SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV — Shepherd University’s Hunter Carlos Willis Aviation Program announces the formation of a distinguished advisory board that will help further develop the academic program, which the College of Business plans to offer as a multi-disciplinary concentration within the Business Administration major beginning in the fall of 2023. The program will place an emphasis on the management skills required to successfully work in the aviation industry and have career advancement opportunities.

SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO