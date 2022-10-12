Woman who plowed into off-duty EMT in New Dorp was ‘heavily impaired’ by fentanyl, says prosecutor. Victim’s leg amputated.

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Jersey Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenNorth Bergen, NJ
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenNewark, NJ
The Fab Four may reconnect in New York in DecemberCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
The Bronx affordable apartments available from $545 a month in new construction buildingBeth TorresBronx, NY
Meteorologists predict a warmer and drier winter for New York City.Zoran BogdanovicNew York City, NY
Related
Historic home vandalized; doctor charged in drug scheme: Staten Island’s crime stories of the week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Here is a look at the most significant Staten Island headlines in criminal justice over the past seven days:. LAWYERS UPDATE STATUS OF PSYCHOLOGICAL EXAM FOR EX-COP ACCUSED OF KILLING PROMINENT MOM. Mauri Belarmino, an Islander who authorities say strangled her mother to death inside...
Staten Island drug raid nets man who once avoided jail in friend’s shooting death
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A drug raid in Stapleton led to the arrest of a man who was convicted as a teen five years ago in the death of a friend during gunplay in New Dorp. Thomas Dembinski, 24, of Ninth Avenue in Manhattan, and Derry Tindale, 34, were arrested on Sept. 22 after police executed a search warrant at Tindale’s home on Tompkins Avenue, according to the criminal complaint, which was based on an investigation by Narcotics Borough Staten Island.
Man, 19, sliced off part of victim’s ear on Staten Island. Now, he’ll pay the price.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A West Brighton resident who authorities said sliced off part of another man’s ear in Castleton Corners last year has pleaded guilty to felony assault. Shamel Kingsberry, then 19, slashed the victim at about 11:05 a.m. on May 13, 2021, on the 800 block...
Patient dies after ambulance and SUV collide on Staten Island
A woman has died after the ambulance transporting her to the hospital and another vehicle collided on Staten Island.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Individual sought for questioning in alleged stabbing, robbery in West Brighton
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are asking for the public’s help to locate an individual sought for questioning in connection with an alleged stabbing and robbery in West Brighton. The incident occurred on Oct. 1 around 6:15 p.m. A 15-year-old male victim reported to police that he became...
Mom, 35, killed in 2-crash tragedy on Staten Island remembered as hard worker, active parent
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Maria Martinez, 35, was beginning her commute to work like she did everyday when she walked out of her Westerleigh home Friday morning and to the S66 bus stop just steps away. The young mother was dead a short time later, the victim of a...
NYPD searching for 2 men in connection with South Shore break-in
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York City Police Department (NYPD) is asking the public’s help in identifying two men wanted for questioning in connection to a break-in and attempted robbery of an Annadale apartment. The would-be alleged burglars broke into an apartment belonging to a 51-year-old male in...
Hit-and-run driver, 65, who struck beloved Staten Island dad, pleads guilty to felony charge
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The 65-year-old unlicensed driver who fatally struck a beloved father with his pickup truck in Tompkinsville three months ago and then drove off will spend up to three years in a state prison. Waldemar Gonzalez pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a felony count of leaving...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wrong-way Brooklyn driver busted for DWI after passenger dies in crash, NYPD says
A drunk, wrong-way driver slammed into a guardrail on a Brooklyn highway early Friday, killing his passenger, cops said. The 23-year-old driver was taken into custody shortly after the 2:20 a.m. crash on a Bay Ridge ramp to the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway. Police said the driver was zipping up an exit ramp to the Brooklyn Queens Expressway by Fort Hamilton Parkway when he lost control of the ...
NYPD: Woman hit by car on Staten Island, then involved in ambulance crash on way to hospital, dies
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A woman who was critically injured when she was struck by a vehicle in Westerleigh Friday morning, then moments later was involved in a second crash when the ambulance taking her to the hospital overturned, has died from her injuries, according to police. The identity...
NBC New York
Suspect Charged in Hit-and-Run Crash That Killed NYC Grandma, Badly Injured Grandson
A suspect has been charged with murder after his out-of-control rampage in Brooklyn left a grandmother dead and her young grandson fighting for his life with a frightening brain injury, the district attorney announced. Tyler Green, 22, was charged in a 35-count indictment Thursday, Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez said in...
98online.com
Mom Arrested For Letting Son, 10, Get Large Tattoo On His Arm, Police Say
(Thesmokinggun) A New York woman has been arrested for allowing her 10-year-old son to get a large tattoo across his forearm, artwork that was spotted by a school employee who reported the illegal ink to law enforcement. Police this month busted Crystal Thomas, 33, for endangering the welfare of a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Men sneak into Brooklyn building, shoot resident who refused robbery demands
Two robbers snuck into a Brooklyn apartment building, where they shot and critically wounded a man who refused to hand over his belongs, police said Friday.
Brooklyn man kills girlfriend -- then jumps to his death, NYPD says
A Brooklyn man with a history of domestic abuse knifed his girlfriend to death during an argument in the couple’s Sunset Park apartment early Friday, then leapt to his death, police said. Dela Mateo, 61, was found fatally stabbed inside the fourth-floor unit that she shared with long-time companion Felix Santiago, 52, after neighbors called police to the building about 2:20 a.m. because of ...
Lawyers update status of psychological exam for ex-cop accused of killing prominent Staten Island mom
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island woman who authorities say strangled her mother to death inside their South Shore home was presented for arraignment this week in state Supreme Court, St. George. Mauri Belarmino — a pediatric nurse for the city’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene who...
NYPD: Man, 29, dies in wrong-way crash on Gowanus Expressway; suspected driver in custody; delays on Gowanus
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is investigating a wrong-way crash on the eastbound Gowanus Expressway that claimed the life of a 29 year old man. The probe is causing delays on the Gowanus Expressway just over the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge at the start of the Friday morning rush hour, according to 511 NY.
Brooklyn DOE worker, alleged murderer had prior dispute: NYPD
FLATLANDS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The Department of Education employee fatally shot in Flatlands and the man now accused in his murder had a prior dispute, authorities said early Thursday, as the suspect was awaiting arraignment. Police did not elaborate on the nature of the disagreement, but said that it should come out in court as […]
Man arrested for assaulting girlfriend at knifepoint, officials say
Woodbury officials say the man was hiding in the backseat of his girlfriend's car at Ramapo College in Mahwah, New Jersey and when she got in, he forced her to drive with a knife to her throat.
Man, 17-Year-Old Girl Accused Of Stealing $600 Worth Of Items From New Canaan CVS
A man and a 17-year-old girl have been charged with allegedly stealing $600 worth of merchandise from a Fairfield County CVS store. The incident took place in New Canaan around 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 at the store at 94 Park St. According to Lt. Jason Ferraro of the...
Killer of Staten Island girl, 10, in 1980 snubs interview with parole board. He’s denied again.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Lorraine Pacifico was a gifted swimmer, and her mother dreamed that one day her little girl would showcase her talent at the Olympic Games. But there were no Olympics for the Oakwood resident. No gold medals around her neck. Or even cheers at a high school swim meet.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
63K+
Followers
40K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 5