Read full article on original website
Related
bloomberglaw.com
Union Strike Power Under Threat as Supreme Court Mulls Labor Law
An upcoming US Supreme Court case has the potential to chill unions’ use of strikes as a bargaining strategy and tilt the balance of power in labor-management relations more toward businesses. The justices last week agreed to consider the question of whether there’s an exception to federal labor law...
Slate
The Supreme Court Could Not Have Timed Its Latest Attack on Unions Any Worse
Amazon workers in California’s Inland Empire planned to strike on Friday. They’re not alone: strikes are happening everywhere these days. It’s no surprise: workers across the United States are fed up with poor working conditions and unlivable wages amid ballooning corporate profits. Unfortunately, it’s also no surprise that the Supreme Court, an increasingly faithful backer of corporate interests, has just agreed to hear a case that might effectively kneecap workers’ right to strike.
Teachers leaving their unions – I am one of them
More than 80,000 teachers have resigned their union membership in the past two years. My story started out much the same as many other school employees who found themselves at odds with the teachers’ union. In June 2021, the Pennsylvania State Education Association (PSEA) released a legislative position statement urging opposition to Senate Bill 618, which would prohibit Pennsylvania schools from requiring proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to access buildings or receive services.
Texas federal judge guts transgender worker protections in new ruling
The ruling is part of a lawsuit brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Upworthy
Manager asks employees to not discuss wages; they respond by sharing wages on company notice board
Corporate life can be tough, especially with every company having its own set of rules and using these rules to make employees toe the line. One particular misunderstanding that keeps coming up is the notion that employers may just dismiss workers for discussing salaries with co-workers. Although it is the legal right of workers to discuss salaries with co-workers, it is often frowned on in workplaces by employers. According to Donna Ballman, an employee-side employment attorney, "Employers hate it when employees discuss salaries because it exposes discrimination and other unfair pay practices."
FOXBusiness
3 more plaintiffs join class action against American Express alleging discrimination toward White employees
Three more plaintiffs have joined a class-action lawsuit filed in August alleging that American Express subjected White employees to "racially discriminatory" policies that fostered a hostile work environment. "Since the filing of this lawsuit my firm has been inundated with calls from former and current Amex employees from all around...
A Black former AAMCO executive is suing the company over pay and racial discrimination
A Black former executive of the transmission repair chain AAMCO who says he was featured in marketing materials showcasing "diversity" is suing the company over alleged racial discrimination, allegations the company denies.
Third-largest rail union rejects deal, renewing possibility of strike
The Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division (BMWED), the third-largest railroad union in the U.S., has rejected a tentative deal with its employers, reviving the possibility of a strike in the vital railroad sector. In a statement on Monday, BMWED announced that its membership rejected the tentative agreement with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Slate
Following Supreme Court’s Lead, Judge Finds Right to Remove Serial Numbers From Guns
For decades, federal law has forbidden gun owners from scratching out the serial numbers that manufacturers are legally required to place on firearms. The reason is obvious: These serial numbers help state and federal law enforcement trace guns that are used in crimes and identify suspected shooters. Indeed, the only apparent reason anyone would remove a serial number is to avoid becoming a suspect after their gun is used illegally. On Wednesday, however, a federal judge ruled that the law prohibiting alteration of serial numbers violates the Second Amendment. Why? Because serial numbers were virtually nonexistent when the amendment was ratified in 1791, so the government has no power to mandate them today.
coloradopolitics.com
Recall of party-switching state senator halted by Denver judge
A Denver District Court judge on Monday temporarily halted a recall of state Sen. Kevin Priola, a boon for Democrats as they seek to retain the Colorado state Senate. Judge Marie Moses issued a temporary injunction blocking any further action by the Colorado Secretary of State's Office on the recall of Priola, a newly-minted Democrat from Henderson, until after the General Assembly convenes in January.
Supreme Court overrules LaRose; says he must place Democrat on ballot
The Ohio Supreme Court overruled GOP Secretary of State Frank LaRose once again Tuesday, finding that a Democratic House candidate had a “clear legal right” to the ballot that he denied. A 4-3 majority, comprised of the court’s three liberals and its conservative chief justice, ordered LaRose to place Athens County Democrat Tanya Conrath on […] The post Supreme Court overrules LaRose; says he must place Democrat on ballot appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
International Business Times
Labor Dept Rule On Independent Contractors Likely To Land As Early As Tuesday - Sources
A proposed Department of Labor rule defining whether workers for rideshare, retail and delivery companies are misidentified as independent contractors is expected to be released as early as Tuesday, two sources with knowledge of the matter said. Details of the new rule have not been made public. But the department...
Vote to amend Tennessee Constitution to protect right-to-work laws | Opinion
President Joe Biden’s administration is doing everything possible to abolish right-to-work laws, which give workers the option to join a union and pay dues or choose not to do so. But Tennessee is looking to help fend off this federal encroachment on state rights by protecting workers’ choices under their constitution.
NewsTimes
Danbury bakeries ordered to pay nearly $1 million in back wages to employees
A federal court ordered bakeries in Danbury and New York to pay nearly $1 million in back wages and liquidated damages to dozens of its employees, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. In August, U.S. Secretary of Labor Martin Walsh filed a complaint against Pedro Coelho and his businesses...
Proposed labor rule could give millions of gig workers employee status
The Biden administration is proposing a new labor rule that could classify millions of gig workers as employees — a move that would challenge the low-cost labor models behind Silicon Valley heavyweights such as Uber, Lyft and DoorDash.
Washington Examiner
Democrats face a green energy fiasco
Trust in the federal government is low for many reasons: Incompetence, allegations of insider trading, destruction of scarce capital, and blatant overpromising and underdelivering all help to explain why voters are disillusioned. Still, the big promises of the Inflation Reduction Act are just one more example of the Democratic Party's...
US News and World Report
U.S. Supreme Court Rebuffs Challenge to Police Qualified Immunity Defense
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to take up a challenge to a legal defense called qualified immunity that has been employed to shield police officers accused of unlawfully using excessive force in a case involving a Michigan police officer who fatally shot a man as he drove away in a car.
US News and World Report
Ban on Guns With Serial Numbers Removed Is Unconstitutional -U.S. Judge
(Reuters) -A federal judge in West Virginia has ruled that a federal ban on possessing a gun with its serial number removed is unconstitutional, the first such ruling since the U.S. Supreme Court dramatically expanded gun rights in June. U.S. District Judge Joseph Goodwin in Charleston on Wednesday found that...
Travel Nurses Suing Agencies Say Their Pay was Slashed in 'Bait and Switch'
Nurses across the U.S. report having their pay cut up to 70% after they relocate for work. Now some are trying to fight back via class actions.
The Consequences That Hunter Biden Could Face for Violating Arbitrary Gun Laws Should Give His Father Pause
In an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper yesterday, President Joe Biden conceded that his son Hunter lied on a government form when he purchased a handgun in October 2018—a federal felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. The younger Biden was a crack cocaine user at the time, as recounted in his 2021 memoir Beautiful Things. Yet he answered no to this question on ATF Form 4473: "Are you an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance?"
Comments / 3