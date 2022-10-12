Read full article on original website
CNBC
These colleges promise no student debt: 'Loans are not part of the deal'
To make college more accessible, a growing number of institutions are eliminating student loans altogether. More than 20 schools now have "no-loan" policies, which means they will meet 100% of an undergraduate's need for financial aid with grants rather than education debt. Increasingly, college is an option only for those...
NYU organic chemistry professor is fired after 82 students sign petition to get rid of him for making the subject 'too hard' - as the leading academic defends his teaching methods and blames quality of intake
A New York University professor has been fired after a group of students signed a petition against him suggesting his course was too difficult. Maitland Jones Jr., 84, had 82 of his 350 organic chemistry students sign the petition citing Jones' teaching methods and course outline as reasons for their poor grades.
CNBC
These are the 10 best colleges in the U.S.—and there isn't one public school on the list
The U.S. News released its annual ranking of the best national universities. The list has a mix of schools — including public and private — that offer a diverse range of undergraduate and graduate programs. It also offers details about the cost of tuition and fees for the...
NYU students get chemistry teacher fired for failing his class: Is it really his fault?
Questions have been raised about the dismissal of a New York University (NYU) chemistry teacher who was fired after students complained about their grades and submitted a petition about the difficulty of his course.Chemistry teacher Maitland Jones Jr was informed of his dismissal in August, just before the start of this university year, The New York Times reported this week. In a petition crafted last spring, 85 of Dr Jones’s 350 students argued that Dr Jones had been responsible for their poor test scores. In a series of bullet points, the students claimed that the professor had possessed a...
Get a Degree for Free With These 22 Jobs That Pay For College
A competitive labor market means employers are in wooing mode. Expect to see more companies offering better perks and benefits as competition remains high for workers to fill vacant jobs. One of the most valuable of those perks: full or partial college tuition paid by your employer. We found a...
msn.com
I was a college academic advisor. I wish parents understood that AP classes, straight A's, and competitive sports do not equal success for students.
When I meet other parents, their first question is usually: "Where do your kids go to school?" There are more "advantaged" schools in our town where attendance supposedly equates to higher test scores, better opportunities, and — as the thinking goes — college success. Slide 1 of 4:...
Teen Backed for Expecting Uncle to Pay Her College Tuition
"...I really think you should have told her this when she was 14..." one user commented.
Amidst Declining Enrollments Nationwide, Eastern University’s Soars by ‘Focusing on What Students Need’
Eastern University has enjoyed a 52 percent increase in total enrollment over the last two years. It’s no secret that enrollment in higher education has dropped across the country. Initiated by changes in the economy and accelerated by a disruptive pandemic, colleges nationwide have been experiencing disappointing declines. The...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
U.S Department of Education releases student debt relief update
WASHINGTON, DC (WWAY) — This week, the Biden-Harris administration previewed the Student Loan Debt Relief application form. According to a release from the U.S. Department of Education, the application will be available later this month. The department also describes the application as “short” and “simple”, saying you don’t need...
The cost-of-living crisis will force students to choose between studying and eating
The phrase “cost of living crisis” conjures an image of families struggling to feed their children and keep them warm this winter. However, there is another demographic currently absent from discussion of this emergency, despite half of them already being forced to cut back on food spending: university students.
Teens Can Earn While They Learn Thanks to WIOA Programs in Their High Schools
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- When students are given the opportunity to learn something they can apply in real life, they are more engaged in school and perform better academically 1. This is one reason why Learn4Life, a network of 85+ public high schools, integrates Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act (WIOA) partnerships into its learning model. This allows students to prepare for jobs by developing professional skills, land paid internships and earn high school credits while achieving industry-recognized certificate. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005417/en/ Learn4Life student Aaliyah M. speaks to the public as a brand ambassador in a paid internship with WIOA program partner Access, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)
3 Howard University Students Selected as Fulbright Scholars
Three Howard University students have been selected as Fulbright Scholars.
edscoop.com
Professors featured on Google certificate courses
Google is introducing a new way for learners to continue their education after completing one of the tech giant’s career certificates — this time with instruction from university professors. Students who have completed a Google career certificate in IT support, digital marketing and e-commerce, data analytics, project management,...
Education Department launches beta site for student loan forgiveness applications
The U.S. Department of Education on Friday launched a beta test of its student debt relief application website. About 95% of Americans with student debt are expected to qualify for loan forgiveness under the Biden administration's plan. The beta site will be available "on and off" until the full launch,...
science.org
Amid the NYU orgo fracas, let’s remember: Rigor and respect aren’t mutually exclusive
As a college sophomore, in the fall of 1998, I sat in a packed lecture hall, struggling to keep up with Organic Chemistry—a.k.a. “Orgo,” as in, “study 24 hours a day, or go.” At the blackboard stood the bearded professor, a tea kettle permanently on the lab bench in front of him, five different colors of chalk clutched in his fist, color-coded chemical structures emerging from his fingertips fast and furious. It’s probably the hardest class I ever took, and I learned more than I thought it was possible to learn in a semester.
