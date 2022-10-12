ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Student Appreciation Week Events

The Sprague Library Wellness in the Library committee has planned several activities for Student Appreciation Week 10/17-10/21. Please stop by and visit us, we’re excited to celebrate our students!. Library Tour. Date and Time: Monday, October 17 2022 at 1:00 PM to 1:30 PM. Location: Sprague Library Lobby. Description:...
A Fun Fiesta

Month-long celebration of Hispanic/Latinx Heritage ends with a block party featuring music, dancing and more. Posted in: Hispanic Initiatives, Homepage News, University. Students, faculty and staff descended on the Student Center Quad to learn, dance and mingle as the Office for Hispanic Initiatives wrapped Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month events and festivities with a Block Party. The afternoon event featured a DJ, live music, food and alegria (joy).
Diversifying Health Care

Six Montclair students named 2022 American Heart Association’s Hispanic Serving Institutions Program Scholars. The national competition for the American Heart Association’s Hispanic Serving Institutions Scholars Program is always stiff, so Wendy E. Islas, a sophomore Molecular Biology major, almost didn’t apply. It was Islas’ mother who told...
