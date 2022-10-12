Read full article on original website
Georgia Bowhunter Watches Dinosaur-Sized Alligator Plop Down Right On Top Of His Corn Pile
Imagine waking up at the crack of dawn to get out to the woods, hoping you bag the biggest buck of your life. After a couple hours, you can’t find anything within range, but then you start to feel the damn deer stand begin to shake, and you see something ginormous walking your direction off in the distance…
Man Flees Charging Elephant by Jumping Into River, Is Quickly Attacked by Crocodile
Quick thinking led a Zimbabwean fisherman to escape a charging elephant by jumping into a river. But as soon as he hit the water, he was attacked by a crocodile. And he miraculously survived to share his story. The encounter took place while Winders Sianene, 34, was heading to a...
Man Slaps Bear to Protect Family in Heart-Pounding Video
In addition to smacking the bear, the man also growled back at it and made loud noises by banging a shovel and a lid together.
Gigantic 11-Foot Alligator Spotted Walking Through Neighborhood: Video
Constable Chad Norvell of Fort Bend County, Precinct 1, told Newsweek it took several hours to remove the alligator.
WATCH: Bear Standing on Back Legs and Jumping Has the Internet Coming to a Realization
Reaching up to 5 feet in height at the shoulder and weighing upwards of 1,000 pounds, brown bears are among the largest in the world. In fact, the Kodiak bear of Alaska, a subspecies of the brown bear, is the largest. They can run up to 35 mph, about 5...
Alaska Couple Finds A Massive Mammoth Bone After Storms Hit The Coastline
Joseph and Andrea Nassuk made a massive prehistoric discovery in Alaska. It happened when they were out looking for bones and other artifacts after a storm hit a couple of weeks ago near their home in Elim, Alaska. “We were walking maybe about 35 yards apart, she yelled to me...
Lifelong Alaskan Sheep Hunter Takes Down Enormous Ram
Longtime sheep hunter and Alaska resident recently ticked a major item off his bucket list when he tagged a massive ram. According to reports, the behemoth of a ram was 12 years old, and his unbroken right horn measured 46 5/8 inches long. The harvest comes after the state’s harsh...
Two Brown Bears Take Turns Scratching Their Back On Trees In Hilarious Video From Alaskan State Park
If we’ve said it once, we’ve said it a million times: Bears are not only ferocious killers, but some of the most fascinating, and at times hilarious, creatures out there. While we spend a lot of time saying these creatures aren’t cuddly and cute like Baloo from The Jungle Book, sometimes they certainly do act like my favorite animated bear.
Giraffe Killed By Lightning, But Predators Wouldn’t Eat It for Two Days
Recently, pictures of a giraffe that had been struck by lightning appeared online. The most curious thing about the situation, however, is the fact that wildlife predators wouldn’t touch the deceased animal for days after the strike. Predators Refuse To Feast On Downed Giraffe For At Least Two Days...
Halloween 2022 brings dangers for pets: How to keep your animals safe
Halloween 2022 is nearly here. Keep your pets safe this holiday season with some not-so-obvious tips for your dogs, cats and other pets around the house and home.
LOOK: Harpy Eagles’ Nest Contains Insane Bone Collection From Prey
Harpy eagles are formidable predators. Considered to be the most powerful eagle in the world, harpy eagles share the apex of their food chain with jaguars and anacondas. They’re massive birds, with wingspans of more than seven feet, and can reach speeds of up to 50 miles per hour.
Warthog Shrugs off Hunting Leopard as a Minor Inconvenience
When we see movies that depict animals, especially animated ones, it can often give us a skewed understanding of how nature really is. In The Lion King, for example, Pumba is a warthog that is known for his gassy nature and silly antics. Well, while that makes for good cinema, warthogs are actually some of the toughest creatures around, even when fighting Africa’s top predators! In one recent video, we see that incredible toughness comes out in a rather shocking way.
