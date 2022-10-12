Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
umdbulldogs.com
UMD MEN'S BASKETBALL #1, AUSTIN ANDREWS NORTH'S POY IN NSIC PRESEASON COACHES' POLL
The newly released 2022-2023 NSIC preseason coaches' poll tabbed the UMD men's basketball team as the #1 team in the conference heading into the season. The Bulldogs received 13 of the 16 possible first-place votes on the way to earning 222 points. They were 16 points clear of second-place MSU Moorhead. In addition, UMD swept the board when it came to divisional voting, receiving all seven first-place votes on the way to being crowned the consensus pick to win the North.
umdbulldogs.com
#5 BULLDOGS BRAVE THE ROAD ONCE AGAIN FOR A SET OF IN-STATE MATCHUPS
This year's UMD volleyball team has been big on making statements. Need proof? You don't have to go back too far to find it. In less than two weeks' time, the Bulldogs have beaten two top-ten opponents in SMSU and St. Cloud State, each ranked #7 at the time of the respective matchups, in five-set dogfights. In the interim, the Bulldogs were busy beating three other NSIC foes with records above .500 (Sioux Falls, Winona State and Upper Iowa) without dropping a single set to them in the process.
umdbulldogs.com
PREVIEW: UMD FOOTBALL TAKES THE ROAD TO KICK OFF AGAINST CONCORDIA ST. PAUL
THE MATCHUP UMD football will pack their bags and head to Concordia St. Paul for a 12 p.m. kick off this Saturday, Oct. 15. This will be week three of divisional play for UMD. As of now, UMD is 2-0 in divisional play and 4-2 overall. Minnesota Duluth leads the all-time series against the Bears, 11-3. In recent years, the Bulldogs have had great success against CSP and have not lost a game since 2004. The teams last played on Oct. 16, 2021 where the Bulldogs won 33-13. The Bulldogs finished the third quarter up 12-0 after Curtis Cox kicked four field goals. Cox kicked a total of 143 yards with his four field goals including a 51-yards make. Late in the fourth quarter Sam Pitz recorded a touchdown on a deep 26 yard pass. Brad Dati led the defense in that game with eight tackles and a sack.
umdbulldogs.com
UMD MEN'S AND WOMEN'S BASKETBALL SEASON TICKETS ON SALE
The University of Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs men's and women's basketball season tickets are on sale now. For only $75.00, fans will receive both men's and women's basketball season tickets for all home games in Romano Gymnasium. Full season ticket holders for Bulldog basketball save over 50% by purchasing season tickets....
Comments / 0