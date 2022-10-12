ROME (AP) — Pope Francis appealed for unity in the Catholic Church on Tuesday as he marked the 60th anniversary of the Second Vatican Council, lamenting the divisions that its modernizing reforms spawned as the work of the devil. Francis presided over a special evening Mass to commemorate the opening of Vatican II which brought the 2,000-year-old church into the modern era by allowing for Masses in the vernacular rather than Latin and a greater emphasis on the role of ordinary faithful in the life of the church. Sixty years later, Vatican II still very much divides the faithful, with progressives seeing it as a break from the past and conservatives seeing it as fully in line with church tradition and chafing at the “spirit of Vatican II” progressive read of it. The latest battleground has been over the pre-Vatican II old Latin Mass, with traditionalists blasting Francis’ decision to greatly restrict its celebration. In his homily, Francis blamed the temptation to choose sides in the ideological battles on the “devil who wants to sow the scandal of division.”

