rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Many Peoples Worst Nightmare, Has Just Came True For 2 Citizens in downtown Rockford
Rockford Scanner™: Many Peoples Worst Nightmare, Has Just Came True For 2 Citizens in downtown Rockford
wjol.com
Reopening of Cass Street Bridge in Joliet Delayed
The reopening of Cass Street bridge in Joliet has hit a snag. The bridge was supposed to reopen this week, but the Illinois Department of Transportation tells WJOL, the timeline has changed to mid to late November. IDOT is in the process of automating all the draw bridges through Joliet. While they were completing that work, it was discovered that one of the bridges four motors was not functioning properly.
wjol.com
Tolled Express Lanes In Will County?
The Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning has issued a proposal, called “On to 2050”, a plan to reduce congestion in the Chicagoland area. One prominent Will County expressway is in the plan, which calls for adding a tolled express lane to attempt to ease congestion. The plan proposes...
DuPage County hosts special adoption event for big dogs
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's all about the "big dogs" at DuPage County Animal Services.It's hosting a very special adoption event for large dogs who weigh more than 40 pounds. On Saturday, adoption fees will be waived for the pups weighing 40 pounds or more. It's part of a program to help reduce the number of large dogs in shelters throughout the Chicago area.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Police Kick In The Door, 3 People Arrested…
Rockford Scanner™: Police Kick In The Door, 3 People Arrested…
rockfordscanner.com
(Updated with suspect info) Sources Saying Approx. 50 gunshots were fired at a busy Rockford Intersection…
(Updated with suspect info) Sources Saying Approx. 50 gunshots were fired at a busy Rockford Intersection…
Some Of Illinois’ Best Tacos Are Being Served Up In A Rockford Grocery Store
If you want to debate this we can, but you'd be wrong. I've eaten A LOT of tacos. Mexican is easily my favorite cuisine and tacos are my favorite subset of the Mexican genre. Now to be clear, when I say tacos, I'm referring to the type of tacos pictured above. Corn (preferably doubled) tortillas, a protein (pictured above left to right is: steak, carnitas, and chorizo), onion, cilantro, and lime for garnish.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Sources Are Reporting A Bad Accident, Avoid The Area…
Rockford Scanner™: Sources Are Reporting A Bad Accident, Avoid The Area…
WSPY NEWS
Juvenile arrested in West Aurora High School threat incident
The Aurora Police Department says a juvenile is under arrest for allegedly writing a threat on a wall at West Aurora High School. The school district was made aware of the threat on Tuesday which read "Get ready west, on 101222 I'm killing." A picture of the threat was spread on social media.
WSPY NEWS
Plano-Bologna-Sandwich Day returns later this month
The annual Plano-Bologna-Sandwich Day is returning to the the fictional Town of Bologna, located between Sandwich and Plano, on Sunday, October 23. It's taking place at the corner of Route 34 and Tara Street from noon to four. The annual event is more than just a fun play on city...
Do You Know About Illinois’ Drive-Thru Haunted Amusement Park?
If you're looking for a unique way to celebrate Halloween this year, then check out the drive-thru haunted amusement park in Illinois. Though there were already some drive-thru holiday displays in Illinois like the Festival of Lights in Rockford prior to COVID, they really became a thing during the pandemic. It was a safe and easy way for attractions to let people enjoy their facilities. For the most part, the concept has been used for Christmas. This year, there's one for Halloween at an Illinois amusement park.
Portage Park neighbors rally around homeless man after CDOT removes bus shelter where he lived
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A few hundred Portage Park neighbors are rallying behind a man they call the CandyMan, who is experiencing homelessness with their neighborhood, after the city's Department of Transportation removed the local bus stop he was using as a shelter.As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported Thursday night, the man is known as the CandyMan not because he gives out any candy, but because his friendship with Stacy Roszak started over a candy bar."I asked him, what did he like? And he said, 'Sweets and chocolate,' so I just kind of, 'CandyMan!'" Roszak said.Roszak said for years, about 400...
Plans to turn parts of all Chicago expressways into tollways
Some drivers aren't happy about the proposal.
oakpark.com
The Irish Shop closing after three decades
For 30-plus years, the Irish Shop has been a destination for those looking to connect with the Emerald Isle from the landlocked western suburbs of Chicago. Known for its vast array of everything Irish, from surname key chains emblazoned with family crests to wool sweaters, the Irish Shop is an entirely unique and special part of Oak Park’s shopping landscape. That landscape is about to change, however, as the Irish Shop will be bidding the community slán, as its owners plan to retire.
Chicago First Alert Weather: Freeze warning for much of northeast Illinois
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Freezing temperatures in the upper 20s/lower 30s are expected overnight Thursday into Friday. Freeze Warning from 1 a.m. until 8 a.m. on Friday. This does not include central Cook County.Strong low pressure to our north is sending gusty west winds our way.Also, instability showers will pass through our area until sunset. With the chilly air aloft, some "graupel" is likely, soft ice pellets. (think Dippin'Dots) This precipitation tapers off in time for the Bears kickoff. It will be chilly at Soldier Field with the "feels like" temperature in the 30s.Clouds increase tomorrow with showers at night. The cool trend continues for the next seven days. Normal high is 64 degrees.TONIGHT: WINDY. SHOWERS TAPER OFF AFTER DARK. LOW 34.FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY & BREEZY. HIGH 58.FRIDAY NIGHT: SCATTERED SHOWERS. LOW 37.SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. COOL. HIGH 54.SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 55.
WGNtv.com
Severe T-Storm warning McHenry CO until 1PM CDT
..THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN MCHENRY COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 100 PM CDT... The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Chicago. ____________________________________________________________________
Crash between car and train closes busy railroad crossing in Plainfield
CHICAGO (CBS) – One of the busiest areas in suburban Plainfield was brought to a standstill when a car and train collided at Main Street.First responders were called to the scene around 10:50 a.m., according to Plainfield police. The railroad crossing just east of Bartlett Avenue was shut down for a couple of hours.There were no injuries due to the crash, according to the Plainfield Fire Department. The two occupants of the car were not inside when the train hit.Plainfield police said the driver of the white Chevy Impala was stopped in the dynamic envelope of the railroad crossing when the railroad gates came down signaling a train was approaching. The driver and passenger exited their vehicle. Shortly after, the train struck the car.Multiple crossings and the Route 126 off ramp form southbound Interstate 55 had to be closed to deal with the crash.Plainfield police and Canadian National were at the scene investigating.
rockrivercurrent.com
Developers break ground on $30M project in Winnebago County
ROCKFORD — Developers broke ground Thursday on a roughly $30 million, 350,000 square-foot facility on a 21-acre site at the northwest corner of Baxter and Mulford roads. The name of the business that will occupy the site has not yet been disclosed, but construction is expected to be complete in spring 2024. The county said it’s working with Clayco Construction and DB Schenker to build “a zero-waste, carbon negative and energy-efficient warehouse.”
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Two Ambulances At Accident In Machesney Park
Rockford Scanner™: Two Ambulances At Accident In Machesney Park
WIFR
Rockford floral shop to close its doors after 90+ years in business
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s the end of an era. Broadway Florist opened in 1929 on Broadway in Rockford. It was there until eight years ago when the current owner moved it to Maray Drive. Now the business that has blossomed for so long in the stateline makes the difficult decision to close.
