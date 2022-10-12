Read full article on original website
Analog Devices and Keysight Technologies Join Forces to Advance the Adoption of Phased Array Technology
WILMINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Analog Devices, Inc (Nasdaq: ADI) and Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) today announced their collaboration to advance the adoption of phased array technology. This technology is key to realizing ubiquitous connectivity and sensing by simplifying development stages associated with creating satellite communication, radar, and phased array systems. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005391/en/ Analog Devices and Keysight Technologies join forces to advance the adoption of phased array technology. (Graphic: Business Wire)
pv-magazine-usa.com
How long do residential energy storage batteries last?
In Parts 1 and 2 of this series, pv magazine reviewed the productive lifespan of residential solar panels, and inverters. Here, we examine home batteries, how well they perform over time, and how long they last. Residential energy storage has become an increasingly popular feature of home solar. A recent...
Could Drones Help Provide HIV Care?
Could drones play a role in getting HIV care to people in hard-to-reach areas? Some experts think so. At the 24th International AIDS Conference, two teams presented research testing drone technology in Africa. This approach might also help provide care for rural and Indigenous communities in the United States. In...
3DPrint.com
Farsoon Introduces Three New Large-Format Metal 3D Printers
Farsoon, the leading original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in China’s metal additive manufacturing (AM) market, announced that it will introduce three new laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) platforms to the U.S. and European, Middle Eastern, and African (EMEA) markets. Following on the success of its large-volume FS621M system that it released two years ago, Farsoon has developed three new versions: the FS621M Pro-4 and Pro-6, and the FS621M-U-4.
takeitcool.com
2-Methylpropan-1-ol Production Cost Analysis Report: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements, Variable Cost, Production Cost Summary and Key Process Information
The latest report titled “2-Methylpropan-1-ol Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the 2-Methylpropan-1-ol. Report Features Details. Product Name 2-Methylpropan-1-ol Production Cost Report. Process Included. 2-Methylpropan-1-ol Production from Propylene via Carbonylation. Segments...
aiexpress.io
What is medical artificial intelligence (AI)?
Some of the difficult and precious domains for AI is medication. Each the alternatives and the hazards are nice in making use of the know-how to healthcare general. The worth of improved medical care is rapid, particularly for folks affected by illnesses that can’t presently be adequately handled. Synthetic intelligence (AI) might have the potential to see what people can’t and supply a stage of care that’s in any other case past our attain. And when AI algorithms work nicely, they are often shared extensively in cost-lowering methods.
itsecuritywire.com
Malwarebytes Introduces Managed Detection and Response Solution to Reinforce Security Operations of Resource-Limited Organizations
Malwarebytes™, a global leader in real-time cyber protection, today launched Malwarebytes Managed Detection and Response (MDR), which combines EDR technology and human-delivered security expertise to provide 24/7 threat hunting, monitoring, and response. Amid a shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals, many organizations lack the time and expertise to monitor and...
Innovation in an All-In-One Solar/Water Generator Solution!
Blu Oasis Water/Solar Generatormedia by BluOasis Corporation. One of humanity's most significant daily issues is reduced access to water and reliable power. How often do we awake to news of some catastrophic shortage affecting the western United States? Companies like Blu Oasis Corporation are developing innovative ways to solve these shortages using multi-use technological devices to generate and store water and power.
salestechstar.com
Kanverse Jasper Release Delivers an AI-Powered Sales Order Automation Offering
Kanverse.ai, a Hyper Automation company, has announced the global launch of Jasper release of its patented AI-powered Intelligent Document Processing Product suite for Enterprises. With the Jasper release, Kanverse.ai has introduced a new AI-powered Sales Order automation product. With Kanverse Sales Order automation, sales operations and customer success teams can...
todaysemobility.com
Harvard engineers’ solid-state battery technology points to a leap in performance, reliability
Harvard’s Office of Technology Development granted an exclusive technology license to Adden Energy, Inc., a startup developing innovative solid-state battery systems for use in future electric vehicles (EVs) that would fully charge in minutes. Adden Energy closed a seed round with $5.15M in funding led by Primavera Capital Group, with participation by Rhapsody Venture Partners and MassVentures.
