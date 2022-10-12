On 10/08/22 at approximately 9:17 PM, a Macomb Officer conducted a traffic stop on a Honda Accord for expired registration. Upon making contact with the driver, identified as Donnell Williams (male, 23), he informed the Officer his Driver’s License was currently suspended. Williams was arrested for Driving While License Suspended. Through the course of the investigation, cannabis and cannabis related items were located in a backpack. The items included: 128 grams of cannabis in a plastic bag, 5 bags of individually packaged cannabis weighing 4 grams each and numerous empty bags used to contain cannabis.Williams was charged with Driving while License Suspended, Possession of Cannabis 100-500 grams, and Manufacture/Delivery of Cannabis 30-500 grams. Williams was lodged at the McDonough County Jail, awaiting $500 cash bond. All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MACOMB, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO