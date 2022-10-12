Read full article on original website
EMEA Daily: Mastercard Backs nClude to Boost Financial Inclusion, FinTech in Egypt
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Mastercard announced an investment in Egypt’s FinTech-focused venture capital platform nClude and HSBC launched a new digital receivables finance solution. London-based Lending-as-a-Service FinTech Trade Ledger on Tuesday (Oct. 11) announced the launch of HSBC’s new digital finance receivables solution, built with...
Today in B2B Payments: eCommerce Tools Focus on African Enterprises, Aircraft Parts
Today in B2B payments, Dooka offers a B2B marketplace to promote intra-African trade, while Ambry Hill and eComchain launch an eCommerce storefront solution for sellers of aircraft parts. Plus, Blackline adds a credit risk assessment feature, while HSBC and Trade Ledger develop a digital receivables finance solution. A growing number...
Pepsi Automates Supply Chain to Head Off Shortages
In a bid to ease ingredient shortages, multinational food and beverage giant PepsiCo said it is planning to automate and digitize more of its supply chain data in hopes of boosting efficiency and garnering other time-saving insights. In joint prepared remarks Wednesday (Oct. 12) accompanying the company’s third-quarter 2022 financial...
NorthOne Raises $67M Series B Toward Business Banking Platform
FinTech NorthOne has raised $67 million in Series B funding to go toward expanding its business banking and financial management platform, a press release said. The company was founded to work with various types of main street businesses that have been underserved by older financial institutions. The new funding will help the company raise the standards of its products and services, and the company says it will build new working capital and credit products, along with faster and more convenient payment solutions for entrepreneurs.
Introduction of UK’s Electronic Documents Bill Marks Major Gain for Trade Digitization
The United Kingdom government on Thursday (Oct. 13) passed the Electronic Trade Documents Bill in parliament, ending the legal requirement for certain business documents, such as bills of exchange, promissory notes, warehouse receipts, and marine and cargo insurance certificates, to be printed on paper. According to the government, the new...
HSBC, Trade Ledger Launch Digital Receivables Finance Tool
The London-based Lending-as-a-Service FinTech Trade Ledger Thursday (Oct. 11) announced the launch of HSBC’s new digital finance receivables solution, built with the Trade Ledger platform. In a press release, Trade Ledger said that the technology would allow HSBC to cut the average amount of time it takes to approve...
Crypto Deposits Pose ‘Heightened Liquidity Risks’ for Banks: Fed’s Barr
Recent volatility in cryptocurrency markets has put a spotlight on some potential risks for banks, the Federal Reserve’s Michael S. Barr said in a speech Wednesday (Oct. 12). Barr, the Fed’s vice chair for supervision, made his remarks before an audience at D.C. FinTech Week in Washington. “When...
Why Have 68M US Consumers Opened a FinTech Bank Account?
Why Have 68M US Consumers Opened a FinTech Bank Account?. FinTechs have rapidly become an integral part of the United States banking ecosystem. Sixty-eight million consumers across the country use FinTechs such as Chime, Sofi and Ally, and 30 million consumers use such FinTechs as their primary financial institution (FI) in place of traditional banks — and their numbers are growing stronger with each passing year.
AI Provides Context Needed to Help Banks Stop Financial Scams
In a recent conversation with Karen Webster, Featurespace Founder Dave Excell and MidFirst Bank Vice President and Director of Enterprise Fraud Candler Eve sounded the alarm in the battle against payments fraud. As Eve noted: “We work, live and breathe in a digital world … and in that digital world,...
Crypto, Bank Overlap a Focus of DC FinTech Week
Crypto’s recent volatility has shone a spotlight on the risks digital assets can pose for banks, according to Michael Barr, vice chair for supervision of the Federal Reserve. “When a bank’s deposits are concentrated in deposits from the crypto-asset industry or from crypto-asset companies that are highly interconnected or...
Ikea Pushes Affordability as Inflation Looms
Home furnishings company Ikea said retail sales have picked up over the past year as the world has reopened, but inflation has led to higher prices and supply chain issues have made it difficult to put products on the shelves. Total Ikea retail sales rose 6.5% year over year during...
Internet, Cloud Capabilities Define Google’s Billion-Dollar Africa Investment
One year on from the launch of Google’s billion-dollar, five-year investment plan to foster digital transformation in Africa, the firm has announced a number of projects that are helping to improve digital infrastructure and support local startups on the continent. During a recent Google for Africa 2022 webcast, company...
Prove Identity Debuts Second-Factor Authentication in Brazil with OZ Corretora de Cambio
Identity authentication services company Prove Identity has begun offering its services in Brazil, with its first customer in the region being OZ Corretora de Câmbio, which works with foreign exchange services, a press release said. OZ Corretora de Câmbio will use Prove’s second-factory authentication service Instant Link, which verifies...
B2B Marketplaces Digitize Corporate Procurement, Tackle Africa’s Inefficient Supply Chains
Online marketplaces are among the defining features of contemporary eCommerce, which has been shaped by the likes of global heavyweights such as Amazon and eBay. But just as direct-to-consumer retail has been transformed by the marketplace model, the world of wholesale and commercial trade has also embraced digital platforms. In...
Deliveroo Adds BNPL as Food Delivery Expands Internationally
U.K.-based food delivery service Deliveroo is asking the question, “Do consumers want to pay for their burritos in multiple installments?”. The company is now offering buy now, pay later (BNPL) via Klarna, the Mirror reported Tuesday (Oct. 11). Consumers are given the option to pay immediately, to pay the full amount within 30 days or, for orders of at least 30 pounds, to pay in three installments over 60 days.
Digital Payments Unlock FinTech Sector Growth in Jordan
As it did in many countries around the world, the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of electronic payment systems in Jordan and catalyzed a major digital transformation among the country’s businesses. For the company that operates Jordan’s main electronic payment systems, Jordan Payments and Clearing Company (JoPACC), that means...
Cross-Border Demands Banks Get Ready for ‘Clearing 2.0’
As real-time payments networks operate across the globe — FedNow in the U.S. and Faster Payments in the U.K., to name just two examples — those systems still need to communicate with one another as payments cross borders. Data needs to flow, in real time, across currencies and time zones.
Millennials Seek Convenience, Guidance From Financial Super Apps
The (continued) emergence of the super app carries a couple of questions along with it: Can the digital front door be all things to all people? And does it need to be?. That digital front door is the app that links together all manner of daily activities, from scheduling to shopping to booking ridesharing to paying for it all.
Cloud Unlocks Embedded Finance Use Cases for Banks, Says Green Dot
Cloud Unlocks Embedded Finance Use Cases for Banks, Says Green Dot. Digital services have become par for the course in modern banking, and banks are scrambling to offer the most impressive experiences. Some of the most common services banks offer include automated account validation, digital lockboxes and immediate transaction confirmation, but these represent just a small fraction of the possibilities that digital innovation can bring. Customers want fast, seamless and secure solutions and will reward banks that step up to provide them.
PYMNTS Intelligence: Personalized Digital Banking Builds Consumer Trust and Loyalty
PYMNTS Intelligence: Personalized Digital Banking Builds Consumer Trust and Loyalty. Consumers both want and need to engage with their financial institutions (FIs) digitally, but they want these interactions to be highly personalized. Branch closures rendered digital banking a necessity, and now it is a permanent fixture of the business landscape.
