Read full article on original website
Related
LOOK: Michigan State features old tradition, new helmets for Homecoming uniforms vs. Wisconsin
Michigan State welcomes Wisconsin to East Lansing for Homecoming Week this Saturday, and the Spartans will be bringing the heat with their uniform threads...
Former Michigan football players predict Penn State final score
Finally, after half a season of play in the 2022 season, Michigan football will take on a ranked opponent. No. 10 Penn State comes to town with the Nittany Lions also undefeated at 5-0, although PSU has not faced a ranked opponent either. The Wolverines have been tested by Maryland’s...
ng-sportingnews.com
Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart assisting with gameplan from home after collapsing vs. Indiana
Michigan vs. Indiana took a scary turn Saturday, when Michigan running back coach Mike Hart collapsed on the sideline and had to be taken off on a stretcher. The longtime Wolverine has been back with the program since 2021, when he came on as running backs coach. Before that, he was a running backs coach and associate head coach with the Hoosiers.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska football: Has Mickey Joseph done enough to remove the interim tag? It's too early to say
Patience, Huskers fans. There’s still 6 games to play. After winning 2 Big Ten games in a row — something Nebraska hadn’t done since 2018 — the Mickey Joseph hype train is gaining steam. There’s no doubt Joseph is in the thick of the candidate pool to become Nebraska’s next coach. But now’s not the time to speculate. Showing patience and letting the next 6 games play out is the right move.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Penn State-Michigan Prediction: Opportunity Awaits
The Lions visit Ann Arbor confident their best football is ahead of them.
saturdaytradition.com
Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt previews Penn State-Michigan matchup
Do you think Michigan fans are tired of Joel Klatt? They’ll have to deal with him for 1 more week before perhaps FOX heads elsewhere for its Big Noon Kickoff. Klatt will call Saturday’s game from Ann Arbor as No. 10 Penn State travels to No. 5 Michigan for a must-see event. On his podcast, Klatt previewed the matchup, calling this a game with “plenty of great storylines” that could impact the remainder of the season.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football drops video of uniforms for ‘Maize Out’ game vs. Penn State in Week 7
Michigan football is swinging for the fences this week against No. 10 Penn State. And the hype around Saturday’s matchup? One could call it “a-Maize-ing,” though the uniforms won’t have much of that color. Michigan released a hype video officially announcing what it will be wearing,...
Peyton Manning joins College GameDay as guest picker
Former Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Peyton Manning will join College GameDay on Saturday as the guest picker in Knoxville for Week 7 of the collegiate season. Manning will be joining former Colts punter and Hall of Fame candidate Pat McAfee, who joined the College GameDay cast just before...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABCNY
Nassau County high schooler to play in homecoming football game after beating cancer
A Jericho High School senior is ready to play in his homecoming football game after a two-year battle with Stage 3 Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma.
Newsstand: Michigan football to recognize Lloyd Carr, 1997 team, Charles Woodson, Aidan Hutchinson at Penn State game
Not only is Saturday’s tilt a top-10 matchup, but Michigan has all sorts of festivities planned for the event. Fans are encouraged to wear maize and will be given pom-poms. There will be a flyover of Air Force F-16’s from the 112th Fighter Squadron of the 180th Fighter Wing.
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt names best conference in football, explains his rationale
Joel Klatt tackled a topic that is often divisive in the realm of college football recently. That topic? Which conference is the best in college football?. Before he dove into his top 3 conferences for the 2022 season, Klatt took time to break down the criteria for his list. He particularly noted he’s not interested in the worst team in each conference.
saturdaytradition.com
Juwan Howard can't contain excitement for Penn State-Michigan: 'I'm going to be loud'
Juwan Howard didn’t shy away from talking about the Penn State-Michigan matchup in Week 7. Howard plans on being there in full force, according to 247Sports’ Alejandro Zuniga. Howard talked about the “Maize Out” environment and how excited he is to be a part of it. Basketball season...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ranking all current NBA mascots, from worst to best
The summer is in the rear-view and October has officially marked the return of NBA basketball. Players and coaches are back in the team facilities, shoes are squeaking on the hardwood and basketballs are flying around 15,000-seat arenas as I type this. More importantly, mascots are back!. As the season...
NBA・
Comments / 0