Read full article on original website
Related
techunwrapped.com
This is Loab, the creepy woman created by an AI that appears everywhere
Artificial intelligence is designed to help us in certain tasks or add value. It is expected that it can be easily used in the generation of images and text. At the moment, we are working on teaching you things and this is achieved by introducing instructions for content generation. A...
Photographer uses AI to imagine how dead famous people would look today
Using AI technology and photo editing software, Turkish photographer imagines what celebrities would look like today
Video: Here is a spooky robotic arm that can fool people into believing it’s a real human hand
What would be your first reaction when you see a grey-colored robotic hand mimicking your real hand’s (assuming that the reader is a human) movements and functions? You’d be shocked and spooked, right? Well, a robotics company in Poland has managed to create such an unbelievable artificial hand for real, New Atlas reported.
People share things they wish they had done when they were younger and it's an eye opener
On the Reddit thread, people shared relatable things that many of us may wish we had done when we were younger.
IN THIS ARTICLE
William Shatner describes the profound grief he felt when he finally went to space for real
The OG Captain Kirk's real-life space experience holds important lessons for us all.
Review: The Theragun PRO and Mini Just Got Upgraded — Are They Worth Your Money?
Therabody is the leading massage gun brand in the recovery space, and recently they announced a whole slew of new Theragun devices, including a cupping therapy device, a relaxation chair, and the 5th Generation Theragun PRO and Theragun Mini 2.0. We’re always excited when Therabody drops new devices, both to see how well they perform and whether they’re actually worth a purchase. Are their newest guns worth an upgrade for current owners or worth the investment from new users? Keep reading our full review to find out. In August 2022, when the products were announced, SPY Senior E-Commerce Editor Taylor Galla...
6 expensive things at Disney World that were free only a few years ago
Disney World in Orlando, Florida, once offered free amenities like airport transportation and FastPass tickets. Now, you have to pay extra for them.
‘You did everything. I tried so hard to not do that.’
This article is part of Ambition Diaries; read the full series here. Kelly Desical never had a specific career in mind for her daughter Bianca Sical-Serle. “I always told you, you will be the one to make me proud,” she told her on a recent afternoon in Los Angeles. The 66-year-old mother of three moved her family to the United States from Guatemala in the 1980s. Sical-Serle, now 42, didn’t receive her green card until age 19, and because of that instability she says she didn’t have big career ambitions. But during the pandemic all of that changed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
myscience.org
AI that can learn patterns of human language
The model automatically learns higher-level language patterns that can apply to different languages, enabling it to achieve better results Human languages are notoriously complex, and linguists have long thought it would be impossible to teach a machine how to analyze speech sounds and word structures in the way humans do. But researchers from McGill University, MIT, and Cornell University have taken a step in this direction. They have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) system that can learn the rules and patterns of human languages on its own.
12tomatoes.com
Inventors Create Rube Goldberg Machine That Automatically Sets Up A Picnic
Steve Price is an amazingly talented man and this video serves as the purest proof of that. He and the genius puzzle builders over at Sprice Machines are here to demonstrate their latest, greatest achievement. They have crafted a Rube Goldberg machine that is unlike anything that you have ever...
Fstoppers
Three Things to Do When You Get Your First Camera
Getting your first dedicated camera is highly exciting, as it opens up an entirely new world of creative possibilities. It also means you have a lot to learn and to practice. So, where should you get started? This fantastic video tutorial will give you three things you should learn when you first get a camera.
Dance like you’re in Bridgerton, play Squid Game: why are immersive experiences booming?
There is an industrial hydraulic machine in the Docklands of London that breathes in and out and has eyelids that flutter even when no one is watching. It took 18 months and more than a $1m to build, and according to Michael Orsino – senior vice-president of events group Cityneon – it is absolutely not a robot.
Food & Wine
Wait, Are We Really Supposed to Tip 25% Everywhere Now?
I'm a huge fan of tipping. Having been a restaurant server for most of my adult life, tips have helped me pay for everything from rent to groceries to tickets to ridiculously overpriced Broadway revivals of Stephen Sondheim musicals. There is nothing like the feeling of being rewarded with a 30% tip from a customer after having made their birthday so special. In return, I enjoy giving tips to servers who take care of me when I go out to eat. But lately, I've become a teeny bit exhausted by tipping.
Why I Quit Facebook 'Cold Turkey'
After holding out a long time, I joined Facebook over two years ago and tried it out for about a year. Facebook web pagePhoto by Kon Karampelas on Unsplash. During my year on Facebook, I found some things I liked: reconnecting with old friends, staying up-to-date with what my friends and relatives were doing, and sharing photos. When I quit Facebook, I had a following of over 500 people. They included many new acquaintances from all walks of life and around the world.
Comments / 0