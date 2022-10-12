ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 More Rail Unions Ratify Contracts

Two more rail unions have ratified tentative deals struck between their leadership and railroads, even as some workers remain critical of the new contracts.  The International Association of Sheet, Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation’s Railroad, Mechanical and Dngineering Department (SMART MD) said 54 percent of its members who voted on the contract agreed to ratify the deal.  “It was up to our members to decide whether to accept this agreement, and the members have made the decision to ratify a contract with the highest wage increases we have ever seen in national freight rail bargaining,” SMART general president Joseph Sellers Jr. said...
The Independent

5 of 12 unions have approved deals with freight railroads

A fifth union has now ratified its deal with the major freight railroads just days after one of the largest rail unions rejected their tentative agreement.The Mechanical and Engineering Department of the Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation workers union voted Wednesday to approve its five-year contract that includes 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses. Now five of the 12 rail unions have approved their agreements with the railroads and a sixth one is set to vote Thursday, but all 12 have to endorse their deals to prevent a strike that would devastate the economy.Fears of a strike were...
