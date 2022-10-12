ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

bloomberglaw.com

Union Strike Power Under Threat as Supreme Court Mulls Labor Law

An upcoming US Supreme Court case has the potential to chill unions’ use of strikes as a bargaining strategy and tilt the balance of power in labor-management relations more toward businesses. The justices last week agreed to consider the question of whether there’s an exception to federal labor law...
LABOR ISSUES
Slate

The Supreme Court Could Not Have Timed Its Latest Attack on Unions Any Worse

Amazon workers in California’s Inland Empire planned to strike on Friday. They’re not alone: strikes are happening everywhere these days. It’s no surprise: workers across the United States are fed up with poor working conditions and unlivable wages amid ballooning corporate profits. Unfortunately, it’s also no surprise that the Supreme Court, an increasingly faithful backer of corporate interests, has just agreed to hear a case that might effectively kneecap workers’ right to strike.
LABOR ISSUES
Fox News

Teachers leaving their unions – I am one of them

More than 80,000 teachers have resigned their union membership in the past two years. My story started out much the same as many other school employees who found themselves at odds with the teachers’ union. In June 2021, the Pennsylvania State Education Association (PSEA) released a legislative position statement urging opposition to Senate Bill 618, which would prohibit Pennsylvania schools from requiring proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to access buildings or receive services.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Upworthy

Manager asks employees to not discuss wages; they respond by sharing wages on company notice board

Corporate life can be tough, especially with every company having its own set of rules and using these rules to make employees toe the line. One particular misunderstanding that keeps coming up is the notion that employers may just dismiss workers for discussing salaries with co-workers. Although it is the legal right of workers to discuss salaries with co-workers, it is often frowned on in workplaces by employers. According to Donna Ballman, an employee-side employment attorney, "Employers hate it when employees discuss salaries because it exposes discrimination and other unfair pay practices."
KENTUCKY STATE
The Hill

Third-largest rail union rejects deal, renewing possibility of strike

The Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division (BMWED), the third-largest railroad union in the U.S., has rejected a tentative deal with its employers, reviving the possibility of a strike in the vital railroad sector. In a statement on Monday, BMWED announced that its membership rejected the tentative agreement with...
ECONOMY
Slate

Following Supreme Court’s Lead, Judge Finds Right to Remove Serial Numbers From Guns

For decades, federal law has forbidden gun owners from scratching out the serial numbers that manufacturers are legally required to place on firearms. The reason is obvious: These serial numbers help state and federal law enforcement trace guns that are used in crimes and identify suspected shooters. Indeed, the only apparent reason anyone would remove a serial number is to avoid becoming a suspect after their gun is used illegally. On Wednesday, however, a federal judge ruled that the law prohibiting alteration of serial numbers violates the Second Amendment. Why? Because serial numbers were virtually nonexistent when the amendment was ratified in 1791, so the government has no power to mandate them today.
CONGRESS & COURTS
coloradopolitics.com

Recall of party-switching state senator halted by Denver judge

A Denver District Court judge on Monday temporarily halted a recall of state Sen. Kevin Priola, a boon for Democrats as they seek to retain the Colorado state Senate. Judge Marie Moses issued a temporary injunction blocking any further action by the Colorado Secretary of State's Office on the recall of Priola, a newly-minted Democrat from Henderson, until after the General Assembly convenes in January.
COLORADO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Supreme Court overrules LaRose; says he must place Democrat on ballot

The Ohio Supreme Court overruled GOP Secretary of State Frank LaRose once again Tuesday, finding that a Democratic House candidate had a “clear legal right” to the ballot that he denied. A 4-3 majority, comprised of the court’s three liberals and its conservative chief justice, ordered LaRose to place Athens County Democrat Tanya Conrath on […] The post Supreme Court overrules LaRose; says he must place Democrat on ballot appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Washington Examiner

Democrats face a green energy fiasco

Trust in the federal government is low for many reasons: Incompetence, allegations of insider trading, destruction of scarce capital, and blatant overpromising and underdelivering all help to explain why voters are disillusioned. Still, the big promises of the Inflation Reduction Act are just one more example of the Democratic Party's...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

U.S. Supreme Court Rebuffs Challenge to Police Qualified Immunity Defense

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to take up a challenge to a legal defense called qualified immunity that has been employed to shield police officers accused of unlawfully using excessive force in a case involving a Michigan police officer who fatally shot a man as he drove away in a car.
ROYAL OAK, MI
US News and World Report

Ban on Guns With Serial Numbers Removed Is Unconstitutional -U.S. Judge

(Reuters) -A federal judge in West Virginia has ruled that a federal ban on possessing a gun with its serial number removed is unconstitutional, the first such ruling since the U.S. Supreme Court dramatically expanded gun rights in June. U.S. District Judge Joseph Goodwin in Charleston on Wednesday found that...
CHARLESTON, WV
Reason.com

The Consequences That Hunter Biden Could Face for Violating Arbitrary Gun Laws Should Give His Father Pause

In an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper yesterday, President Joe Biden conceded that his son Hunter lied on a government form when he purchased a handgun in October 2018—a federal felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. The younger Biden was a crack cocaine user at the time, as recounted in his 2021 memoir Beautiful Things. Yet he answered no to this question on ATF Form 4473: "Are you an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance?"
POLITICS

