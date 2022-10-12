Read full article on original website
Central Oklahoma Mission and Graveyard Hides Tragic, Haunted History
There's an old mission located in the ghost town of Sacred Heart in Oklahoma that is rumored to be haunted by the spirits of children and other ghosts. The mission was the site of a tragic fire that took place in 1901 that burned down most of the mission, schoolhouses, church, and other buildings that once stood on the property. The fire is said to have killed several children and adults who died trying to escape the flames.
KXII.com
7 cars damaged, some totaled after casino parking lot explosion
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A car inside a parking garage at Choctaw Casino in Durant exploded last night, damaging 6 nearby cars, according to a press release from the casino. Jason Wilkerson was having dinner with his dad and brother Thursday night when he heard someone describing a truck over the loudspeaker.
KTEN.com
House fire claims a life in Love County
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — An early Friday morning fire claimed the lives of a resident and their pet. The Love County Sheriff's Office said only that the incident took place at a house that was fully engulfed in flames "in the western part of the county." The human victim was not identified.
KXII.com
Choctaw Casino adding robot servers
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Exciting new technology arrived at the Choctaw Casino & Resort in Durant. According to a social media post, the resort is adding three robot servers to their staff. Chief Gary Baton said robots can deliver food to the tables, return items to the kitchen when the...
KXII.com
Motorcyclist thrown from bike near Denison Dam
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -A Calera man was flown to the hospital after crashing his motorcycle near the Denison Dam. It happened around 8:30 Friday night. Texas DPS says 63-year-old Dan Eldridge was headed south on State Hwy 91 in Denison. The driver struck the guardrail, then drove to the opposite...
news9.com
Lindsay High School Pays Tribute To Student-Athlete Killed in Weekend Crash
Tristan Manning was known in Lindsay as a huge guy. His step-dad, Randy Ramming, said he was known as a “gentle giant and teddy bear.”. Manning, 17, died Sunday after a crash on Highway 76, South of Lindsay. The junior later died at an Oklahoma City hospital. “It's devastated...
KXII.com
One killed in 3-vehicle crash in Love County
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A woman died after a crash on State Highway 32, involving a semi-truck, pickup, and motorcycle Monday night. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on State Highway 32 approximately 1 mile west of Marietta at 7:53 p.m. Troopers said a motorcycle driven by Ronald...
blackchronicle.com
Severe Thunderstorm Watch For 6 Oklahoma Counties Ahead Of Severe Weather Potential
UPDATE 7:20 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carter, Hughes, Murray and Pontotoc counties till 8 p.m. UPDATE 5/5 3:33 PM: A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Hughes, Lincoln, Okfuskee, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie and Seminole counties till 10 p.m. ***. Sunday is predicted to usher in file warmth and...
KXII.com
Murray County Deputies seize 3,000 fentanyl pills in routine traffic stop
MURRARY CO., Okla. (KXII) - A routine traffic stop on highway 177 just north of Sulphur, turns out to be much more. Murray County Deputies said they found 3,000 fentanyl pills, meth, and 4 guns, which police said were stolen, in William Parker Gray’s car. After finding the drugs,...
KXII.com
Police looking for leads after multiple shootings in Ardmore
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore Police released the name of the man killed in a shooting last week, it’s just one of a number of shootings over the past few days. Police confirmed that 20-year-old Riley Tibbs died after a shooting early Sunday morning. Ardmore Police detective Juan Galicia...
KOCO
Investigation underway after missing Shawnee man's body believed to be found in minivan
SHAWNEE, Okla. — The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body believed to be that of a missing 43-year-old man was found in a minivan. According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System database, deputies went to Lloyd Glenn McLaughlin's home in Shawnee on Sept. 2 to serve papers out of Pottawatomie County District Court. The door was open, and an investigation made deputies believe that a crime had occurred.
davisnewspaper.net
Pursuit Initiated in Davis Ends in Crash on Interstate
A pursuit ended in a crash when the driver attempted to outrun law enforcement when a traffic stop was initiated. The driver of the vehicle and passenger were ejected and sent via helicopter to hospitals in Oklahoma and Texas. Officer Randall Carter noticed a Jeep traveling north bound across Honey...
KXII.com
Kingston mom accused of starving baby to have non-jury trial in November
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Marshall County woman accused of starving her own infant has decided to let a judge decide if she’s guilty, rather than a jury, according to court records. Mckayla Ramsey and her boyfriend Kevin Henry were arrested in June of last year for child...
After 3 Years, Mother Can Finally Sleep After Daughter's Overdose Death
A mother is still mourning the loss of her daughter. Macee Grabber died in 2019 of a heroin overdose. Last month, her former boyfriend and drug dealer was charged with first-degree murder for supplying and administering the drugs. “This has been the longest yet fastest 3 years of our lives....
KXII.com
Madill man dies in crash
MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - A Madill man died in a single vehicle crash Tuesday evening. Oklahoma troopers said it happened at approximately 7:30 p.m. on State Highway 199 three miles east of Madill. Troopers said Jesse Patino, 34, was travelling east when he went off the road, struck a fence...
Oil Rig Worker Dies In McClain County Accident
McClain County authorities confirm that one man died in an oil rig accident on Sunday. The accident happened in Dibble on 190th St. near Highway 76. According to officials, there was an issue with the rigging that was holding a load near the worker. The rigging failed and trapped the...
KTEN.com
Fatal crash takes one life in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, Oklahoma (KTEN) -- A Madill man died in a car crash on Highway 199 on Tuesday evening. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 34-year-old Jesse Patino was traveling East when he suddenly left the road, hit a fence, and was ejected from the car. Patino was pronounced dead on...
KXII.com
3 arrested, 1 wanted for methamphetamine trafficking
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Three people were arrested and a woman is wanted for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said that Cody Joel, Maegan Turley, and Lyndell White were arrested, but there is still an outstanding warrant for Teresa Jones for the drug charges. According...
