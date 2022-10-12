Read full article on original website
Possible target for treating and preventing osteoarthritis found in little-studied protein
JUPITER, Fla. — Wear and tear on joints can lead to inflammation, breakdown of cartilage and development of osteoarthritis. Scientists at UF Scripps Biomedical Research have found a possible new target to fight this painful cascade. JUPITER, Fla. — Wear and tear on joints can lead to inflammation, breakdown...
New insights into how serotonin regulates behavior
Ithaca, NY – Rates of anxiety and depression have been increasing around the world for decades, a trend that has been sharply exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. New research led by the Boyce Thompson Institute’s Frank Schroeder could ultimately lead to new therapeutics to help relieve this global mental health burden.
Eating well and avoiding the news gave the best mental health outcomes during COVID
A healthy diet and avoiding the news helped prevent anxiety and depression during COVID, even better than interacting with friends, following a routine, or pursuing hobbies. A preliminary finding about diet was published earlier this year and the final findings are presented at the ECNP conference in Vienna. A healthy...
New study finds distinct brain networks associated with risk and resilience in depression
A new study that links the location of brain injury to levels of depression in patients following the injury has identified two distinct brain networks; one associated with increased depression symptoms and one associated with decreased depression symptoms. The large-scale study led by researchers with University of Iowa Health Care expands on previous findings and suggests that these brain networks might be potential targets for neuromodulation therapies to treat depression.
COVID-19 virus infects neurons, induces inflammation in the brains of rhesus macaques
SARS-CoV-2, the COVID-19 virus, caused significant neuron damage and inflammation within a week of infection in rhesus macaque monkeys, according to a new study. The researchers from the California National Primate Research Center at the University of California, Davis, also discovered that aged monkeys with Type 2 diabetes experienced worse virus-induced neurological damage. The findings, published in Cell Reports Oct. 12, provide a framework to study the long-term neurological symptoms linked to COVID-19.
Popular herbicide weakens bumblebees’ color vision
Finnish researchers found out how Roundup, a herbicide containing glyphosate, affects the learning and memory of bumblebees. Already a small dose affected their ability to learn and memorise connections between colors and taste. The weakened fine color vision can severely impair bumblebees’ foraging and nesting success. In the study,...
UNC researchers find FDA Real Cost ads reduce teen openness to vaping
CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina—A randomized, controlled study with over 1,500 US teen participants from across the nation tested the effectiveness of digital vaping prevention ads. Researchers from UNC Hussman School of Journalism and Media, UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health and UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center discovered that Real Cost ads lowered the extent to which teens were open to vaping. The vaping prevention video ads, produced by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), also lowered openness to cigarette smoking.
Study finds unexpected protective properties of pain
Pain has been long recognized as one of evolution’s most reliable tools to detect the presence of harm and signal that something is wrong — an alert system that tells us to pause and pay attention to our bodies. Pain has been long recognized as one of evolution’s...
Wistar scientists identify link between mitochondria and pancreatic cancer risk
PHILADELPHIA — (OCTOBER 12, 2022) — The mitochondria is a key energy-producing component of the human cell that plays an important role in cancer cell metabolism. In a research paper published in PLOS ONE, Dario C. Altieri, M.D., president and chief executive officer, director of the Ellen and Ronald Caplan Cancer Center, and the Robert and Penny Fox Distinguished Professor at The Wistar Institute, alongside national and international collaborators, distinguish a specific gene signature indicative of mitochondrial reprogramming in tumors that correlates with poor patient outcome.
The missing link: Fatty acid metabolism impacts plant immunity
That healthy salad you ate for lunch contains fatty acids—surprised? Fatty acids, lipids, and fats in our food may sound undesirable, but they are foundational to human life and to the plants we consume. Their interaction with certain proteins helps regulate plant growth. That healthy salad you ate for...
3D printing plant cells shows promise for studying cell function
A new study from North Carolina State University shows a reproducible way of studying cellular communication among varied types of plant cells by “bioprinting” these cells via a 3D printer. Learning more about how plant cells communicate with each other – and with their environment – is key to understanding more about plant cell functions and could ultimately lead to creating better crop varieties and optimal growing environments.
More than 131+ communications on mitochondria will be presented during Targeting Mitochondria 2022 in Berlin
Berlin will host the 13th annual meeting of the World Mitochondria Society with more than 131 communications related to mitochondria in health and medicine. Targeting Mitochondria 2022 will gather more than 215 industrials and academics coming from 37 countries. Berlin will host the 13th annual meeting of the World Mitochondria...
Researchers have determined the three-dimensional atomic structure of a protein important for organ functions
NKCC1 is a human chloride transporter that has the ability to transport sodium, potassium, and chloride from the exterior into cells. In the kidney, for example, NKCC1 type proteins ensure that these ions are reabsorbed from the urine, and generally NKCC1 is important for osmotic cell volume regulation. In brain, NKCC1 and related proteins are important for chloride gradients that are vital for the electrical signaling in neuronal networks.
The clock is ticking: University of Massachusetts Amherst researcher to investigate the role of circadian rhythms in tissue engineering
AMHERST, Mass. — The human internal “clock” responsible for regulating sleep cycles and many other biological functions will be explored as a tool for optimizing tissue regeneration under a $1.91 million grant University of Massachusetts Amherst biomedical engineer and assistant professor Cathal Kearney has received from the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) National Institute of General Medical Sciences (NIGMS).
