Audrain County man hurt in Callaway County crash
Thurman Warren, 46, totaled his 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix after failing to negotiate a turn and hitting a tree on Highway 2002, about a half
muddyrivernews.com
Two Hannibal men jailed, charged with first-degree assault in Sunday morning death outside Hannibal bar
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Two people are facing first-degree assault charges in connection to the death of a Hannibal man on Sunday morning. Thomas D.C. Payne, 29, of Hannibal and Jordan A. Payne, 27, of Hannibal now are in custody after an investigation by the Hannibal Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control. Warrants were issued Tuesday in the 10th Judicial Circuit of Marion County.
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal woman charged with second-degree murder in connection to Sunday morning death in bar; five people now in custody
HANNIBAL, Mo. — A third person is facing second-degree murder charges in connection to the death of a Hannibal man on Sunday morning. Kaelin Leslie Rickey, 26, of Hannibal is in custody after an investigation by the Hannibal Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control. Rickey was arrested Wednesday, and an arrest warrant was issued Thursday in the 10th Judicial Circuit of Marion County.
Hannibal Woman Charged with 2nd Degree Murder in Assault Death
There is yet another murder charge that's been filed in connection with the October 9, 2022 assault that resulted in death in the 100 block of North Main in Hannibal. A Hannibal woman has been charged with murder in the 2nd degree. The Hannibal Police Department in a press release...
muddyrivernews.com
Another Quincy man arrested after early Friday fight at Club Gen Z, faces armed violence charges
QUINCY — A second Quincy man has been arrested in connection to an early morning fight on Oct. 7. The Quincy Police Department reported a fight at 2:29 a.m. Friday involving as many as 15 people started inside Club Gen Z, 906 Hampshire, then carried outside of the club. One male involved was taken to the hospital with injuries consistent with a stabbing.
