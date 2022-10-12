Latest numbers, October 12th

BROOME, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – COVID-19 cases remain at a moderate level in Broome County, but today, Governor Hochul urged New Yorkers to stay up to date on their vaccine doses and to test before gatherings or travel.

399 active cases have been reported over the past 5 days with 98 of them new.

There are currently 57 people in the hospital.

The number of deaths remains at 556

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.