ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, MO

Comments / 1

Related
FOX2Now

Body found outside a north St. Louis home

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police were called to the 4700 block of Wren to investigate a possible homicide. The victim’s body was found in the front yard. There are about 30 evidence markers on the porch and in the yard. This is a developing story. More details will...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eureka, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Pets & Animals
Local
Missouri Government
Eureka, MO
Government
Eureka, MO
Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
KMOV

I-70 opens near Wentzville Parkway

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An incident caused a back-up on Interstate 70 near Wentzville Parkway Friday afternoon. The Missouri Department of Transportation said the incident happened around 1 p.m. and the eastbound lanes were closed from David Hoekel Parkway to Wentzville Parkway. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a...
WENTZVILLE, MO
FOX2now.com

Yep folks the Curder Burger is a reality at Culver’

ST. LOUIS — It started as an April Fool’s prank. Folks lined up for Culver’s Curder Burger, a creation of cheese curds centered on a burger. People petitioned Culver’s and not the Curder Burger is a real deal. Visit Culvers.com.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Vikings are invading the St. Louis Renaissance Festival this weekend!

ST. LOUIS — The 24th Annual St. Louis Renaissance Festival has made its way back to Wentzville! The festival is taking place at Rotary Park until October 23. Grab your horns and helmets for a Viking Invasion on October 15 and 16 at the St. Louis Renaissance Festival. Expect Viking themed games plus other contests and activities!
WENTZVILLE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scarecrow
FOX 2

Vehicle and school bus crash in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A vehicle and a school bus crashed early Thursday morning in north St. Louis. The crash happened at about 6:15 a.m. near Riverview Boulevard and Victoria Avenue. It is unknown at this time what led up to the collision. It is also unknown if anyone was injured. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

High winds cause House Springs house fire to spread

A fire that started in a House Springs home led to two brush fires on Thursday, Oct. 13, because of windy conditions, High Ridge Fire Protection District Chief John Barton said. No injuries were reported from the fires, which started at a home in the 6100 block of Timber Ridge...
HOUSE SPRINGS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
KMOV

Woman shot, killed in South City overnight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was shot and killed in the Dutchtown neighborhood of South City overnight. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened in the 3600 block of Montana around 12:30 a.m. Friday. Officers say they found a 30-year-old woman in alley who had been shot in the head.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Peak fall colors may come to St. Louis sooner than expected

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The fall color show continues to advance ahead of the pace set the past several years. There is now some decent color starting to show up across much of the area, especially out near the Lake of the Ozarks up over northeast Missouri into northern Illinois. We’re starting to see some […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Woman shot and killed in south St. Louis Friday morning

ST. LOUIS – A woman was shot and killed in south St. Louis early Friday morning. Police were called to a home on Montana near Grand at about 12:30 a.m. for gunshots. There, they found a woman around 30 years old unconscious and not breathing. Homicide detectives are investigating. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
recordpatriot.com

Oscar Mayer Weinermobile visiting local Schnucks stores

The famous Oscar Mayer Weinermobile is making its way to the region and will be on display throughout the area Wednesday through Sunday. All of the stops through Friday will be at Schnucks grocery stores starting with the Godfrey Schnucks, at 2712 Godfrey Road, and the Edwardsville Schnucks at 2222 Troy Road from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. today.
DES PERES, MO
KMOV

Person found dead inside car near Lafayette Park

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An investigation is underway after officers found a person dead inside a car in St. Louis Wednesday before noon. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the person was found in a car in the 1400 block of Missouri, near Lafayette Park. No other information was released.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
recordpatriot.com

Hawaiian Bros readies to open

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Edwardsville's Hawaiian Bros restaurant is on the verge of opening. Tuesday evening showed a lot of cars in the parking lot and they did not belong to construction workers. It appeared to either be new employee training or a soft opening for family members and friends, not the general public.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy