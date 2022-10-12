City of Springfield Department of Health and Human Services to Offer COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at St. John’s Congregational Church

Read full article on original website
Mayor Sarno welcomes Consul General of the Dominican Republic of New England
Mayor Sarno stated, “I want to thank Vice Counsel Bethania Rodriguez and our own DPW Civil Engineer Vladimir Caceres for reaching out to my office and setting up this meeting with the Consul General of the Dominican Republic. Recently, the Dominican Consulate opened an office here in downtown Springfield to serve our Western Mass communities. Our Dominican-Americans are very hard working, entrepreneurs, industrious, strong and intelligent. They never forgot where they came from, their roots, or their families. It was an honor to sit down and meet with Consul General Enrique Garcia Sanchez, a very smart and talented man. My administration will continue to work with our Dominican-Americans and the Western Mass Dominican Consulate Office to support and advocate for our residents of Dominican heritage. I am also looking forward to continuing our annual tradition of raising the Dominican Flag at City Hall to celebrate Dominican Independence Day in February.”
Ironman Announces new 70.3 Western Mass Triathlon in Springfield
State Representative Michael Finn; Gene Cassidy, President and CEO of the Eastern State Exposition; Sean Dolan, General Manager for MassMutual Center; Paul Picknelly, President of Monarch Enterprises; Stephen Buoniconti; Robert Accorsi and Mike Hurwitz, cochairs for the GSCVB Sports Commission were also in attendance. The Ironman 70.3 Western Mass Triathlon...
Mayor Sarno attends Grand Opening of The Artist Café
The Artist Café is the newest establishment in downtown Springfield for coffee lovers, wine connoisseurs and emerging artists to sit, relax and enjoy the vibrant atmosphere. The Café also offers breakfast sandwiches and will stay open late on Thursday, Fridays and Saturdays for live music and other fun events.
