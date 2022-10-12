2 accused of prostitution inside Upstate massage studio

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two women are accused of prostitution inside an Anderson County massage studio.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, an undercover officer was solicited for sexual acts inside the Willow Therapy building along East West Parkway in Anderson.

While inside the massage studio, deputies arrested Eun Joo Im and Sue Yeon Crum.

Im and Crum are facing prostitution charges and are currently being held in the Anderson County Detention Center.

