ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Teachers in Haverhill and Malden prepare for the picket lines ahead of potential strikes

MALDEN, Mass. — Teachers in Haverhill and Malden are preparing for potential strikes Monday. Both unions voted overwhelmingly Friday night to go on strike following failed contract negotiations with their respective districts. Both teachers’ unions – the Malden Education Association and the Haverhill Education Association – are fighting for...
MALDEN, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy