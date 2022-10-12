Read full article on original website
Solo Sikoa Opens Up About His Relationship With Roman Reigns and His Main Roster Debut
Bloodline member Solo Sikoa recently spoke with The Ringer Wrestling Show for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Sikoa commented on whether he ever imagined his debut would be in such a big spot with his cousins:. “No, it was out of the blue. It...
Former WWE Star Teases Return and Joining Bray Wyatt’s Stable
As Triple H begins to bring in more names that were released under the Vince McMahon administration, an increasing number of wrestlers are expressing interest in having one more run with the business. When former WWE star Eva Marie posted a video of herself tossing a Lily doll in the...
Bray Wyatt Breaks Character During WWE SmackDown Return Promo (Video)
This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown was wrapped up with Bray Wyatt’s return as the main event. Wyatt seemingly expressed himself out of character. He discussed the end of his career, the decline in his self-confidence, and the separation from two people who had been very important to him. He claimed that he was at a loss for direction and that he believed that everything had been meaningless.
WWE SmackDown Results – October 14, 2022
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. We see an auto accident outside the arena involving Karrion Kross and Scarlett. Drew McIntyre comes out to attack Kross despite Kross being in the accident. Drew sends Kross into the truck and then he tries to slam the door into Kross’ head but Drew is pulled away. Drew says this is just the beginning.
Backstage News on Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler’s Creative Input
Earlier this year, current WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and longtime friend Shayna Baszler apparently created their own storyline segment. Rousey and Natalya feuded earlier this year on a program that also featured Baszler, who was teaming with Natalya at the time. Rousey has a camera team following her around to record her “Ronda On The Road” digital series, and a piece was filmed on Friday, June 24 at the Moody Center in Austin, TX, before SmackDown. Natalya dressed up as Rousey for a segment on SmackDown that night to hype their title bout at Money In The Bank on July 2.
Triple H and Post Malone Shared Backstage Moment at Madison Square Garden
Rapper Post Malone is performing back-to-back shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City this week, and he was joined backstage at Wednesday’s opener by WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and his wife, WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon. As seen in the video below, Triple H...
Brock Lesnar, Title Match and More Set for Monday’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up
WWE has revealed a major segment and match for next Monday’s episode of RAW. This week, Brock Lesnar returned to RAW and attacked Bobby Lashley, softening him up for Seth Rollins to capture the WWE United States Title. Later, Lashley challenged Lesnar to compete in the ring on RAW. WWE announced that Lesnar will be on RAW next week.
Ronda Rousey Officially Turns Heel, Current Plans for Rousey and Liv Morgan
One of the most prominent stars in WWE is now officially regarded as a villain. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Ronda Rousey’s victory against Liv Morgan at WWE Extreme Rules was intended to complete the long-planned heel turn for Rousey. Dave Meltzer mentioned in the past that Rousey...
Reason Why Saraya Didn’t Appear on This Week’s AEW Dynamite
Saraya was absent from this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. On Twitter, a fan inquired as to why she wasn’t used. Saraya responded to the fan, stating that she needed to travel to the United Kingdom. She said, “Sorry!! I’ll be back in next week in Cinci. Had...
Backstage News on Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch’s WWE Returns
– Charlotte Flair’s WWE return appears to be just around the corner. According to the Wrestling Observer, Flair is set to return to WWE soon. She has been out of action since May 8, when she lost the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash. She has since married AEW’s Andrade El Idolo and undergone a small operation. Flair is currently on the SmackDown roster, but it’s unclear whether the new regime will keep her there.
Alberto Del Rio on If He Would Still Work with AEW Now That Saraya’s There
Alberto Del Rio recently appeared on The Wrassingh Show and discussed his ex-fiancée Saraya’s decision to join AEW. Del Rio had stated his desire to join AEW. He was asked about Saraya joining the company and whether he still wanted to join AEW now that she was there.
Latest Update on Naomi’s WWE Status
The WWE is apparently working on a new deal for Naomi, but there is no word on when she and Sasha Banks will be back. The Wrestling Observer reports that contract negotiations for what is believed to be a new contract are ongoing because Naomi’s original contract was supposed to expire when she and Banks walked out in May, but the talks have not been finalized.
Possible Spoiler: WWE NXT Star Scheduled to Be at Monday’s RAW Taping
Monday’s WWE RAW will feature at least one NXT talent. According to Pwinsider.com, Cameron Grimes will appear on the episode. Although not confirmed, he is likely to be present for the WWE Main Event taping. WWE has brought in NXT performers to work the show over the last two...
The Whole World is in His Hands: The WWE Return of Bray Wyatt
We all chased the white rabbit for weeks, and he led us to Philadelphia last Saturday, didn’t he? After weeks of QR codes that provided cryptic clues to who the white rabbit would be when they would reveal themselves, and how they might do so, Bray Wyatt was revealed as that white rabbit, taking us down a trip on memory lane before revealing himself once again to the WWE Universe. We last saw Wyatt at Wrestlemania 37, when he lost to Randy Orton. From there, Wyatt was off of TV for months prior to the news of his shocking release from the company. For the longest time, rumors swirled as to why what it may be, and soon, what might be next for the former 3 -time World Champion in WWE. He was tied to AEW, then to the film industry, and eventually, with the start of the white rabbit QR codes, right back home to WWE. How did this wild ride get us here, and where do we go from here? Well, those are two essential questions, and it’s time to dive into them!
Velvet Sky Comments on What Led to the “Downfall” of Impact Wrestling
Velvet Sky, a former Knockouts champion, responded to a comment regarding the “fall” of Impact Wrestling that was posted by a fan on Twitter. Sky made an obvious reference to Dixie Carter, and by using the word “brother” in her remark, it appears that she was making a reference to Hulk Hogan.
Shawn Spears Speaks Out About His Leave of Absence From AEW
Shawn Spears made his return to AEW on October 12th, 2022, during Dynamite. Spears teamed with FTR on the October 14th episode of Rampage. Spears spoke with fans after the match about his leave of absence. “I’ve been gone from a long time and there’s been some speculation as to...
Logan Paul, Title Match and More Confirmed for Next Week’s WWE SmackDown
WWE has announced a title match and more for next week’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. Logan Paul will return to SmackDown next week to promote his WWE Crown Jewel bout on Saturday, November 5 in Saudi Arabia against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. It’s worth noting that...
Road Dogg on AEW: “Their Television Show is Not Fluid” and “Things Don’t Connect”
Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James opened up about how the WWE product has changed since Triple H assumed control of creative and AEW during an interview with Josh Martinez for Superstar Crossover. “We just booked a mixed card where both brands are on...
EC3 Discusses NWA Allowing Freedom to Let Talent Explore Their Own Stories
At the upcoming NWA Hard Times 3 event on November 12, EC3 is scheduled to compete in a match against Thom Latimer. EC3 was interviewed by Bill Pritchard of WrestleZone on whether his feud with Latimer is allowing him to do the kind of storyline he’s looking for. EC3...
Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE SmackDown
Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE SmackDown have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 7pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:. * Kofi Kingston vs. Sami Zayn. * Braun Strowman squash. * LA Knight...
