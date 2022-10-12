Read full article on original website
Related
Discovered in the deep: the sea cucumber that lives a jellyfish life
Wafting through the deep sea is a diaphanous creature that resembles a jellyfish, but is in fact something else entirely. Pelagothuria natatrix, meaning swimming sea cucumber, belongs to a group of animals better known for lying around on the seabed like giant, rubbery worms. This sea cucumber was first named...
Science Daily
How fluctuating oxygen levels may have accelerated animal evolution
Oxygen levels in the Earth's atmosphere are likely to have "fluctuated wildly" one billion years ago, creating conditions that could have accelerated the development of early animals, say researchers. Scientists believe atmospheric oxygen developed in three stages, starting with what is known as the Great Oxidation Event around two billion years ago,...
Phys.org
How blind cavefish make their way in the dark
A team of researchers affiliated with several institutions in China, working with one colleague from the U.K and one from the U.S., has uncovered the means by which blind cavefish are able to find their way around in the dark. In their paper published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B, the group describes their anatomical study of multiple blind cavefish species and what they learned.
Phys.org
Widespread variation of inherited retroviruses among Darwin's finches
Vertebrate genomes are repositories for retrovirus code that was deposited into germ line as inherited endogenous retroviruses during evolution. Researchers from Uppsala University and Princeton University now provide new findings about retroviral establishment and distribution among Darwin's finches. The findings are being published in Nature Communications. The researchers examined whole...
RELATED PEOPLE
WATCH: Colossal 30-Foot Shark Swimming Near Shore Spotted by Drone
The average size of fully-grown sharks varies greatly depending on the animal’s exact species. That said, most are intermediate in size and around the same length as humans at 5-7 feet. Despite their familiar size, however, a shark encounter is typically considered an uncomfortable experience, to say the least....
WATCH: Massive Grizzly Bear Brutally Attacks Younger Male While Vying for a Mate
Sometimes, a viral video is so harsh that a warning label might be fitting, and this one with a grizzly bear is worth one. We have seen animals in nature do some pretty wild things. Yet this video is both wild and quite brutal in nature. A grizzly bear is attacking another one. A larger one is attacking a smaller, younger one. This battle would be one that goes to the larger foe. Yet there is something about this video that appears to be quite disturbing. We’ll let you watch it and see for yourself. Sadly, the younger grizzly bear would ultimately be euthanized. Details will be forthcoming about this matter down below the video. We would caution you that, again, this is not for the faint of heart. But if you want to see nature in its real, authentic core, then you will want to see this video.
Smithonian
Video Footage Captures Orcas Killing Great White Sharks
For several years, scientists have suspected that orcas have been killing and eating parts of great white sharks off the coast of South Africa. Now, they have the video evidence to prove it. Drone and helicopter footage captured in May shows orcas, also called killer whales, attacking and killing at...
Parasite Eats, Replaces Fish’s Tongue in Stomach-Churning Photo
A photo has been shared of a parasite replacing its host’s tongue. Looking at this picture of the fish and parasite will make your stomach turn. The photo was shared by Twitter user @Weird_Animals. They wrote: “Cymothoa exigua is a type of parasite that enters fish’s gills, eats their tongue, and then replaces it.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATCH: Warthog Narrowly Dodges Blindingly Fast Attack From Stealthy Crocodile
It wasn’t spidey-sense that saved a thirsty warthog recently…but it was definitely something. The hyper-aware animal was able to jump out of the way of a hungry crocodile while sipping water from a pond. Despite the animal’s shockingly fast – and extremely stealth – attack.
Photo of ‘Bee Ball’ Wins Wildlife Photographer Top Prize
A photo of a ball of bees has won a wildlife photographer a prize. The photographer who took the ‘bee ball’ picture earned the top prize. Karine Aigner captured the stunning photo. “I had to spend quite a bit of time on my belly in the dirt,” Aigner...
Incredible video of great white shark makes a 9-foot shark look tiny
photo of great white sharkPhoto by Gerald Schombs (Creative Commons) Seeing one great white shark that measures over nine feet long is exciting, but seeing another that is almost twice it's size is something else altogether.
Many wildlife populations have seen significant decline since 1970: analysis
Populations of thousands of animal species from around the world have declined by an average of 69 percent since 1970, according to a new report. Researchers studied nearly 32,000 populations of 5,230 species from around the globe and found that on average, those populations declined by 69 percent between 1970 and 2018. The report does […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Science Daily
'Plant blindness' is caused by urban life and could be cured through wild food foraging
"Plant blindness" is caused by a lack of exposure to nature and could be cured by close contact through activities such as wild food foraging, a study shows. A lack of awareness and appreciation for native flora stems from diminished time with plants, and is not an innate part of being human, according to the research.
Nature Has Provided The Answer To The Spotted Lantern Fly Problem
Spotted lantern flies have quickly become a concern throughout the US. With the capability of weakening and destroying trees, it's no wonder we are instructed to kill on sight. The battle to protect our ecosystem was never going to be an easy one, but thankfully nature has provided a natural ally.
Science Daily
Tiny particles work together to do big things
Taking advantage of a phenomenon known as emergent behavior in the microscale, MIT engineers have designed simple microparticles that can collectively generate complex behavior, much the same way that a colony of ants can dig tunnels or collect food. Working together, the microparticles can generate a beating clock that oscillates...
Science Daily
Stability in asymmetry: Scientists extend qubit lifetimes
Scientists demonstrate a new method for stretching the length of time qubits can maintain information -- by disrupting the symmetry of their environment. Scientists have demonstrated that they can extend the lifetime of a molecular qubit by altering the surrounding crystal's structure to be less symmetrical. The asymmetry protects the...
Science Daily
3D printing plant cells shows promise for studying cell function
A new study from North Carolina State University shows a reproducible way of studying cellular communication among varied types of plant cells by "bioprinting" these cells via a 3D printer. Learning more about how plant cells communicate with each other -- and with their environment -- is key to understanding more about plant cell functions and could ultimately lead to creating better crop varieties and optimal growing environments.
scitechdaily.com
Tiny Sea Creature Reveals Secrets of Immune Evolution
The tiny marine invertebrate’s genes shed new light on the immune system. According to a recent study done by experts at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, the way a tiny marine invertebrate differentiates its own cells from competitors has striking similarities to the human immune system. The...
Science Daily
Joining forces: Fast-as-lightning 3D microprinting with two lasers
Karlsruher Institut für Technologie (KIT) Printing objects from plastic precisely, quickly, and inexpensively is the goal of many 3D printing processes. However, speed and high resolution remain a technological challenge. A research team from the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT), Heidelberg University, and the Queensland University of Technology (QUT) has come a long way toward achieving this goal. It developed a laser printing process that can print micrometer-sized parts in the blink of an eye. The international team published the work in Nature Photonics.
Science Daily
Simple, rapid and robust method makes mouse whole organs transparent for imaging
The adage 'Seeing is believing' was front of mind for Dr. Chih-Wei Logan Hsu and Dr. Joshua D. Wythe at Baylor College of Medicine as they and their colleagues developed an innovative technology called EZ Clear. This new tissue clearing method has simplified and sped up the process to render tissue optically transparent, which enables 3D imaging of entire, intact tissues or even entire organs.
Comments / 0