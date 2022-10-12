ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC

These colleges promise no student debt: 'Loans are not part of the deal'

To make college more accessible, a growing number of institutions are eliminating student loans altogether. More than 20 schools now have "no-loan" policies, which means they will meet 100% of an undergraduate's need for financial aid with grants rather than education debt. Increasingly, college is an option only for those...
GRINNELL, IA
Daily Mail

NYU organic chemistry professor is fired after 82 students sign petition to get rid of him for making the subject 'too hard' - as the leading academic defends his teaching methods and blames quality of intake

A New York University professor has been fired after a group of students signed a petition against him suggesting his course was too difficult. Maitland Jones Jr., 84, had 82 of his 350 organic chemistry students sign the petition citing Jones' teaching methods and course outline as reasons for their poor grades.
COLLEGES
The Independent

NYU students get chemistry teacher fired for failing his class: Is it really his fault?

Questions have been raised about the dismissal of a New York University (NYU) chemistry teacher who was fired after students complained about their grades and submitted a petition about the difficulty of his course.Chemistry teacher Maitland Jones Jr was informed of his dismissal in August, just before the start of this university year, The New York Times reported this week. In a petition crafted last spring, 85 of Dr Jones’s 350 students argued that Dr Jones had been responsible for their poor test scores. In a series of bullet points, the students claimed that the professor had possessed a...
COLLEGES
WWAY NewsChannel 3

U.S Department of Education releases student debt relief update

WASHINGTON, DC (WWAY) — This week, the Biden-Harris administration previewed the Student Loan Debt Relief application form. According to a release from the U.S. Department of Education, the application will be available later this month. The department also describes the application as “short” and “simple”, saying you don’t need...
EDUCATION
The Associated Press

Teens Can Earn While They Learn Thanks to WIOA Programs in Their High Schools

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- When students are given the opportunity to learn something they can apply in real life, they are more engaged in school and perform better academically 1. This is one reason why Learn4Life, a network of 85+ public high schools, integrates Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act (WIOA) partnerships into its learning model. This allows students to prepare for jobs by developing professional skills, land paid internships and earn high school credits while achieving industry-recognized certificate. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005417/en/ Learn4Life student Aaliyah M. speaks to the public as a brand ambassador in a paid internship with WIOA program partner Access, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)
EDUCATION
edscoop.com

Professors featured on Google certificate courses

Google is introducing a new way for learners to continue their education after completing one of the tech giant’s career certificates — this time with instruction from university professors. Students who have completed a Google career certificate in IT support, digital marketing and e-commerce, data analytics, project management,...
COLLEGES
science.org

Amid the NYU orgo fracas, let’s remember: Rigor and respect aren’t mutually exclusive

As a college sophomore, in the fall of 1998, I sat in a packed lecture hall, struggling to keep up with Organic Chemistry—a.k.a. “Orgo,” as in, “study 24 hours a day, or go.” At the blackboard stood the bearded professor, a tea kettle permanently on the lab bench in front of him, five different colors of chalk clutched in his fist, color-coded chemical structures emerging from his fingertips fast and furious. It’s probably the hardest class I ever took, and I learned more than I thought it was possible to learn in a semester.
COLLEGES

