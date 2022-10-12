Read full article on original website
Harman, Lien lead Huron in Roger Loecker Invitational
HURON — Cheech Harman and TJ Lien finished fourth and fifth, respectively, for Huron in the varsity boys’ race during the Roger Loecker Cross Country Invitational held Thursday at Broadland Creek Golf Course. Yankton’s Dylan Payer won the boys’ race in 17:06.08, while Jared Lutmer of Pierre was...
Larry D. Peterson, 81, of Huron
HURON — Larry D. Peterson, 81, of Huron, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at his son’s home, with Dave by his side. His funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the First Presbyterian Church. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday in the Collins...
John L. Schnabel, 86, of Huron
HURON — John L. Schnabel, 86, of Huron, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, at Avantara Huron. His funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Welter Funeral Home with burial to follow at Restlawn Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to...
Robert “Bob” W. Lager, 82, of Miller
MILLER — Robert “Bob” W. Lager, 82, of Miller, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Miller. Memorial Service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church in Miller. Burial will be at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Artesian.
Anne Louise (Funck) Reynolds of Golden Valley, Minn.
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Anne Louise (Funck) Reynolds of Golden Valley, Minn., and formerly of Huron, passed away peacefully after a battle with lingering health issues on August 10, 2022, with her family at her side. A burial service honoring all three siblings, Anne, Jim and Dave, will be...
Douglas Eugene Peterson, of Woonsocket
WOONSOCKET — Douglas Eugene Peterson was born in Mitchell on January 18, 1941, to Alven and Myrtle (Leines) Peterson, and he passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, due to a heart condition. A prayer service was held Thursday at Spirit of Faith Lutheran-Methodist Church in Woonsocket. A funeral...
Middle school volleyball 10-12-22
HURON — The Huron seventh-grade volleyball teams recorded a sweep against Brookings on Tuesday. The Tigers won the A-match with set scores of 25-20, 22-25 and 15-8. Lennon Magness-Caudell had five kills on 12 of 13 attacks for Huron, while Claire Davis had three kills on 7 of 11 hits. Piper DeJean and Maggie Storm each had a kill.
Area volleyball 10-14-22
WOLSEY – In a matchup of the top two teams in 281 Conference volleyball, the Wolsey-Wessington Lady Warbirds swept the Wessington Springs Lady Spartans 25-17, 25-20, and 25-16 in Wolsey on Thursday. Wolsey-Wessington, the fifth-ranked team in Class B in the latest poll, moves to 22-3 behind nine kills...
David Glanzer, 86, of Hillside Colony
DOLAND — David Glanzer, 86, of Hillside Colony, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022, at Hillside Colony in Doland. His funeral service was held on Monday at Hillside Colony with burial in the colony cemetery. Arrangements are with Welter Funeral Home.
Tigers battle back to defeat Roosevelt in 5
SIOUX FALLS – A controversial call in the fifth set seemed to pull the Huron Tigers from the brink of a loss and the Tigers rallied to pull out the five-set victory over the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders by scores of 21-25, 25-21, 27-25, 20-25, and 15-13 in Sioux Falls Tuesday.
Jefferson records sweep against Tigers
HURON — The Sioux Falls Jefferson Cavaliers showed a deep and dynamic attack Thursday in sweeping the Huron Tigers in straight sets 25-20, 25-19, and 25-12 at Huron Arena. The Tigers got off to a strong start in the first set, as a Jefferson hitting error, a kill by Isabelle Ellwein, and a service ace from Emma Ross put the Tigers up 3-1 early.
