Lewis County, MO

WOMI Owensboro

Did You Know That These15 Famous People are Buried in Missouri?

Animals, baseball players, musicians, fashion designers, actors, and all call Missouri their final resting place. Missouri has hundreds of famous people buried throughout the state. some honorable local mentions:. ADM Robert Edward Coontz - US Navy Admiral buried at the Mount Olivet Cemetery in Hannibal. Arthur Forrest - Congressional Medal...
MISSOURI STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

Woman Seriously Injured in Ultralight Crash Near Fowler, Illinois

A 31-year-old woman was seriously injured when her ultralight aircraft crashed Friday morning near Fowler, Illinois. The Adams County Sheriff's Office shared in a press release that 31-year-old Ashley Imber of Ohio was seriously injured when her ultralight crashed at 7707 Ewbanks Road in Fowler, Illinois. The Sheriff's Department reports...
FOWLER, IL
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Audrain County man hurt in Callaway County crash

AUXVASSE, Mo. (KMIZ) A Mexico man had to be flown to University Hospital on Thursday night after crashing his car in Callaway County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Thurman Warren, 46, totaled his 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix after failing to negotiate a turn and hitting a tree on Highway 2002, about a half The post Audrain County man hurt in Callaway County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Two Hannibal men jailed, charged with first-degree assault in Sunday morning death outside Hannibal bar

HANNIBAL, Mo. — Two people are facing first-degree assault charges in connection to the death of a Hannibal man on Sunday morning. Thomas D.C. Payne, 29, of Hannibal and Jordan A. Payne, 27, of Hannibal now are in custody after an investigation by the Hannibal Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control. Warrants were issued Tuesday in the 10th Judicial Circuit of Marion County.
HANNIBAL, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Hannibal woman charged with second-degree murder in connection to Sunday morning death in bar; five people now in custody

HANNIBAL, Mo. — A third person is facing second-degree murder charges in connection to the death of a Hannibal man on Sunday morning. Kaelin Leslie Rickey, 26, of Hannibal is in custody after an investigation by the Hannibal Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control. Rickey was arrested Wednesday, and an arrest warrant was issued Thursday in the 10th Judicial Circuit of Marion County.
HANNIBAL, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Another Quincy man arrested after early Friday fight at Club Gen Z, faces armed violence charges

QUINCY — A second Quincy man has been arrested in connection to an early morning fight on Oct. 7. The Quincy Police Department reported a fight at 2:29 a.m. Friday involving as many as 15 people started inside Club Gen Z, 906 Hampshire, then carried outside of the club. One male involved was taken to the hospital with injuries consistent with a stabbing.
QUINCY, IL

