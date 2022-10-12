ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marian beats Gretna to win Class A softball state title

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After falling to Gretna twice in the regular season, accounting for Marian’s only two losses of the year, the Crusaders slayed the Dragons twice in 24 hours on their way to a Class A state championship. Gretna fought their way back from the elimination bracket...
LCC football Cougars not playing tonight

The LCC football Cougars have an open date with no game this week. The next game for the Cougars will be next Friday October 21st when they travel to Paintsville to battle Johnson Central for the regular season district title. Both teams are unbeaten in class 4A District 8.
