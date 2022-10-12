Read full article on original website
At What Age Can Kids Stay Home Alone? It’s A Loaded Question — Here’s What Experts Advise
There are so many times in your life as a parent where you'll be faced with the decision to leave your child home alone or not. Even families with two parents sometimes have to juggle conflicting or changing schedules, emergencies, and other last-minute issues — a well-oiled but overstretched family can come to a screeching halt with just one dead battery or emergency meeting. So, when is it OK (or, more pointedly, legal) for your child to be home alone? And what should you make sure they do or know when they're home by themselves?
My Parents Accuse Me of Favoring My In-Laws—They’re Probably Right
Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I’m struggling with what to tell my parents when they pester me about why my husband and I don’t bring our two young kids (3 and 5) to visit them more than once or twice a year. We all used to live in the same metro area, but a few months before our first child was born, my parents moved into a luxury full-service retirement facility almost four hours away. It’s so expensive, we’ll be lucky if they leave enough to cremate them. And far from enjoying themselves, they do nothing but complain about the demanding and bigoted old rich folks who populate the place.
Why Did American Kids Stop Walking to School?
“Back in my day, we walked to school uphill, both ways…in the snow!”. It’s a familiar pronouncement from senior citizens eager to illustrate the bleakness of their childhoods, and it’s one that younger generations have learned to take with a grain of salt. After all, older generations have been calling today’s kids “soft” (and criticizing the circulation of “participation trophies”) for over 100 years. Give it a rest, Grandpa Abe.
Teachers in Haverhill and Malden prepare for the picket lines ahead of potential strikes
MALDEN, Mass. — Teachers in Haverhill and Malden are preparing for potential strikes Monday. Both unions voted overwhelmingly Friday night to go on strike following failed contract negotiations with their respective districts. Both teachers’ unions – the Malden Education Association and the Haverhill Education Association – are fighting for...
Biden Decries University Ban on Abortion Counseling: ‘What Century Are We In?’
The federal law prohibiting sex discrimination also bars colleges and universities from denying counseling and other services to abortion patients and contraception to all students — even in states where abortion is now severely restricted, the U.S. Education Department said Tuesday. The guidance, which clarifies the longstanding rules for federal Title IX funding that virtually all […]
Top DeSantis aides were deeply involved in migrant flights
Top aides to Gov. Ron DeSantis played key roles in planning and executing Florida’s controversial migrant flight program, according to public records released late Friday. While the program was carried out by a private contractor, the new records show the deep involvement of Larry Keefe, DeSantis’ public safety czar, and James Uthmeier, his chief of staff, in an operation that has led to at least one criminal investigation, a separate U.S. Treasury Department probe and several lawsuits — potentially heightening their exposure to the various inquiries underway.
Screen time affects toddlers’ life skills, study finds
(NewsNation) — New research from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign shows that 24-month-olds who spent less than 60 minutes looking at screens each day had better executive functioning skills than those who didn’t. Toddlers who engaged in daily physical activity were also found to have better executive function,...
Afterschool Restraint Collapse Is a Reality for Many Black Kids
Much like adults, children of all ages are capable of experiencing fatigue from the demands and rigidity of their lives. Long school days paired with a child still developing coping skills for their emotions can cause their exhaustion to manifest in several ways. “After-school restraint collapse,” a term coined by...
What Is Middle Child Syndrome
| Origin and Theory | Characteristics of The Middle Child | Does Science Agree | Known Factors That Can Affect Personalities and Outcomes |. Middle child syndrome is the belief that children born between the eldest and youngest siblings are the most disadvantaged, neglected, and overlooked. A middle-born child tends to receive the least attention from parents.
Socialization 101
The puppy of your dreams is home with you. Your buddy for leisurely walks, playing ball at the park and snuggling on the couch. But, reality check: There’s another side to your dreamy time together — your sweet, little ball of fur is more like the unhinged Tasmanian devil cartoon character. Puppies have a lot of energy! They need activity and guidance navigating their new world.
