Nerve toxin detected in Columbia River in Tri-Cities. Warning issued for people and pets
Last year the poison in the river killed several Tri-Cities dogs.
Pikeminnow Season Catch Up; Data Confirms Snake Walleye Increase
A sharp increase in incidental walleye catches during this year’s Northern Pikeminnow Sport-Reward Program season is confirming a report of building numbers of the fish colonizing upper portions of Washington’s Snake River. End-of-season tallies show 12 times as many walleye were reported in 2022 versus 2021 at the...
BLM lifting fire restritions in Eastern Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. – Fire restrictions are being lifted on public lands in Eastern Washington. The Bureau of Land Management will formally lift the restrictions in Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman and Yakima Counties on Friday. Caution is still advised at all times for people...
Atkins Nuclear Secured building $20M tech center
Atkins Nuclear Secured broke ground on a $20 million technology center at its north Richland campus in September. The site is next to the existing Atkins Engineering Laboratory off George Washington Way and across the street from the Washington State University Tri-Cities Wine Science Center. Fowler General Construction Inc. is...
Local Bounti resumes development in Pasco
Local Bounti Inc., the Montana-based ag tech startup, resumed construction of its $40 million greenhouse complex in east Pasco in September. The company paused the project in April, when it closed a deal to acquire the parent company of Pete’s, a California indoor grower. It disclosed plans to restart...
WINTER IS COMING: When We Expect the First Snowfall for Yakima Valley and Ellensburg
WINTER IS COMING: When Do We Expect the First Snowfall for Yakima Valley and Ellensburg?. Wouldn't you know it, we just had our first official “cold and nipply” night in Yakima this week. It was so cold (HOW COLD WAS IT?), it made me whip out one of my coats this morning before I headed to work. I am sure other parts of the Yakima Valley have already begun to experience some chilly temps at night, too. Excuse me whilst I whine for a second because I am not ready for the cold weather again! Next thing you know, we’ll have to start turning the heat on inside the house and the car. And then NEXT next thing you know, it will be SNOWING!
$4,000 worth of equipment stolen from farm in rural Yakima County
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Thousands of dollars worth of farming equipment was stolen from a rural stretch of Yakima County near Outlook by a group of suspects in a pickup truck. According to a social media alert from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, the theft in question had a property in the Outlook/Sunnyside area. Thieves were spotted on the farm’s security...
Open Letter to Kennewick’s Toyota Center About Their New Policies
I attended my first Tri-City Americans game of the new season on Wednesday night at the Toyota Center in Kennewick and was surprised by some of the changes made to the entry policy. If you haven't been to the Toyota Center in the last month or so, you might not...
Warning UPS Scam is Back in Yakima Because it Works
Every month a new scam is floated in Yakima to try and find victims and those that work come back. That's the case in the phishing scam that's showing up in email boxes in Yakima in the form of an email that supposedly is sent from United Parcel Service. If...
U.S. Attorney Waldref to open Richland office
RICHLAND, Wash. — U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref will open a staffed office in Richland, adding to the Attorney’s Office’s presence in Tri-Cities, according to a press release from the Department of Justice. She will hold a press conference officially announcing the office at 10 a.m. on October 14 in front of the Richland Courthouse and Federal Building.
It took 22 years, but Center Parkway ‘punch through’ has started
A critical connection between Kennewick and Richland is being built after more than two decades of planning and litigation. Center Parkway is being extended across a Port of Benton-owned railroad track near Columbia Center mall. When the two sides connect, motorists will be able to drive from Gage Boulevard in Kennewick to Tapteal Drive in Richland.
Washington high school football computer rankings: Chiawana No. 1 in Class 4A
With the Washington high school football playoffs almost here, SBLive Sports has released its 2022 Washington high school football computer rankings for every classification. We will continue to release our computer rankings weekly for the duration of the season. SBLive's formula was ...
Columbia Fruit Packers and Frosty Packing announce merger and Goldman Sachs investment
Washington’s Columbia Fruit Packers of Wenatchee and Frosty Packing of Yakima have announced a merger, stemming from strategic investment from Goldman Sachs Asset Management. The new business, named New Columbia Fruit Packers, seeks to benefit from its expanded footprint and increase production through “investment in the existing operations and...
Wenatchee homicide suspect arrested in Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA – Members of the Walla Walla Regional Drug Gang Task Force, Columbia River Drug Task Force, and the U.S. Marshal’s Service arrested Javier Valdez, 27, on the 300 block of North Ninth Avenue in Walla Walla at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Valdez was wanted in connection to...
Marijuana Licenses – October 2022
Marijuana licenses for Benton and Franklin counties are public record and are obtained from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board. Cordus LLC, 234805 E. Straightbank, Suite CA, Kennewick. License type: cannabis producer tier 3. Application type: added fees. DISCONTINUED. Cordus, 28503 W. Orcutt Road, Benton City. License type: cannabis...
Yakima Officers Stopping Lots of Drivers During Emphasis Patrols
Yakima Police continue emphasis patrols around the city to slow drivers and prevent serious crashes by drivers running red lights. The patrols are a direct result of a rash of serious and fatal crashes reported in the city over the last 6 to 8 months. "The culture of anything goes on Yakima streets must change." The words from Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray in a recent letter to the community talking about challenges facing the city and the police department when it comes to Yakima traffic.
What Happens in Washington State if You Flee a Hit-and-Run Accident?
Here's What Could Happen If You Run Away From An Accident In Washington State. If you're involved in a hit-and-run accident in Washington State, the consequences can be significant. Depending on the severity of the accident, you could be facing anything from a misdemeanor to a felony charge—and that's not...
Bankruptcies – October 2022
Bankruptcies are filed under the following chapter headings:. Chapter 7 — Straight Bankruptcy: debtor gives up non-exempt property and debt is discharged. Chapter 11 — Allows companies and individuals to restructure debts to repay them. Chapter 12 — Allows family farmers to restructure finances to avoid liquidation for...
Body found in Wapato orchard
WAPATO, Wash.- On the morning of Monday, October, 10, Deputies with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a body in an orchard in the 1000 block of Ragan Road in Wapato. According to a YCSO press release, Deputies discovered a body and observed wounds on it. The...
City installs fencing along Naches Avenue in Yakima, forcing homeless people to move
The city has installed fences again around the medians of two blocks of Naches Avenue in Yakima used by people who are homeless, and might make the fencing permanent. Yakima officials said temporary fencing went up around the medians on Naches Avenue from East Yakima Avenue to East Walnut Street a few weeks ago because of damage to the grass and irrigation systems in the medians. People experiencing homelessness frequently gather at the spot.
