Woman who plowed into off-duty EMT in New Dorp was ‘heavily impaired’ by fentanyl, says prosecutor. Victim’s leg amputated.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A drug raid in Stapleton led to the arrest of a man who was convicted as a teen five years ago in the death of a friend during gunplay in New Dorp. Thomas Dembinski, 24, of Ninth Avenue in Manhattan, and Derry Tindale, 34, were arrested on Sept. 22 after police executed a search warrant at Tindale’s home on Tompkins Avenue, according to the criminal complaint, which was based on an investigation by Narcotics Borough Staten Island.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO