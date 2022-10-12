ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
ng-sportingnews.com

Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart assisting with gameplan from home after collapsing vs. Indiana

Michigan vs. Indiana took a scary turn Saturday, when Michigan running back coach Mike Hart collapsed on the sideline and had to be taken off on a stretcher. The longtime Wolverine has been back with the program since 2021, when he came on as running backs coach. Before that, he was a running backs coach and associate head coach with the Hoosiers.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska football: Has Mickey Joseph done enough to remove the interim tag? It's too early to say

Patience, Huskers fans. There’s still 6 games to play. After winning 2 Big Ten games in a row — something Nebraska hadn’t done since 2018 — the Mickey Joseph hype train is gaining steam. There’s no doubt Joseph is in the thick of the candidate pool to become Nebraska’s next coach. But now’s not the time to speculate. Showing patience and letting the next 6 games play out is the right move.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
saturdaytradition.com

Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt previews Penn State-Michigan matchup

Do you think Michigan fans are tired of Joel Klatt? They’ll have to deal with him for 1 more week before perhaps FOX heads elsewhere for its Big Noon Kickoff. Klatt will call Saturday’s game from Ann Arbor as No. 10 Penn State travels to No. 5 Michigan for a must-see event. On his podcast, Klatt previewed the matchup, calling this a game with “plenty of great storylines” that could impact the remainder of the season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Football Players#American Football
saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt names best conference in football, explains his rationale

Joel Klatt tackled a topic that is often divisive in the realm of college football recently. That topic? Which conference is the best in college football?. Before he dove into his top 3 conferences for the 2022 season, Klatt took time to break down the criteria for his list. He particularly noted he’s not interested in the worst team in each conference.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ranking all current NBA mascots, from worst to best

The summer is in the rear-view and October has officially marked the return of NBA basketball. Players and coaches are back in the team facilities, shoes are squeaking on the hardwood and basketballs are flying around 15,000-seat arenas as I type this. More importantly, mascots are back!. As the season...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy