Month-long celebration of Hispanic/Latinx Heritage ends with a block party featuring music, dancing and more. Posted in: Hispanic Initiatives, Homepage News, University. Students, faculty and staff descended on the Student Center Quad to learn, dance and mingle as the Office for Hispanic Initiatives wrapped Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month events and festivities with a Block Party. The afternoon event featured a DJ, live music, food and alegria (joy).

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO