Audrain County man hurt in Callaway County crash
AUXVASSE, Mo. (KMIZ) A Mexico man had to be flown to University Hospital on Thursday night after crashing his car in Callaway County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Thurman Warren, 46, totaled his 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix after failing to negotiate a turn and hitting a tree on Highway 2002, about a half The post Audrain County man hurt in Callaway County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Boone County woman hurt after one-vehicle crash
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Sturgeon, Missouri, woman suffered minor injuries after her 2018 Chevrolet Traverse was totaled in a crash on Tuesday. Joyce Yost, 57, traveled off the right side of the road and struck a culvert. Yost was taken to Boone Hospital by ambulance. The post Boone County woman hurt after one-vehicle crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Highway patrol investigates deadly Montgomery County motorcycle crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man is dead following a rollover motorcycle crash in Montgomery County on Monday night. The crash happened on Route J near Short Road around 11 p.m., according to the crash report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said 22-year-old Caleb T. Berkaw, of Big Spring, Missouri, was thrown from The post Highway patrol investigates deadly Montgomery County motorcycle crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN COOPER COUNTY
A Columbia man has been charged with multiple felonies after a traffic stop in Boonville on Monday, October 10. According to a probable cause statement, Dannie Rice was pulled over by a Boonville Police Officer for pulling a trailer with a non working tail light. During the traffic stop the officer discovered that Rice’s driving privileges had been revoked. The vehicle Rice was driving was titled to him but not registered. The vehicle Rice was driving was also found to have a license plate that belonged to a different vehicle and not registered to Rice.
Troy, Missouri police make headway in missing teen spike
A spike in reported missing teens in Lincoln County alarmed residents this week. Then the number dropped dramatically in just 24 hours. Some of the answers came to the police in unexpected ways.
Police identify woman whose body was found in closet on High Quest Drive
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department has identified Patricia Kelly as the woman whose body was found in a closet on High Quest Drive earlier this week. Adam Conner is charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence. "We extend our condolences to Patricia’s friends and family, and our thanks to everyone involved in The post Police identify woman whose body was found in closet on High Quest Drive appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Man arrested after police use gas to end Columbia apartment standoff
Police used an unspecified gas to end a standoff at a west Columbia apartment building on Friday. The post Man arrested after police use gas to end Columbia apartment standoff appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Man hospitalized after seriously injured in attack
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A man who was badly injured in an attack in Hannibal was rushed to a hospital and then transferred to a trauma center for treatment. Around 1:50 a.m. on Sunday, police were called to the 100 block of North Main for a report on the assault. When officers arrived, they found the victim who had sustained serious injuries.
2 more arrested after man killed in assault in Hannibal
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Two more people are facing charges in connection to an assault on Sunday that turned deadly Hannibal. Jordan A Payne, 27, of Hannibal, is charged with first degree assault, and Thomas D.C. Payne,29, of Hannibal, is also charged with first degree assault. Both suspects are...
Jefferson City man on the loose after shooting
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Jefferson City man is at large and charged with Burglary, Assault, and Armed Criminal Action after firing several shots at a victim early Sunday morning, striking him once. According to court documents, 36-year-old Kevon Mason entered a room where his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend were...
Boonville man sentenced 12 years for attempted murder
COOPER COUNTY, Mo. - A Boonville man is sentenced to 12 years in prison for the attempted murder of his aunt in January last year. The victim told police she grabbed the rifle barrel just before the suspect, 28-year-old Kalynn D. Hendren allegedly fired a shot that missed her. Hendren...
Barricaded suspect in Columbia, police on scene
COLUMBIA — Columbia Police posted to Facebook Friday morning about a barricaded suspect on North Stadium Blvd. in Columbia. They asked the public to avoid the area. We are working to get more information on the incident and will post more updates here as they become available.
UPDATED: Charges pending against man accused of domestic assault in Jefferson City
UPDATE: Randdell Craig of Jefferson City was charged Thursday with second-degree domestic assault and unlawful possession of a firearm. He's being held with no bond. A man is taken into custody for a brutal domestic assault on Jefferson City’s east side. The JCPD reports they received a call Wednesday...
Callaway County sheriff could face DWI misdemeanor
MOBERLY - Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism could face a misdemeanor charge after he was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated last week. Chism was arrested Thursday night after crashing his personal vehicle into a barrier at an Arby's in Moberly, according to Randolph County Sheriff Aaron Wilson. Chism...
