ROME (AP) — The German Catholic Church’s reform process is again under fire from the Holy See, with a Vatican cardinal seemingly comparing its proposals for theological development to the thinking that sustained Germany’s Nazi era. The furor launched by Swiss Cardinal Kurt Koch, who heads the...
Pope Francis on Sunday denounced Europe's indifference toward migrants risking their lives to cross the Mediterranean Sea as he elevated to sainthood an Italian bishop and Italian-born missionary whose work and life paths illustrated the difficulties faced by 19th Century Italian emigrants. Frances departed from prepared remarks to slam Europe's treatment of migrants as “disgusting, sinful and criminal.” He noted that people from outside the continent are often left to die during perilous sea crossings or pushed back to Libya, where they wind up in camps he referred to as “lager,” the German word referring to Nazi concentration camps....
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis appealed for unity in the Catholic Church on Tuesday as he marked the 60th anniversary of the Second Vatican Council, lamenting the divisions that its modernizing reforms spawned as the work of the devil. Francis presided over a special evening Mass to commemorate the opening of Vatican II which brought the 2,000-year-old church into the modern era by allowing for Masses in the vernacular rather than Latin and a greater emphasis on the role of ordinary faithful in the life of the church. Sixty years later, Vatican II still very much divides the faithful, with progressives seeing it as a break from the past and conservatives seeing it as fully in line with church tradition and chafing at the “spirit of Vatican II” progressive read of it. The latest battleground has been over the pre-Vatican II old Latin Mass, with traditionalists blasting Francis’ decision to greatly restrict its celebration. In his homily, Francis blamed the temptation to choose sides in the ideological battles on the “devil who wants to sow the scandal of division.”
