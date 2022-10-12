ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield Township, MI

Avid Michigan Election Denier Now an Employee in County Clerk’s Office

A Michigan election denying activist who once live-streamed a “Stop the Steal” protest outside the secretary of state’s house is now an employee of the Macomb County clerk office. Genevieve Peters “came out on top” of the hiring process, according to Macomb County’s Republican Clerk Anthony Forlini, who has defended the hiring. He also said she wouldn’t directly be working on administering the midterm election next month. Peters was present at the protest that preceded the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and has made a name for herself as a vehement 2020 election denier, claiming she believes Donald Trump was the rightful winner. “There is no way that anybody else but Trump won by a landslide,” she claimed to a Lansing-based TV station at the time.Read it at Detroit News
Lansing’s Foster Swift Hires Toi J. Thomas to Southfield Office as a Member

Foster Swift Collins & Smith, a Lansing-based law firm, has hired Toi J. Thomas to the firm’s Southfield office as a member of the general litigation practice group. Thomas joins Foster Swift as a lateral hire, previously having been in private practice since 2018. She focuses her practice in family law, estate planning, criminal law, and entertainment law.
These are the 6 library books being reviewed by Dearborn Public Schools

DEARBORN, Mich. – In line with growing scrutiny across the U.S. over school library books and their appropriateness, Dearborn Public Schools has developed a committee that will review existing and potential literary additions that are of concern to parents. Parents of children at Dearborn schools can now request the...
State suspends license of Carvana Novi

NOVI — The license of the Carvana dealership in Novi was suspended Oct. 7 by the Michigan Department of State as a result of several alleged violations of the Michigan Vehicle Code. The violations were discovered by Michigan Department of State staff during an investigation of multiple customer complaints...
Gov. Whitmer announces 3 more infrastructure projects complete in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - On the pursuit to fix Michigan's roads and bridges, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces the completion of three infrastructure projects. The projects include the rebuilding of 2.7 miles of US-2 in Gogebic County, the Iosco Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Livingston County, and the Dollarville Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Luce County.The latest project in Livingston County began on Aug. 15. The Iosco Road Bridge over the west branch of the Red Cedar River had its superstructure replaced and slightly widened, and received substructure repairs. The bridge reopened to traffic beginning Monday, Oct. 10, making it four days...
AG Nessel Secures Conviction in Clergy Abuse Case

LANSING – A southeast Michigan priest has been convicted of criminal sexual conduct by a jury in Wayne County, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced today. Joseph “Jack” Baker, 60, was convicted of Criminal Sexual Conduct First Degree – sexual penetration with a person under 13 in Detroit’s 3rd Judicial Circuit Court. Baker had been a pastor at St. Perpetua Parish in Waterford, MI since 2008. Prior to that, Baker was a pastor at St. Mary Parish in Wayne, associate pastor at Sacred Heart Parish in Dearborn, and associate pastor at St. Hugo of the Hills Parish in Bloomfield Hills.
Chamber of Commerce salutes local residents and businesses

EASTPOINTE/ROSEVILLE — Dominic Miller is still at it. The 13-year-old Eastpointe resident has continued with his Dominic’s Christmas Wish charity. Through the organization, Miller collects new pajamas, books, toys, socks, hats, mittens and scarves for local shelters. For his good deeds, Miller was named as the Eastpointe Youth of the Year by the Eastpointe-Roseville Chamber of Commerce.
Royal Oak approves plan for ice rink in Centennial Commons

ROYAL OAK — The Royal Oak City Commission approved a proposal to place an ice rink downtown. At its Sept. 26 meeting, the commission approved 4-3 an ice rink that will be located in the Centennial Commons at 203 S. Troy St. The rink will be open from Nov. 18 through Feb. 19, 2023.
Advocates gather for ‘National Day of Remembrance’

METRO DETROIT — In the midst of a heightened political atmosphere, pro-life advocates across the country gathered for the ninth National Day of Remembrance, which they said is a way to memorialize the lives lost to abortion. Monica Migliorino Miller, the director of Citizens for a Pro-Life Society, was...
