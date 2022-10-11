Read full article on original website
It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
Spooky season is upon us, and as the days grow shorter and the nights grow longer, it's the perfect time to settle down inside under the covers with a horror movie. As the countdown to Halloween 2022 begins, horror movie viewing season is underway, and Netflix is packed to the brim with an impressive horror catalogue sure to conjure up more than just a few screams.
The 15 scariest horror movies based on true stories
In these movies, truth is scarier than fiction... During a truly terrifying horror film, there’s a mantra many of us silently repeat in order to bring ourselves down from any potential dread-induced anxiety attacks: ‘It’s only a movie.’ What happens, though, when the movie is based on a true story? In those cases, we may try to convince ourselves that the filmmakers are playing fast and loose with the facts for cinematic effect, and that the actual truth of the story is less disturbing than what’s being put on screen. And yeah, that’s usually the deal… but not always.
The Strangers (2008): "Like an idiot, I watched a movie about a home invasion while I was home by myself. It's such a plausible plot, has happened before in real life, and could totally happen again. I have no desire to ever watch it again."
The first time Mike Flanagan tried to adapt Christopher Pike's young adult novel The Midnight Club, Pike's publisher sent Flanagan a cease and desist letter. Now, after carving out a career of "prestige horror" offerings -- from the critically acclaimed Haunting anthology to Midnight Mass -- the director has finally earned a shot at taking on Pike's material.
Slasher franchises habitually tease the demise of their murderous fiends, only to then renege on that promise. Thus, if you’re counting on Halloween Ends—the (unlucky) 13th entry in the series, including Rob Zombie’s two excellent remakes—to be the definitive resolution to Michael Myers’ saga, I’ve got some prime Florida swampland to sell you.
The modern Halloween trilogy wraps up this week with Halloween Ends, the conclusion to Laurie Strode's decades-long struggle against Michael Myers aka The Shape. Following the excellent 2018 reboot and solid 2021 sequel, expectations are high for Halloween Ends, which hits theaters just ahead of its titular holiday. Halloween Ends...
So many horror movies arrive on such a regular basis, that staking a claim for classic status in a crowded field has become more difficult than ever before, but 1998’s Ringu didn’t just traumatize an entire generation – it ignited an entire cinematic phenomenon that was inevitably run into the ground both at home and abroad.
How the Streamers Stack Up According to Their Horror Film Catalogs | Charts
HBO Max’s scary movie programming just edges out Paramount+ for the most in-demand streaming service as Halloween approaches. Heading into October, the peak time of year for horror content, it’s looking like a close matchup between HBO Max and Paramount+ to be the platform with the most in-demand catalog of horror movies. HBO Max topped the ranking of U.S. streaming-video on demand (SVOD) services by total demand for on-platform horror movies but demand for the total catalog of horror films on Paramount+ was less than 5% behind HBO Max. — according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.
With the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, Chris Hemsworth's Thor Odinson is now the MCU hero with the most solo films. When you add to that the four Avengers movies he appears in, this mighty God of thunder has really put in the work. Thor has transformed from a...
This week, Halloween Ends Friday. The film is promising a firm conclusion to a showdown documented over decades, and, while it may be Jamie Lee Curtis’ final time as Laurie Strode, the film’s director says different things could come to the series later on. Director David Gordon Green...
Halloween Ends debuts in theaters and on Peacock on Oct. 14. Below is a spoiler-free review. The original Halloween practically invented the trope of the killer rising from his apparent death for one last surprise attack. In that same way, Halloween Ends as a whole feels like one heck of a narrative curveball right before the curtain closes on the franchise as we’ve known it up to this point (well, this time anyway). In opting to jettison all but the original film as canon, director David Gordon Green made an early choice to focus down his Halloween trilogy on the essentials of what made John Carpenter’s classic work, especially on how Michael Myers’ violence represented evil as an elemental force. Halloween Ends furthers Green’s exploration of whether evil and its effects can truly be overcome in ways that are intriguing in their larger implications, but sometimes at odds with its more grounded goal of bringing Laurie Strode’s story to a satisfying close.
Happy Wednesday, ghostly addicts! We’re only a mere three days into the week, yet an abundance of the latest updates in horror circles has undoubtedly aged all of us (for all the right reasons). As the clock winds down and the days grow colder and shorter, the spooky season is oozing a slew of fun-filled headlines that are guaranteed to have your toes curling and your spines tingling. Amongst the latest pieces of news, franchise maven Jamie Lee Curtis has made some interesting remarks about future Halloween movies, while The Exorcist has received a head-turning update ahead of its release next year.
Robbie Coltrane, the actor and comedian who played Hagrid in the Harry Potter movies, has died at the age of 72. As reported by BBC, Coltrane's agent Belinda Wright confirmed that he died in a hospital near Falkirk in Scotland, on Friday, October 14, 2022. Wright called Coltrane a "unique talent" and said that the actor "brought joy to children and adults alike all over the world."
The Curse of Bridge Hollow is now streaming on Netflix. The Curse of Bridge Hollow’s October release on Netflix is timely. The autumn vibes and playful yet spooky sentiments typically ascribed to a family-friendly version of Halloween cements its foundation. Because of this, any inclination to view it through a critical eye is subdued; the desire to just go with the flow and have fun is strong. Unfortunately, The Curse of Bridge Hollow has enough flaws that it’s not always easy to just enjoy the seasonal treats.
It's a scary time in Hollywood.
