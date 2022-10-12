Read full article on original website
Irate parents return to Michigan school board meeting to protest controversial book policy
DEARBORN, Mich. (CITC) — Just days after a Michigan school board ended a public meeting early due to outrage over a controversial book policy, dozens of parents and community members returned to the school board to raise the concerns they couldn't share earlier this week. Dearborn Public Schools (DPS)...
Avid Michigan Election Denier Now an Employee in County Clerk’s Office
A Michigan election denying activist who once live-streamed a “Stop the Steal” protest outside the secretary of state’s house is now an employee of the Macomb County clerk office. Genevieve Peters “came out on top” of the hiring process, according to Macomb County’s Republican Clerk Anthony Forlini, who has defended the hiring. He also said she wouldn’t directly be working on administering the midterm election next month. Peters was present at the protest that preceded the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and has made a name for herself as a vehement 2020 election denier, claiming she believes Donald Trump was the rightful winner. “There is no way that anybody else but Trump won by a landslide,” she claimed to a Lansing-based TV station at the time.Read it at Detroit News
Lansing’s Foster Swift Hires Toi J. Thomas to Southfield Office as a Member
Foster Swift Collins & Smith, a Lansing-based law firm, has hired Toi J. Thomas to the firm’s Southfield office as a member of the general litigation practice group. Thomas joins Foster Swift as a lateral hire, previously having been in private practice since 2018. She focuses her practice in family law, estate planning, criminal law, and entertainment law.
These are the 6 library books being reviewed by Dearborn Public Schools
DEARBORN, Mich. – In line with growing scrutiny across the U.S. over school library books and their appropriateness, Dearborn Public Schools has developed a committee that will review existing and potential literary additions that are of concern to parents. Parents of children at Dearborn schools can now request the...
State suspends license of Carvana Novi
NOVI — The license of the Carvana dealership in Novi was suspended Oct. 7 by the Michigan Department of State as a result of several alleged violations of the Michigan Vehicle Code. The violations were discovered by Michigan Department of State staff during an investigation of multiple customer complaints...
Gov. Whitmer announces 3 more infrastructure projects complete in Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - On the pursuit to fix Michigan's roads and bridges, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces the completion of three infrastructure projects. The projects include the rebuilding of 2.7 miles of US-2 in Gogebic County, the Iosco Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Livingston County, and the Dollarville Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Luce County.The latest project in Livingston County began on Aug. 15. The Iosco Road Bridge over the west branch of the Red Cedar River had its superstructure replaced and slightly widened, and received substructure repairs. The bridge reopened to traffic beginning Monday, Oct. 10, making it four days...
Michigan county hires ‘Stop the Steal’ ringleader to recruit poll workers
Macomb County election clerk says Genevieve Peters, who urged protesters ‘forward’ on Jan. 6, is now engaged in ‘training and teaching.’
Congressional candidate Elliott claims majority of 3rd graders in Detroit public schools are illiterate
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Steven Elliott, who is running to represent the 12 Congressional District of Michigan, made the claim that a majority of third-graders in the Detroit Public Schools Community District are illiterate, in an interview with FOX 2’s Hilary Golston. The Businessman and former Marine is running...
Church in rural Washtenaw County seeks to be ‘welcoming home’ for LGBTQ members
MANCHESTER, MI - Connie Priess, who identifies as part of the LGBTQ community, has always felt like her congregation at the Manchester United Methodist Church in rural southwestern Washtenaw County welcomed her with open arms. But in the governing documents of the broader United Methodist denomination language that explicitly labeled...
Stellantis axes third shift at Warren Truck Assembly Plant effective immediately over microchip shortage
Stellantis workers in Macomb County may see their hours slashed or changed completely after the automaker announced it will cut the third shift from its production plant in Warren, officials confirmed on Wednesday.
AG Nessel Secures Conviction in Clergy Abuse Case
LANSING – A southeast Michigan priest has been convicted of criminal sexual conduct by a jury in Wayne County, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced today. Joseph “Jack” Baker, 60, was convicted of Criminal Sexual Conduct First Degree – sexual penetration with a person under 13 in Detroit’s 3rd Judicial Circuit Court. Baker had been a pastor at St. Perpetua Parish in Waterford, MI since 2008. Prior to that, Baker was a pastor at St. Mary Parish in Wayne, associate pastor at Sacred Heart Parish in Dearborn, and associate pastor at St. Hugo of the Hills Parish in Bloomfield Hills.
Chamber of Commerce salutes local residents and businesses
EASTPOINTE/ROSEVILLE — Dominic Miller is still at it. The 13-year-old Eastpointe resident has continued with his Dominic’s Christmas Wish charity. Through the organization, Miller collects new pajamas, books, toys, socks, hats, mittens and scarves for local shelters. For his good deeds, Miller was named as the Eastpointe Youth of the Year by the Eastpointe-Roseville Chamber of Commerce.
Royal Oak approves plan for ice rink in Centennial Commons
ROYAL OAK — The Royal Oak City Commission approved a proposal to place an ice rink downtown. At its Sept. 26 meeting, the commission approved 4-3 an ice rink that will be located in the Centennial Commons at 203 S. Troy St. The rink will be open from Nov. 18 through Feb. 19, 2023.
Shouting, heated exchanges break out over LGBTQ+ books in Dearborn schools
At a Dearborn School Board meeting Thursday, hundreds of people filled the Stout Middle School auditorium. There was shouting, booing, and more as people shared their thoughts about certain books in school libraries after a parent reported them as being sexually explicit and inappropriate for children.
Michigan septic inspection bill to protect water from leaks may spill into next legislative session
LANSING, MICH. – Michigan is the sole state in the nation without a statewide septic code and a bill in the state House is meant to remedy that, perhaps in the coming lame duck session. A Macomb County lawmaker said a point-of-sale septic inspection program works in his community...
Southfield master plan 2.0 taking a ‘much more holistic approach’
SOUTHFIELD — After the COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench in the 2016 version of the Southfield master plan, the city’s planning department has established a new idea set to take aim in the coming years. While zoning and land use remain a primary target for the Southfield master...
Advocates gather for ‘National Day of Remembrance’
METRO DETROIT — In the midst of a heightened political atmosphere, pro-life advocates across the country gathered for the ninth National Day of Remembrance, which they said is a way to memorialize the lives lost to abortion. Monica Migliorino Miller, the director of Citizens for a Pro-Life Society, was...
Former Thomas Appliance Company customer out thousands, wants money back
Grand Blanc Township, Mich. (WNEM) -Derek Dohrman is out $6400 dollars. He tells us it all started last December when he ordered products from Thomas Appliance Company in Grand Blanc Township. “To me, it seemed like they would be a good, trustworthy, family-owned place to go give my business to....
Bloomfield Hills student found with list of kids marked 'safe,' 'annoying,' or 'must kill': police
A middle school student in Oakland County could face criminal charges in connection with a threatening comment, and an alleged kill list discovered by police.
Crumbleys’ legal team asks court to stop prosecutor from sending email updates to Oxford parents
OXFORD, Mich. – Attorneys for James and Jennifer Crumbley have filed a motion in an effort to stop Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald from sending email updates on their case to Oxford High School parents. The attorneys say McDonald is making unfair statements about their clients, and that only...
