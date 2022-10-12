This article is part of Ambition Diaries; read the full series here. Kelly Desical never had a specific career in mind for her daughter Bianca Sical-Serle. “I always told you, you will be the one to make me proud,” she told her on a recent afternoon in Los Angeles. The 66-year-old mother of three moved her family to the United States from Guatemala in the 1980s. Sical-Serle, now 42, didn’t receive her green card until age 19, and because of that instability she says she didn’t have big career ambitions. But during the pandemic all of that changed.

