Attorney General, Lieutenant Governor candidate, guest speaker Leslie Rutledge applauded at Hempstead County GOP’s Lincoln Day Dinner

Campaign to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas could be boosted by Biden's pardons
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There are few surprises expected on Election Day in solidly Republican Arkansas, where Donald Trump's former press secretary is heavily favored in the race for governor and other GOP candidates are considered locks. But one big exception is the campaign to make Arkansas the first...
Missouri, Arkansas rank as some of unhappiest states in US
Missouri ranks as one of the unhappiest states in the US, Kansas not much better, according to a ranking by research company, TOP Survey.
Can you vote by mail in Arkansas? Check here.
With Election Day on November 8 drawing closer, you may be wondering if it is possible to vote by mail in the state of Arkansas.
Governor Asa Hutchinson’s Public Schedule: October 16 22, 2022
LITTLE ROCK – The following is a list of public appearances by Governor Asa Hutchinson from Sunday, October 16, 2022, through Saturday, October 22, 2022:
Arkansas voting guide for November 2022 election
Here's a rundown of everything you need to know before casting your ballot in the General Election this November. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, and 5NEWS has everything you need to know before you vote in Arkansas. There are a number of ways you can vote in the...
Arkansas & ACLU in court next week over transgender law
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas’ top lawyer and advocates for transgender youth are facing off in court next week. Last year, the Natural State was the first in the United States to pass a law banning gender-affirming treatments for people under 18. An injunction has stopped the law from being enforced, but that could soon […]
Arkansas’ gubernatorial candidates’ plans for criminal justice
ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Democrat Chris Jones and Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. are all vying to be Arkansas’ next governor. There are also four write-in candidates. Each candidate has a different approach when it comes to public safety and criminal justice in the state. Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders released her public […]
Arkansas Stop the Violence requests more action from the governor
As Arkansas crime continues to spike, a local organization is continuing to cry for help from state leaders.
Weak Minor Earthquake Strikes 88 Miles East of Texarkana
A very faint minor earthquake occurred in the late evening hours on Tuesday, Oct. 11, on the southern Arkansas - Louisiana border near the town of El Dorado, Arkansas. El Dorado is approximately 88 miles east of Texarkana. According to the website WeartherBoy, the earthquake occurred around 9:43 p.m. with...
Arkansas State Police to begin 'U Drive, U Text, You Pay' campaign
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas State Police are cracking down on drivers who choose to text while driving. Officials said beginning Oct. 17 through Oct. 23, Arkansas law enforcement agencies will intensify their patrols aimed at drivers violating the Arkansas texting while driving law. "U Drive, U Text, You...
Watchdog Still Fighting Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and AG Ken Paxton in Public Records Lawsuit
The Washington, D.C.-based watchdog organization American Oversight is still locked in a court battle with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton over a lawsuit requesting that they release certain public records, including communications with gun advocacy groups and others related to the U.S. Capitol riot. American...
Arkansas voting machines will time out after five minutes
The midterm election is right around the corner, and before you hit the voting booth, there is something Arkansas voters should know.
Twelfth Annual Drug Abuse Prevention Summit takes place in Hot Springs
LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge yesterday welcomed almost 650 participants to the 12th Annual Drug Abuse Prevention Summit, which was held at the Hot Springs Convention Center. The annual event is a free training and educational opportunity for Arkansas law enforcement, medical professionals, pharmacists, educators, Peer Recovery Specialists and families.
Gov. Hutchinson approves final Arkansas School Safety Commission report
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. — After four months of meeting every week, the Arkansas School Safety Commission's final report was approved by Gov. Hutchinson on Thursday, Oct. 13. The final report has 56 new recommendations for school safety. These include that schools should have an armed presence during school hours...
What happened in the Minnesota attorney general debate?
Republican nominee Jim Schultz (left, courtesy of Jim Schultz for Attorney General) and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison (right, courtesy of Keith Ellison for Attorney General). Stark differences between DFL Attorney General Keith Ellison and Republican nominee Jim Schultz were on display Friday during the candidates’ first live debate.
Arkansas governor race | What to know before you vote
The Arkansas governor race in the 2022 midterm elections will be historic as voters will choose between Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Chris Jones, or other candidates. Arkansas voters will make a historic decision on November 8, 2022 when they select the 47th governor of the state. The latest polling shows that...
Governor Hutchinson’s Weekly Address: Biden’s Proposed Marijuana Policy
LITTLE ROCK – Today I would like to talk about the recently proposed policies on marijuana from the Biden administration, and why the administration’s proposal is not the best approach for Arkansas and our nation. Last week President Biden announced his new policy on marijuana which included granting...
Tyson CEO speaks with 2 Siouxland governors about company relocation
Tyson Foods' President and CEO, Donnie King, spoke to two of the governors in the Siouxland states about moving more than 500 employees in Dakota Dunes to Arkansas.
Opposing Arkansas groups unite to fight against recreational marijuana issue
ARKANSAS, USA — A big issue on the November ballot will be legalizing recreational marijuana— today, two groups that don't usually see eye-to-eye gathered at the capitol in opposition to this ballot issue. Jerry Cox, the Executive Director of the Family Council Action Committee, and Melissa Fults with...
