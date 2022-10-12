Read full article on original website
Law enforcement officers in California have found the body of a woman who was reported missing two months ago. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and the Selma Police Department said the body of Jolissa Fuentes was found in the wreckage of her car near Pine Flat Lake in Fresno, California.
AOL Corp
After searching for more than two months, Selma and Fresno County law enforcement said Tuesday the body of Jolissa Fuentes has been found in rural Fresno County. Selma Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz in an update Tuesday said Fuentes’ car left the road northeast of Pine Flat Lake, where her body was found down a cliff, near Trimmer Springs and Maxon roads.
Fuentes was last seen at 4:00 a.m. on August 7 as she was driving away from an am/pm store at an Arco gas station in Selma, California.
20-year-old woman killed in Madera County crash, CHP says
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 20-year-old woman was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning in Madera County, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP says, around 2:45 a.m. the woman was driving east on Avenue 12 west of Road 30. According to officials, she was driving at an unknown high rate of speed […]
Body of Jolissa Fuentes found near Pine Flat Lake
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have confirmed that the body of a missing Selma woman has been found. During a press conference Tuesday morning, officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and Selma Police Department announced that the body of 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes had been recovered in a rural area of Fresno County. On Monday, […]
2 Porterville women with baby held at gunpoint
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two women and a baby were found by Tulare County Sheriff Deputies after victims say they were held at gunpoint for hours. Deputies say around 6 p.m Monday evening they responded to a disturbance call at 14400 Block of Avenue 284 in Porterville. The two victims say they came home to […]
2 dead after a drive-by shooting in Delano: TCSO
UPDATE: The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a second victim has died after this shooting. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office responded to a drive-by shooting that left one dead and two airlifted to a local hospital, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded near County Line Road and […]
Delano PD addresses ‘numerous inaccurate reports on social media’
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department sent out a news release saying that there are currently no threats related to the Delano area schools or events following the drive-by shooting in Tulare County that left two dead. The police department sent out the news release to address “numerous inaccurate reports on social media,” […]
Car fire put out after vehicle crashes into home near Selma
A vehicle collided with house that prompted both the car and house to go up in flames Tuesday morning.
2 killed, 1 hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Delano, deputies say
Two people have died and another person was hospitalized after a drive-by shooting in Delano Monday afternoon.
DA: Tulare man sentenced for the sale and possession of drugs
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Tulare man has been sentenced for the sale and possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office. According to officials, on October 11, Tulare County Superior Court sentenced 42-year-old Sergio Astorga-Medrano to four years in custody for possessing a large number of narcotics for […]
SFGate
A California city's water supply is expected to run out in two months
COALINGA, Calif. - The residents of this sun-scorched city feel California's endless drought when the dust lifts off the brown hills and flings grit into their living rooms. They see it when they drive past almond trees being ripped from the ground for lack of water and the new blinking sign at the corner of Elm and Cherry warning: "No watering front yard lawns."