3printr.com
Hawk Ridge Systems aquires ACCESS Manufacturing Systems
Hawk Ridge Systems, a provider of 3D design, manufacturing, and 3D printing solutions, has acquired ACCESS Manufacturing Systems, Inc. as part of a strategic initiative to expand coast-to-coast manufacturing services and solutions. For over 30 years, ACCESS Manufacturing Systems, Inc. has provided exceptional service and top-of-the-line manufacturing solutions, including CAMWorks...
getnews.info
GNFEI Presents Latest DTG Printers Crafted With Advanced Technology to Work Flawlessly on all Operating Systems
GNFEI Technology Co., Ltd announces advanced inkjet printer models designed to an individual’s comfort level and usage. GNFEI Technology Co., Ltd is among the renowned Inkjet Printer manufacturer and exporters, engaged in offering a wide range of printer models that are crafted to meet clients’ needs. Known for their leading technology, excellent quality, easy operation, flawless performance, and reasonable prices, these inkjet printers can print faster than traditional printers due to their high-speed technology. Its team of skilled professionals always endeavors to manufacture and supply their client with a superior range of devices as per their specific requirements. This company’s inkjet printer design and manufacturing are under the strict supervision of its professional and expert quality controllers. They have been instrumental in earning them a trusted position among inkjet printer manufacturers, exporters and suppliers. Their inkjet printers are made with high-quality raw materials and the latest technology to work flawlessly on all supported operating systems. All these machines can print in full color for users’ business or marketing needs.
alpenhornnews.com
Object Storage System Market Size Current and Future Industry Trends, 2021-2026
Global Object Storage System Market 2020 -2026 covering historical and forecast data for the predefined timeframe. This Market report provide in depth analysis of the reports which is one of the key aspects for the growth of the market. The Object Storage System market elaborates in all perspective of the market, from its historical growth through the future outlook.
futurumresearch.com
IBM Supply Chain Management Study Reveals Leaders are Investing in AI — and with Good Reason
Analyst Take: The IBM Supply Chain Management study is well timed since so many supply chain professionals are still reeling from the impact the COVID-19 pandemic that has wreaked havoc on global supply chains across pretty much all industries. Now more than ever, organizations are strategizing about ways to dilute the impact of such a catastrophic event in the future by leveraging quantitative and qualitative measures to ensure operations are sustainable.
electrek.co
Hitachi Energy will expand its Virginia power transformer factory to meet soaring US demand
Global sustainable energy giant Hitachi Energy today announced that it will spend more than $37 million to expand and upgrade its power transformer factory in South Boston, Virginia. This is in response to soaring demand for power transformers from utility companies that are scrambling to accommodate the renewable energy boom after the Biden administration passed the Inflation Reduction Act in August.
thefastmode.com
GTT Expands its 5G Solution to Provide Managed Fixed Wireless to Enterprises
GTT Communications has announced an expansion of its 5G solution to provide managed fixed wireless connectivity to enterprises that operate in the United States. The solution will give clients optimized internet connectivity for both primary and backup applications and automatically move calls to a stronger 5G network in cases of signal loss.
News-Medical.net
New partnership creates an automated anatomic pathology slide-scanning solution
Sakura Finetek, a global leader in histopathology products and Evident Scientific, a wholly owned subsidiary of Olympus Corporation, and a global leader in microscopy and imaging solutions, today announced a collaboration to offer a full workflow solution for anatomic pathology slide preparation and high-resolution digital scanning in the Americas. The...
ledinside.com
TRUMPF multi-junction VCSEL technology drives system efficiency and miniaturization
Multi-junction option supports miniaturization trends in consumer electronics and automotive // Up to triple-junction high-performance VCSEL arrays available // Increase in output power and higher efficiency // Up to 3 times more output power at same current level. Ulm, October 11, 2022 – TRUMPF Photonic Components, a global leader in...
cryptobusinessworld.com
Samsung to Debut Blockchain-Based Security System for Smart Devices
On October 13, the Korean consumer electronics and software firm, Samsung announced the implementation of a “private blockchain” system as an approach to expanding the security of its smart devices. Through Thursday’s ‘feature stories’ post, Samsung reported about its new security solution, Knox Matrix, which uses blockchain technology...
3DPrint.com
Post-Processing for 3D Printing to Reach $1.8B by 2031
Industry research firm SmarTech Analysis has published its latest report on post-processing for the additive manufacturing industry, “Post-Processing for Additive Manufacturing: Market Analysis and Forecast,” which shows the critical role of post-processing will spur a billion-dollar market during the next decade. Authored by 3D printing expert and founder...
