It’s one thing to get into an arm wrestle with another person, but an animal? That’s even very crazy to imagine, but some people have more than enough courage to face off against one of the strongest animals to ever exist- the kangaroo. These animals are known to get insanely buff – considering this, can you imagine them facing off against a human in arm wrestling? Insane, right?

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO