** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. New babies are notorious for keeping their parents up at night. My friend's new baby was no exception to this rule. One particularly rough week, my friend called me in tears. She hadn’t been able to sleep for several nights because the baby was keeping her up and her husband refused to get up and help her with the baby telling her that he needed his sleep for work the next day.
Christina Hall has had enough of her ex-husband's accusations. Following a nasty public back-and-forth between Hall and Ant Anstead over whether the mother-of-three is exploiting their son, Hudson, on social media, she has agreed to keep him offline.However, seemingly proving a point, Hall offered a glimpse of sweet weekend moments with her other two kiddos she shares with first ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. BREAK OUT THE BACKPACKS! SEE CUTE PHOTOS OF STARS' KIDS GOING BACK TO SCHOOLShortly before addressing the drama with Anstead, Hall shared an adorable snap to her Instagram Story of her daughter, Taylor, 12, and son Brayden,...
These parents shared an adorable TikTok of their daughter boarding a plane all by herself, and viewers are blown away by her impeccable manners. For some kids, traveling is a fun adventure, as shown in this adorable video from TikTokers and parents Mikayla and Nick (@mikandnick), which features their daughter, Hayden, delightfully boarding a plane all by herself. In response, viewers were amazed that the toddler exhibited better behavior than many adults on flights.
Should married couples share everything with one another, including wealth?. Marriage can come with a lot of complications and baggage, although that can be true for most relationships. But when a person makes wedding vows, they are committing to share their entire life with another person, which is no small promise.
A pitbull mix with a quirky smile is pulling heartstrings on TikTok and is now aspiring to win the title of America’s Favorite Pet. Anna is a rescued pup from Oklahoma City and was adopted by her owner, only identified as Ava, in February, KFOR reported. The pup was abandoned along with her siblings by a man who was unable to care for them, the news outlet said.
A woman has questioned whether she was wrong to not invite a classmate who has bullied her daughter to the child’s upcoming seventh birthday party.The parent, who goes by the username u/Opposite-leg2854, posed the question to the Reddit subreddit AITA [Am I the A**hole], where she asked: “AITA for not inviting one child from my daughter’s class to a party?”In the accompanying post, the 28-year-old mother explained that her six-year-old daughter Payton attends a small school with 20 children in her grade, and that, ahead of her seventh birthday the next month, she’d sent out invites to all of...
