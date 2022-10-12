Read full article on original website
Formation of Hunter Carlos Willis Aviation Program advisory board announced
SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV — Shepherd University’s Hunter Carlos Willis Aviation Program announces the formation of a distinguished advisory board that will help further develop the academic program, which the College of Business plans to offer as a multi-disciplinary concentration within the Business Administration major beginning in the fall of 2023. The program will place an emphasis on the management skills required to successfully work in the aviation industry and have career advancement opportunities.
Criminal Justice Lecture Series to feature October 24 talk by Ranson police officer
SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV — Shepherd University’s Criminal Justice Lecture Series will present “An In-depth Look at the Duties of Law Enforcement” with Ranson Police Department Cpl. Charles “Chuck” Lynch on Monday, October 24, from 1:10-2 p.m. via Zoom. The event is free and open to the public.
