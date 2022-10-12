A Michigan election denying activist who once live-streamed a “Stop the Steal” protest outside the secretary of state’s house is now an employee of the Macomb County clerk office. Genevieve Peters “came out on top” of the hiring process, according to Macomb County’s Republican Clerk Anthony Forlini, who has defended the hiring. He also said she wouldn’t directly be working on administering the midterm election next month. Peters was present at the protest that preceded the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and has made a name for herself as a vehement 2020 election denier, claiming she believes Donald Trump was the rightful winner. “There is no way that anybody else but Trump won by a landslide,” she claimed to a Lansing-based TV station at the time.Read it at Detroit News

MACOMB COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO