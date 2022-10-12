Read full article on original website
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Heated St. Louis Area Patios That Will Keep You Warm When It's Cold [PHOTOS]
The fall and winter — not to mention early spring in St. Louis — can be a real bummer when you want to enjoy a meal outside. It's too cold, no matter how many layers, and no one is having fun. And that's where these St. Louis area...
Body found outside a north St. Louis home
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police were called to the 4700 block of Wren to investigate a possible homicide. The victim’s body was found in the front yard. There are about 30 evidence markers on the porch and in the yard. This is a developing story. More details will...
edglentoday.com
Hawaiian Brothers Grill Will Bring New Restaurant To Edwardsville Fresh From Islands
EDWARDSVILLE - Area residents can soon expect something new and unique, fresh from the islands - Hawaiian Brothers Grill - at 2386 Troy Road, Edwardsville. Edwardsville Mayor Art Risavy said Hawaiian Brothers is expected to open by the end of October. A visit to the new restaurant showed much of the work finished on the building.
Let's Convert the Loop Trolley Into a Rolling Bathroom
If we're gonna be stuck with this thing, we might as well make it useful
Grant’s Farm make changes after complaints from guests about traffic at Halloween Nights
Many families packed into Grant's Farm during the first weekend of Halloween Nights. Some families said on social media that they were unable to get in because of the long wait times.
KMOV
I-70 opens near Wentzville Parkway
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An incident caused a back-up on Interstate 70 near Wentzville Parkway Friday afternoon. The Missouri Department of Transportation said the incident happened around 1 p.m. and the eastbound lanes were closed from David Hoekel Parkway to Wentzville Parkway. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a...
FOX2now.com
Yep folks the Curder Burger is a reality at Culver’
ST. LOUIS — It started as an April Fool’s prank. Folks lined up for Culver’s Curder Burger, a creation of cheese curds centered on a burger. People petitioned Culver’s and not the Curder Burger is a real deal. Visit Culvers.com.
KSDK
Vikings are invading the St. Louis Renaissance Festival this weekend!
ST. LOUIS — The 24th Annual St. Louis Renaissance Festival has made its way back to Wentzville! The festival is taking place at Rotary Park until October 23. Grab your horns and helmets for a Viking Invasion on October 15 and 16 at the St. Louis Renaissance Festival. Expect Viking themed games plus other contests and activities!
Vehicle and school bus crash in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A vehicle and a school bus crashed early Thursday morning in north St. Louis. The crash happened at about 6:15 a.m. near Riverview Boulevard and Victoria Avenue. It is unknown at this time what led up to the collision. It is also unknown if anyone was injured. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group […]
High Ridge community comes together for woman who lost son in house fire
Employees at a barbecue restaurant in High Ridge are raising money to help a coworker who lost her 3-year-old in a fire Tuesday morning.
myleaderpaper.com
High winds cause House Springs house fire to spread
A fire that started in a House Springs home led to two brush fires on Thursday, Oct. 13, because of windy conditions, High Ridge Fire Protection District Chief John Barton said. No injuries were reported from the fires, which started at a home in the 6100 block of Timber Ridge...
New Chesterfield indoor slide park to open soon
Slick City Action Park is an all-ages indoor action park and party venue that has slides and air courts.
FOX2now.com
Mid Rivers Mall reveals 4 affordable looks to add to your fall and winter closet
ST. LOUIS – Everyone needs the basics, like a little black dress, a white button-down shirt, a blazer, and black and navy pants or skirts. What about adding a little fun with some trendy pieces from H&M? Stylist from Mid Rivers Mall, Christine Poehling stopped by with some great and affordable pieces to add to the closet.
KMOV
Peak fall colors may come to St. Louis sooner than expected
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The fall color show continues to advance ahead of the pace set the past several years. There is now some decent color starting to show up across much of the area, especially out near the Lake of the Ozarks up over northeast Missouri into northern Illinois. We’re starting to see some […]
Woman shot and killed in south St. Louis Friday morning
ST. LOUIS – A woman was shot and killed in south St. Louis early Friday morning. Police were called to a home on Montana near Grand at about 12:30 a.m. for gunshots. There, they found a woman around 30 years old unconscious and not breathing. Homicide detectives are investigating. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at […]
FOX2now.com
Tim & Chelsea travel together to ride the Aerie’s Alpine Coaster
GRAFTON Ill. – Off and rollin’ Tim Ezell and Chelsea Haynes got to experience Illinois’ first roller coaster of its kind for the state. Best thing? It’s open all year. Chelsea gave you the stunning view as you ride this coaster.
recordpatriot.com
Oscar Mayer Weinermobile visiting local Schnucks stores
The famous Oscar Mayer Weinermobile is making its way to the region and will be on display throughout the area Wednesday through Sunday. All of the stops through Friday will be at Schnucks grocery stores starting with the Godfrey Schnucks, at 2712 Godfrey Road, and the Edwardsville Schnucks at 2222 Troy Road from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. today.
KMOV
Person found dead inside car near Lafayette Park
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An investigation is underway after officers found a person dead inside a car in St. Louis Wednesday before noon. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the person was found in a car in the 1400 block of Missouri, near Lafayette Park. No other information was released.
recordpatriot.com
