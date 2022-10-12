Read full article on original website
Fleet Spotlight: Athens Services Fuels a Carbon-Negative Collection Fleet
(Advanced Clean Tech News//Trillium) Trillium customer, Athens Services is a family-owned waste collection and recycling company that has been a fixture in the greater Los Angeles community for the past 60 years, providing innovative, consistent and quality environmental services to more than 250,000 customers in the 50 communities they serve.
Gov. Edwards Announces Milestone Emissions Reduction Project — CF Industries, ExxonMobil and EnLink Enter Large-Scale Carbon Capture, Transport and Storage Agreement
(Office of Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards) Gov. John Bel Edwards and the executives of major global energy corporations CF Industries, ExxonMobil and EnLink Midstream announced an “unprecedented” decarbonization collaboration aimed at dramatically reducing industrial CO2 emissions in Louisiana. The announcement – described as a potential business prototype for industrial-scale carbon capture and sequestration projects – was made Wednesday at the State Capitol.
Illinois Biodiesel Use Expands, Boosted by State Incentives
By Phyllis Coulter (Illinois Farmer Today/Penatagraph) Peter Probst, a self-professed “biodiesel enthusiast,” first developed his zeal for such fuels as a university student, and his passion continues full speed ahead. In fact, he has made a business out of it. Today, Probst is president of Indigenous Energy based...
