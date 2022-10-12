Read full article on original website
Pen City Current
Holtkamp's retirement leaves business in good hands
FORT MADISON - Sitting in one of the display furniture sets at Holtkamps Floors, Decors, & Furniture in Fort Madison, Sandy and Dave Holtkamp look around with a sigh of relief, and maybe sadness. But no regret. The two started Holtkamp's Flooring 34 years ago Oct. 11, and built a...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Oct. 12, 2022
Shu H Shih, 81, 1624 Maine St, Disobey Traffic Light at N 25th St and Broadway St. PTC 128. Mary E Cooper, 34, 2308 Aldo Blvd, Failure to Yield Right of Way at 7th St and Maine St. PTC 128. Linda K Gilker, 72, 1416 S 7th, reports the glass...
muddyrivernews.com
Utilities committee agrees hike for water, sewer rate is needed, wants City Council to decide how the increase will be determined
QUINCY — The Utilities Committee agreed Thursday afternoon during its meeting at the Waste Water Treatment Plant, 700 West Lock & Dam Road, that a hike in city of Quincy’s water and sewer rates is necessary to cover recent overage expenses. However, the committee thought the Quincy City...
Woman Seriously Injured in Ultralight Crash Near Fowler, Illinois
A 31-year-old woman was seriously injured when her ultralight aircraft crashed Friday morning near Fowler, Illinois. The Adams County Sheriff's Office shared in a press release that 31-year-old Ashley Imber of Ohio was seriously injured when her ultralight crashed at 7707 Ewbanks Road in Fowler, Illinois. The Sheriff's Department reports...
Bomgaars acquires 73 Orscheln Farm and Home stores
The recent acquisition of some 73 stores from a Missouri-based company has made Bomgaars the nation’s second-largest farm and ranch retailer.
recordpatriot.com
Police beat for Wednesday, Oct. 12
• Abby J. Christison, 29, of 827 Cox St. was arrested at 6:26 p.m. Monday on a disorderly conduct charge after police said she caused a disturbance earlier in the day in the 800 block of North Diamond Street. • Malaki C. Vaughn, 20, of 201 Colyer Lane, New Berlin,...
Did You Know That These15 Famous People are Buried in Missouri?
Animals, baseball players, musicians, fashion designers, actors, and all call Missouri their final resting place. Missouri has hundreds of famous people buried throughout the state. some honorable local mentions:. ADM Robert Edward Coontz - US Navy Admiral buried at the Mount Olivet Cemetery in Hannibal. Arthur Forrest - Congressional Medal...
wlds.com
Blessing Health Systems Eliminates 150 Jobs
Blessing Health System eliminated about 150 positions on Tuesday. WGEM in Quincy reports that they obtained an email sent to Blessing employees on behalf of CEO Maureen Kahn announcing the move. The email says that approximately 88 of the 150 positions were vacant and will remain unfilled across the system....
khqa.com
Palmyra man arrested for assault
PALMYRA, Mo. (KHQA) — A Palmyra man is facing a second degree assault charge after police say he was involved in a fight that sent the victim to the hospital. Sloan Chamberlain, 25, is in the Marion County Jail on a 24 hour hold pending charges. Palmyra police were...
muddyrivernews.com
Troup says no negotiating sessions are scheduled with police union; Farha, Reis express dissatisfaction
QUINCY — Quincy Mayor Mike Troup was asked after Monday’s Quincy City Council meeting if negotiating sessions are scheduled between the Police Benevolent and Protective Association Labor Unit 12, which represents the officers and supervisors with the Quincy Police Department, and the city of Quincy. Troup simply replied,...
Best Hidden Gems In Missouri Are Found On This Road Trip. Want To Go?
It is no secret that many of the towns in Missouri fall into the rural category. A rural town is basically defined as an open countryside with populations of less than 500 people per square mile and places with fewer than 2500 people. We can fudge a little bit, but you get the idea.
kttn.com
Man from Hale arrested on five outstanding warrants
The highway patrol in Shelby County has arrested a resident of Hale who was allegedly wanted on warrants. Twenty-nine-year-old Tyler Harper was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon and held at the Macon County Jail. Harper was arrested on five warrants issued in Livingston County, (three for felonies and two for...
977wmoi.com
Cannabis arrest following Traffic Stop for Expired Registration
On 10/08/22 at approximately 9:17 PM, a Macomb Officer conducted a traffic stop on a Honda Accord for expired registration. Upon making contact with the driver, identified as Donnell Williams (male, 23), he informed the Officer his Driver’s License was currently suspended. Williams was arrested for Driving While License Suspended. Through the course of the investigation, cannabis and cannabis related items were located in a backpack. The items included: 128 grams of cannabis in a plastic bag, 5 bags of individually packaged cannabis weighing 4 grams each and numerous empty bags used to contain cannabis.Williams was charged with Driving while License Suspended, Possession of Cannabis 100-500 grams, and Manufacture/Delivery of Cannabis 30-500 grams. Williams was lodged at the McDonough County Jail, awaiting $500 cash bond. All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Forecasters Calling for a Very Wet Winter for Missouri & Illinois
This is one of those predictions I really hope is wrong since I'm not a fan of snow. The Climate Prediction Center is calling for a very wet winter right now for the tri-state area and specifically in Missouri and Illinois. Out of curiosity, I checked the National Weather Service/NOAA...
KBUR
Keokuk man arrested or possession of marijuana
Keokuk, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has announced the arrest of a Keokuk man on felony drug charges. 37-year-old Kalief Farrell of Keokuk was arrested Monday, October 10th, in the 10 block of North 7th Street in Keokuk. Farrell is charged with Delivery of a Controlled Substance; Marijuana.
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal woman charged with second-degree murder in connection to Sunday morning death in bar; five people now in custody
HANNIBAL, Mo. — A third person is facing second-degree murder charges in connection to the death of a Hannibal man on Sunday morning. Kaelin Leslie Rickey, 26, of Hannibal is in custody after an investigation by the Hannibal Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control. Rickey was arrested Wednesday, and an arrest warrant was issued Thursday in the 10th Judicial Circuit of Marion County.
muddyrivernews.com
Two Hannibal men jailed, charged with first-degree assault in Sunday morning death outside Hannibal bar
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Two people are facing first-degree assault charges in connection to the death of a Hannibal man on Sunday morning. Thomas D.C. Payne, 29, of Hannibal and Jordan A. Payne, 27, of Hannibal now are in custody after an investigation by the Hannibal Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control. Warrants were issued Tuesday in the 10th Judicial Circuit of Marion County.
Hannibal Woman Charged with 2nd Degree Murder in Assault Death
There is yet another murder charge that's been filed in connection with the October 9, 2022 assault that resulted in death in the 100 block of North Main in Hannibal. A Hannibal woman has been charged with murder in the 2nd degree. The Hannibal Police Department in a press release...
wmay.com
Illinois U.S. Senate race: 45 early votes to be scrapped due to ‘printing error’
(The Center Square) – Several dozen voters in Schuyler County may have their early votes scrapped after a printing error led to the wrong name appearing for the Republican U.S. Senate candidate. The error was noticed earlier this week. It showed Peggy Hubbard as the Republican candidate for U.S....
muddyrivernews.com
Another Quincy man arrested after early Friday fight at Club Gen Z, faces armed violence charges
QUINCY — A second Quincy man has been arrested in connection to an early morning fight on Oct. 7. The Quincy Police Department reported a fight at 2:29 a.m. Friday involving as many as 15 people started inside Club Gen Z, 906 Hampshire, then carried outside of the club. One male involved was taken to the hospital with injuries consistent with a stabbing.