Columbia man accused of Audrain County murder scheduled for March trial
A trial date is set for a Columbia man accused of taking part in an Audrain County murder two years ago. Timothy Midgyett was scheduled last week for a jury trial to begin March 27, 2023. Midgyett, along with Deyton Fisher of Mexico and Sadiq Moore of Kirksville, are accused...
Sadie Margaret (Hawkins) Brown
Sadie Margaret (Hawkins) Brown, 86, of Keytesville, MO, passed away on October 12, 2022 at Brunswick Nursing and Rehab in Brunswick, MO. Sadie was born on May 6, 1936, in Caldwell County, MO, the daughter of Irvy and Edna (Wilds) Hawkins. She graduated from Braymer High School in 1954. Sadie was united in marriage to James Edward Brown on April 2, 1955, in Braymer, MO. She enjoyed sewing, doing crafts and bowling where she participated in leagues, tournaments, and even nationals. She is survived by two sons, Steve (Judy) Brown of Harrisonville, MO, Mark (Laura) Brown of Harrisonville, MO; one daughter Debra (Danny) Carson of Keytesville, MO; four grandchildren, Brandon Brown, Kyle Brown, Eric Brown and Nicholas (Ashley) Brown; four step grandchildren, Shanna Hulett, Jacob Carson, Dylan Carson and Kelsey Carson; 13 great grandchildren; one step great grandson; and one great great granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jim Brown on September 6, 2011; one son, Gerald Brown; four siblings, Frances Miller, Nellie Davis, Billie Hawkins, and I.F. Hawkins. A graveside service will be held Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 10:30 am at Bethany Cemetery north of Keytesville, MO. Visitation will be Friday afternoon from 4 to 6 pm at the Summerville Funeral Home in Salisbury, MO. Memorials are suggested to the Bethany Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Summerville Funeral Home.
Police: Man tried to strangle ex-girlfriend
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man was charged with second-degree domestic assault and unlawful possession of a firearm. Randdell Craig, 38, allegedly went to his ex-girlfriend's residence to pick up his belongings when he attempted to strangle and strike her, according to a probable cause statement. The alleged...
New details emerge about shipwreck near Boonville
BOONVILLE — With the sun shining brightly overhead and strong wind whistling through the sides of two boats on the Missouri River, a crew of U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) researchers sped down the river to revisit a recently discovered shipwreck site near Boonville early Thursday morning. Geologist Carrie Elliott...
Erlene Helen Gelski-Milhollin
Erlene Helen Gelski-Milhollin, 94, of Salisbury, MO, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Glasgow Garden Living Center in Glasgow, MO. Erlene was born on December 12, 1927, in Wien, MO, the daughter of John and Ida (Nellson) Nannemann. She was united in marriage to Francis Gelski in May of 1946. After he passed away, she married Larry Milhollin in November of 1980. Erlene worked as a seamstress at the Biltwel Pants Factory, and as cook at the Salisbury School. She was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church and the St. Joseph Altar Society. Erlene enjoyed crocheting, dancing, gardening, and flowers. She is survived by four daughters, Ina Fuemmeler and husband Bernard of Glasgow, MO, Ida Leutung of Glasgow, Sharon Hartmann and husband Lawrence of Salisbury, Barbara Nichols of Spencer, WV; 11 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Erlene was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands, Francis Gelski on October 22, 1973 and Larry Milhollin on November 9, 2007; two sons-in-law, Dennis Leutung and Allen Nichols; two siblings, Andrew Nanneman and Irene Bindel; three grandchildren, Joe, Larry and Sherry Hartmann. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, October 17, 2022, at 10:30 am the Summerville Funeral Home in Salisbury, MO. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery in Salisbury. Rosary will be Monday morning at 9am with a visitation to follow at 9:30. Memorials are suggested to the St. Joseph Cemetery or the St. Joseph School Foundation.
Forecasters Calling for a Very Wet Winter for Missouri & Illinois
This is one of those predictions I really hope is wrong since I'm not a fan of snow. The Climate Prediction Center is calling for a very wet winter right now for the tri-state area and specifically in Missouri and Illinois. Out of curiosity, I checked the National Weather Service/NOAA...
