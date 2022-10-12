Read full article on original website
Amtrak execs receive bonuses ‘nobody can make sense of’
Transportation Workers Union chief says he cannot make sense of the millions of dollars Amtrak executives received in bonuses.
2 More Rail Unions Ratify Contracts
Two more rail unions have ratified tentative deals struck between their leadership and railroads, even as some workers remain critical of the new contracts. The International Association of Sheet, Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation’s Railroad, Mechanical and Dngineering Department (SMART MD) said 54 percent of its members who voted on the contract agreed to ratify the deal. “It was up to our members to decide whether to accept this agreement, and the members have made the decision to ratify a contract with the highest wage increases we have ever seen in national freight rail bargaining,” SMART general president Joseph Sellers Jr. said...
Pueblo D60 seeks to improve pedestrian and bike access to East Side schools
The city of Pueblo and Pueblo School District 60 are seeking to improve safety and accessibility to a pair of East Side schools through a grant application to the Colorado Department of Transportation. The Pueblo D60 board directors voted unanimously Thursday to apply for a Safe Routes to School grant...
5 of 12 unions have approved deals with freight railroads
A fifth union has now ratified its deal with the major freight railroads just days after one of the largest rail unions rejected their tentative agreement.The Mechanical and Engineering Department of the Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation workers union voted Wednesday to approve its five-year contract that includes 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses. Now five of the 12 rail unions have approved their agreements with the railroads and a sixth one is set to vote Thursday, but all 12 have to endorse their deals to prevent a strike that would devastate the economy.Fears of a strike were...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NOLA.com
HANO agrees to 'extensive' retrofit of apartments for people with disabilities; cost unknown
Under pressure from the federal government, the Housing Authority of New Orleans and private developers have agreed to an "extensive" retrofit of apartments at eight properties to make them more accessible for people with disabilities. Even though seven of the properties were built after Hurricane Katrina with federal funds, the...
Mass appreciation: LTD dedicates Springfield Transit Station to DeFazio
SPRINGFIELD — To show its appreciation of what U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio (D-Springfield) has done in collaboration with Lane Transit District over the congressman's 36 years representing Oregon’s 4th Congressional District, the Downtown Springfield Transit Station was dedicated to DeFazio on Thursday. DeFazio will retire from office in January 2023.
WAND TV
$2.25 billion in federal formula funding for Illinois infrastructure announced
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) announced a total of $2,250,129,111 in federal formula funding awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration for Fiscal Year 2023. The funding part of the more than $17 billion in federal formula funds...
