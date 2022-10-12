Read full article on original website
Related
‘When You Come to America You Want to Avoid Anyone Black’: Author Talks About New Book ‘America Made Me a Black Man’ and Being Black in America
In America, a painful reality exists that there is no manual for surviving the reality of what it means to be Black—like there’s no manual that tells you how to drive while Black. In Boyah J. Farah’s new memoir, America Made Me a Black Man, he examines racism...
People Are Confessing The Spookiest "Unexplained" Events That Have Happened To Them, And I'm Locking My Doors
"I had visitors over, and their kids liked my room because it had a massive bed that they could play on. We assumed they were in my room because we heard a bunch of noise. One of the mothers was about to tell them to be quiet, when suddenly, all the kids came inside from the backyard asking for snacks. The noise from my bedroom was gone. We asked the kids if they had been in my room. They said no, because someone had told them not to. They didn't elaborate on who that 'someone' was."
21 Creepy Travel Destinations Across The US That Live Rent-Free In My Nightmares
Halloween road trip, anyone?
A Texas mom warns 'Hocus Pocus 2' will 'unleash hell on your kids'
One mom is urging parents not to let their children watch the newly-released "Hocus Pocus 2" because the film will "unleash hell on your kids and in your home." Jamie Gooch, a mother of three living in Troy, Texas, shared a post on social media and told local news station KWTX that families should "not watch this film."
RELATED PEOPLE
IAN IS COMING AND SO IS ETERNITY
Matthew 24: 38-39 “For as in the days that were before the flood they were eating and drinking, marrying and giving in marriage, until the day that Noe entered into the ark, And knew not until the flood came, and took them all away; so shall also the coming of the Son of man be.”
2 Out 3 People Got The "Jeopardy" Answer "What Is The Green Book" Wrong And Surprise-Surprise, America Has A Lot Of Work To Do
"...people are just finding out about the Green Book? This is why an expansion of Black history is needed in history books because how are y’all this behind?"
Why The Color Purple Became A Banned Book
Alice Walker first published "The Color Purple" in 1982. Set during the Jim Crow era of rural Georgia, the novel is a series of letters written to God by a woman named Celie over the course of her life. She writes these letters as a way to deal with sexual and physical abuse by her father, then by her husband, whom she's forced to marry. It's a beautifully written, poignant story that examines the atrocities that happened not just to the character of Celie, but to the Black community in the South at the time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Review: ‘Till’ grippingly reorients an American tragedy
Almost by default, filmmakers typically take a wide lens to historical moments like the 1955 lynching of 14-year-old Emmett Till. In reaching for a defining chapter of America, it’s natural for a movie to aim for a sweeping portrait of a shifting society. But in “Till,” a wrenching, rigorous...
Perspective: How do you know when it’s time to leave a neighborhood, a state or a country?
Angela Lansbury, who died this week, moved her family to escape potential calamity, just as her mother did. But other families stay put as trouble approaches, as shown in the Tom Stoppard play “Leopoldstadt” on Broadway. How do parents decide when to stay and when to leave?
booktrib.com
Discharged Veteran’s Riveting Memoir of Journey from Addiction to Acceptance
All he genuinely wanted in life was acceptance. When he realized that, a perfect peace washed over him. So much so that he pulled his car over, got out, ran into the middle of the highway, and began stopping rush hour traffic to share the good news with everyone. As cars zipped by, their drivers had looks of horror watching him spin into madness.
The Understated Legacy Of Emmett Till’s Mother Lives On In New ‘Till’ Movie
“Till” is the latest example of Mamie Till-Mobley’s call to action being realized – and the film fulfills her mandate that Americans never forget what happened to her boy. The post The Understated Legacy Of Emmett Till’s Mother Lives On In New ‘Till’ Movie appeared first on NewsOne.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
The Good, the Bad, and the Hungry: A History of Cannibal Horror
There’s something about cannibalism that just fits so well in the horror genre. Perhaps it’s because it taps into so many pieces of the genre. It can be gory and shocking, but it can also carry a number of psychological elements depending on the story it’s in. As a plot device, it can be used to ask so many questions about human nature, morality, and survival, and there have been a number of creative uses of cannibalism in horror. And some really, really not great uses. But we’ll get there.
Comments / 0