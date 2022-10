Following three consecutive capacity crowds at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, advance tickets from Texas Athletics are no longer available for the Iowa State (Oct. 15) and TCU (Nov. 12) games. All fans interested in purchasing tickets should visit StubHub, the official fan-to-fan marketplace of Texas Athletics. Should additional tickets become available through returns or standing-room-only options, they will be available online at TexasSports.com/tickets.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO