newly reimagined line-up of outdoor activities and performances designed for families with kids 16 and under. Attractions include a zombie maze, alien autopsy, graveyard gameshow, dark art gallery, magic show, and more. For more information and tickets, visit NaperSettlement.org/AllHallowsEve.
Affordable housing projects to be built in two vacant schools in Aurora
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The city of Aurora will break ground Thursday morning on two new affordable apartment complexes at vacant former elementary schools.Visionary Ventures NFP is redeveloping the former Lincoln Elementary School and former Todd Elementary School.Overall, the projects will bring 47 new affordable apartments to Aurora.The old Lincoln Elementary School will get 14 apartments in its existing building, and 22 more in a new building; while the former Todd Elementary School will get 11 apartments, and a new medical facility to serve West Aurora School District families.Both buildings also will have a community room, laundry facility, and a library with a computer area and lounge.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Aurora City Council Finance Commitee advances plan for relocation of Hollywood Casino
AURORA, Ill. (CBS) – The Aurora City Council Finance Committee voted unanimously Thursday to advance a relocation plan for the Hollywood Casino.All five members of the committee voted to go ahead with the relocation plan. The next step is a presentation to all 12 members at a City Council Committee of the Whole Meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 18.A final vote will be held at the City Council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 25.Under the proposal, the Hollywood Casino Aurora would move from its current location on the Fox River downtown – where it has been located since it opened in 1993 –...
Crash between car and train closes busy railroad crossing in Plainfield
CHICAGO (CBS) – One of the busiest areas in suburban Plainfield was brought to a standstill when a car and train collided at Main Street.First responders were called to the scene around 10:50 a.m., according to Plainfield police. The railroad crossing just east of Bartlett Avenue was shut down for a couple of hours.There were no injuries due to the crash, according to the Plainfield Fire Department. The two occupants of the car were not inside when the train hit.Plainfield police said the driver of the white Chevy Impala was stopped in the dynamic envelope of the railroad crossing when the railroad gates came down signaling a train was approaching. The driver and passenger exited their vehicle. Shortly after, the train struck the car.Multiple crossings and the Route 126 off ramp form southbound Interstate 55 had to be closed to deal with the crash.Plainfield police and Canadian National were at the scene investigating.
starvedrock.media
Outdoor "Fitness Court" Opens In South Ottawa
Wanting to get in shape without paying to go to a gym? Here's a perfect opportunity in Ottawa. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday morning in Ottawa's south side Kiwanis Park for a new “Fitness Court”. The outdoor exercise venue enables you to use your own body weight to get a complete workout using seven exercise stations. It's geared towards anyone 14 years old and older. Users are urged to download a “Fitness Court” app which acts as a coach-in-your-pocket.
Do You Know About Illinois’ Drive-Thru Haunted Amusement Park?
If you're looking for a unique way to celebrate Halloween this year, then check out the drive-thru haunted amusement park in Illinois. Though there were already some drive-thru holiday displays in Illinois like the Festival of Lights in Rockford prior to COVID, they really became a thing during the pandemic. It was a safe and easy way for attractions to let people enjoy their facilities. For the most part, the concept has been used for Christmas. This year, there's one for Halloween at an Illinois amusement park.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcsjnews.com
Grundy Co. Board Denies Proposed Solar Farm Project
A proposed solar farm will not be constructed north of Morris. Grundy County Board members on Tuesday denied a special use petition to construct a solar farm as Land Use Director Heidi Miller explains. Miller said they received three letters from the City of Morris. Your browser does not support...
Plans to turn parts of all Chicago expressways into tollways
Some drivers aren't happy about the proposal.
Eater
Mariano’s Agrees to Buy Jewel-Osco and Create Grocery Super Chain
As Chicagoans change their grocery shopping habits and depend less on brick-and-mortar stores, the city’s two biggest players, Mariano’s and Jewel-Osco, have announced plans to combine operations. Mariano’s parent company, Kroger, has agreed to purchase Jewel’s owner, Albertsons, in a deal reportedly worth $24.6 billion. The...
wjol.com
Reopening of Cass Street Bridge in Joliet Delayed
The reopening of Cass Street bridge in Joliet has hit a snag. The bridge was supposed to reopen this week, but the Illinois Department of Transportation tells WJOL, the timeline has changed to mid to late November. IDOT is in the process of automating all the draw bridges through Joliet. While they were completing that work, it was discovered that one of the bridges four motors was not functioning properly.
WGNtv.com
Chicago neighborhood named one of the coolest in the world
CHICAGO – A northwest side Chicago neighborhood has major bragging rights. Avondale has been named one of the coolest neighborhoods in the entire world. That’s right! We’re talking on the planet. The online magazine Time Out ranks Avondale 16th on its list of “The 51 coolest neighbourhoods...
cityofdekalb.com
Trick-or-Treat Hours Announced
Trick-or-treat hours have been set for the City of DeKalb. Trick-or-treating will be on Monday, Oct. 31 from 4-7 p.m. Happy Halloween!
After a $25 billion merger, what will happen to your local Jewel or Mariano's?
PARK RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) – The parent companies of Mariano's and Jewel are merging to the tune of about $25 billion.CBS 2's Lauren Victory dug into what this merger might mean for your weekly trip to the store. She traveled to a Kroger-owned Mariano's on Cumberland Avenue. Less than 10 minutes north, south and west of the store, are Jewel-Osco stores, which are owned by Albertsons.That degree of proximity raises questions about a possible monopoly.Another area where shoppers will find a Jewel and Mariano's located close together is in Naperville. They're on opposite sides of Naper Boulevard.If the current competitors...
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Friday, October 14th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 26-year-old Devin Hepner on a Grundy County warrant for...
newcity.com
Where the Dogs Run: The Suburbs Scare the Hell Out of Me
On a recent work Zoom a colleague bragged about having barbecue for breakfast. “Burnt ends with a bourbon sauce. Better than Eggo any day.”. “Oh man, no fair!” a coworker chimed in. “I want barbecue for breakfast!”. “Come on out to the suburbs,” my colleague said. “You’re...
WSPY NEWS
As a result of $1.2 million owed and a promise, Oswego SD 308 to reconsider all student fees
Four areas stood out when it came to student fees charged by the Oswego School District Board of Education after its meeting this week. There was this promise, recalled 308 board member Lauri Doyle. Most of the board agreed with Doyle on this item. Your browser does not support the...
Comments / 0