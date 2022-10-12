ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

Latest numbers, October 12th

By Pat Giblin
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wqmbZ_0iWKYUrp00

BROOME, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – COVID-19 cases remain at a moderate level in Broome County, but today, Governor Hochul urged New Yorkers to stay up to date on their vaccine doses and to test before gatherings or travel.

399 active cases have been reported over the past 5 days with 98 of them new.

There are currently 57 people in the hospital.

The number of deaths remains at 556

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
CNY News

Chenango County Woman Is A Win Cash Winner

The old adage persistence pays off rings true for this local woman. Connie Chambers of New Berlin plays Win Cash every day and it paid off! In the form of 100 Dollars. Congratulations Connie, you deserve it! You can win like Connie or perhaps even take home the grand prize of $30,000. What would you do with $30,000? No need to share, you can choose to build a carrot castle if you want. Just enjoy it! This is the last day to win so listen to us for the Win Cash codes and enter them right here.
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Broome County, NY
Broome County, NY
Health
Broome County, NY
Sports
Broome County, NY
Government
WETM 18 News

What to do with all your Fall leaves

ELMIRA, NY, (WETM) – Which city you reside in dictates when and how you’re expected to dispose of all your fall leaves, or if you’re on your own in taking care of the excess green waste. If you’re one of the lucky ones with the convenient luxury that comes with this time of year in […]
ELMIRA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broome#New Yorkers#Nexstar Media Inc#Wivt Newschannel 34
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy