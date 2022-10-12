THE MATCHUP UMD football will pack their bags and head to Concordia St. Paul for a 12 p.m. kick off this Saturday, Oct. 15. This will be week three of divisional play for UMD. As of now, UMD is 2-0 in divisional play and 4-2 overall. Minnesota Duluth leads the all-time series against the Bears, 11-3. In recent years, the Bulldogs have had great success against CSP and have not lost a game since 2004. The teams last played on Oct. 16, 2021 where the Bulldogs won 33-13. The Bulldogs finished the third quarter up 12-0 after Curtis Cox kicked four field goals. Cox kicked a total of 143 yards with his four field goals including a 51-yards make. Late in the fourth quarter Sam Pitz recorded a touchdown on a deep 26 yard pass. Brad Dati led the defense in that game with eight tackles and a sack.

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO