Lewis County, MO

Pen City Current

Holtkamp's retirement leaves business in good hands

FORT MADISON - Sitting in one of the display furniture sets at Holtkamps Floors, Decors, & Furniture in Fort Madison, Sandy and Dave Holtkamp look around with a sigh of relief, and maybe sadness. But no regret. The two started Holtkamp's Flooring 34 years ago Oct. 11, and built a...
FORT MADISON, IA
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Oct. 12, 2022

Shu H Shih, 81, 1624 Maine St, Disobey Traffic Light at N 25th St and Broadway St. PTC 128. Mary E Cooper, 34, 2308 Aldo Blvd, Failure to Yield Right of Way at 7th St and Maine St. PTC 128. Linda K Gilker, 72, 1416 S 7th, reports the glass...
QUINCY, IL
1070 KHMO-AM

Woman Seriously Injured in Ultralight Crash Near Fowler, Illinois

A 31-year-old woman was seriously injured when her ultralight aircraft crashed Friday morning near Fowler, Illinois. The Adams County Sheriff's Office shared in a press release that 31-year-old Ashley Imber of Ohio was seriously injured when her ultralight crashed at 7707 Ewbanks Road in Fowler, Illinois. The Sheriff's Department reports...
FOWLER, IL
#Appreciation Day#The Bank Of Monticello
recordpatriot.com

Police beat for Wednesday, Oct. 12

• Abby J. Christison, 29, of 827 Cox St. was arrested at 6:26 p.m. Monday on a disorderly conduct charge after police said she caused a disturbance earlier in the day in the 800 block of North Diamond Street. • Malaki C. Vaughn, 20, of 201 Colyer Lane, New Berlin,...
BROWN COUNTY, IL
WOMI Owensboro

Did You Know That These15 Famous People are Buried in Missouri?

Animals, baseball players, musicians, fashion designers, actors, and all call Missouri their final resting place. Missouri has hundreds of famous people buried throughout the state. some honorable local mentions:. ADM Robert Edward Coontz - US Navy Admiral buried at the Mount Olivet Cemetery in Hannibal. Arthur Forrest - Congressional Medal...
MISSOURI STATE
wlds.com

Blessing Health Systems Eliminates 150 Jobs

Blessing Health System eliminated about 150 positions on Tuesday. WGEM in Quincy reports that they obtained an email sent to Blessing employees on behalf of CEO Maureen Kahn announcing the move. The email says that approximately 88 of the 150 positions were vacant and will remain unfilled across the system....
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Palmyra man arrested for assault

PALMYRA, Mo. (KHQA) — A Palmyra man is facing a second degree assault charge after police say he was involved in a fight that sent the victim to the hospital. Sloan Chamberlain, 25, is in the Marion County Jail on a 24 hour hold pending charges. Palmyra police were...
PALMYRA, MO
kttn.com

Man from Hale arrested on five outstanding warrants

The highway patrol in Shelby County has arrested a resident of Hale who was allegedly wanted on warrants. Twenty-nine-year-old Tyler Harper was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon and held at the Macon County Jail. Harper was arrested on five warrants issued in Livingston County, (three for felonies and two for...
SHELBY COUNTY, MO
977wmoi.com

Cannabis arrest following Traffic Stop for Expired Registration

On 10/08/22 at approximately 9:17 PM, a Macomb Officer conducted a traffic stop on a Honda Accord for expired registration. Upon making contact with the driver, identified as Donnell Williams (male, 23), he informed the Officer his Driver’s License was currently suspended. Williams was arrested for Driving While License Suspended. Through the course of the investigation, cannabis and cannabis related items were located in a backpack. The items included: 128 grams of cannabis in a plastic bag, 5 bags of individually packaged cannabis weighing 4 grams each and numerous empty bags used to contain cannabis.Williams was charged with Driving while License Suspended, Possession of Cannabis 100-500 grams, and Manufacture/Delivery of Cannabis 30-500 grams. Williams was lodged at the McDonough County Jail, awaiting $500 cash bond. All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
MACOMB, IL
KBUR

Keokuk man arrested or possession of marijuana

Keokuk, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has announced the arrest of a Keokuk man on felony drug charges. 37-year-old Kalief Farrell of Keokuk was arrested Monday, October 10th, in the 10 block of North 7th Street in Keokuk. Farrell is charged with Delivery of a Controlled Substance; Marijuana.
KEOKUK, IA
muddyrivernews.com

Hannibal woman charged with second-degree murder in connection to Sunday morning death in bar; five people now in custody

HANNIBAL, Mo. — A third person is facing second-degree murder charges in connection to the death of a Hannibal man on Sunday morning. Kaelin Leslie Rickey, 26, of Hannibal is in custody after an investigation by the Hannibal Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control. Rickey was arrested Wednesday, and an arrest warrant was issued Thursday in the 10th Judicial Circuit of Marion County.
HANNIBAL, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Two Hannibal men jailed, charged with first-degree assault in Sunday morning death outside Hannibal bar

HANNIBAL, Mo. — Two people are facing first-degree assault charges in connection to the death of a Hannibal man on Sunday morning. Thomas D.C. Payne, 29, of Hannibal and Jordan A. Payne, 27, of Hannibal now are in custody after an investigation by the Hannibal Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control. Warrants were issued Tuesday in the 10th Judicial Circuit of Marion County.
HANNIBAL, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Another Quincy man arrested after early Friday fight at Club Gen Z, faces armed violence charges

QUINCY — A second Quincy man has been arrested in connection to an early morning fight on Oct. 7. The Quincy Police Department reported a fight at 2:29 a.m. Friday involving as many as 15 people started inside Club Gen Z, 906 Hampshire, then carried outside of the club. One male involved was taken to the hospital with injuries consistent with a stabbing.
QUINCY, IL

